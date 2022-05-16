Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Thesis

When caught in a market downturn, value investors often search for the most promising opportunities in the areas of the market that have been hurt the most. The Homebuilders industry is one of these areas, and while valuations even before the 2022 slide appeared attractive, today they are even more so. Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is a leading homebuilder with a strong record of financial performance and a positive outlook. Still, caught in broader turbulence, the stock has retreated significantly, trading at nosebleed valuations.

Stocks Under Pressure

After a turbulent second half of 2021 that ended on a high note for homebuilders, marking multi-year highs, 2022 has been all downhill so far. With fears of a housing market bubble that is about to burst, supply chain challenges, inventory shortage, rising financing costs, and other headwinds, Toll Brothers has retreated by -32% YTD, with the S&P 500 down around -16%. Currently, TOL trades at $47.68 per share, at a $5.4B market cap, and pays a FWD 1.7% dividend yield.

Data by YCharts

Brief Business Overview

Toll Brothers designs, builds, markets, and assists in the financing of a wide range of housing solutions. The company caters primarily to luxury, first-time, move-up, and second-home buyers in the United States, as well as urban and suburban renters under the brand names Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Toll Brothers Campus Living. The company's home building communities are generally located in affluent suburban areas, with operations maintained in numerous cities and metropolitan areas across the U.S. As of January 31, 2022, the company controlled 86,500 lots and operated 340 communities across the U.S. - 10-K Report

Financial Performance & Outlook

Toll Brothers has recorded respectable growth and profitability performance over the past 5 years. Since 2017, Revenue has grown at 11.8% CAGR, with net income recording even better performance at 18.6% CAGR. Gross margins have remained steadily above the 20% mark that most analysts argue is the desired threshold for the industry. Bottom line profitability has fluctuated a bit more, between 6 - 11%, rising to 9.48% in 2021. Free cash flow generation has been confidence-inspiring, with FCF margins surpassing net margins, as of recently, reaching 14% for 2021, when TOL generated $1.236B in Free cash flow. A snapshot of the company's recent financial performance is available in the chart below (numbers in million USD).

Tikr.com

At the end of the first quarter (2022 fiscal year), Toll's backlog stood at a record $10.8 billion and 11,302 homes, confirming the company's growth capacity over the mid-term. Q1 sales results were the highest in a first quarter ever, with expansion noticed across all geographical segments. Growth came both from increased prices and unit sales expansion, as demand in the market remains strong. With almost 3,000 net contracts signed for approximately $3 billion, the company surpassed the extremely strong Q1 2021 results that marked a significant growth acceleration for the company. Contracts per community also remained above historic averages.

Of course, despite satisfying financial performance several challenges persist. On the production side, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages have resulted in delays in delivery times. However, as management states in the Q1 earnings call, this is mostly a timing issue and has little long-term operational implications. Yet, they do not expect the majority of supply chain challenges to subside in the near-term.

On the balance sheet side, Toll Brothers displays a healthy financial picture. As of the company's last filing, Toll Brothers is sitting on a large amount of cash & equivalents ($670M or 12.5% of market cap), which has, however, reduced from October 2021 record levels of around $1.6B. Inventory has been steadily increasing, from $7.3B in 2017 to $8.5B as of the last quarterly filing, while Liquidity remains very strong, with a current ratio of 4.9. Leverage for Toll Brothers is actually reducing, from $3.8B in 2020 to $3.1B as of the last filling. In the Q1 earnings call management reiterated its commitment to employ excess cash towards further reducing debt.

Over the next few years, analysts expect the growth trends to persist. Revenue is expected to grow 18.8% YoY in 2022 and 11% in 2023, reaching 11.6B at the end of the fiscal year. EPS are also expected to increase, even more aggressively, over the same time period. On the other hand, the deteriorating macroeconomic consensus seems to impact analyst estimates for short-term future results. Bank of America's analyst Rafe Jadrosich has trimmed his initial price target of $63, down to $56, for TOL along with other homebuilders.

Management's guidance looks for 10% community count growth through 2022, and, in terms of profitability performance, gross margins around 25.5% (a sizable increase from current levels). Maintaining their previous full year guidance, the company expects deliveries between 11,250 and 12,000 homes with an average price between $875,000 and $895,000.

A Dynamic Macroeconomic Environment

In a previous analysis on LGI Homes (LGIH), another homebuilder, on April 18, 2022, I detailed the macroeconomic dynamics affecting the stock. Almost all aspects mentioned apply here as well, and a few things have changed since. As a result, this segment might appear, to some extent, repetitive. Yet, I find it is critical for understanding the valuation predicament TOL has fallen into, which is explained thoroughly later.

Homebuilder stocks have suffered some of the worst drawdowns along with the Technology sector, during the selloff still underway in the markets. The consensus among analysts remains that the explanation for the recent beatdown is rather simple.

Rising interest rates, due to Fed's effort to control raging inflation, impact house affordability as mortgage rates increase to multi-year highs. The Fed has already hiked interest rates, and after many years of facilitation, it signals that perhaps the era of inexpensive borrowing is coming to an end. Inflationary pressures also affect materials' prices, raising the input cost for homebuilders significantly. Building materials like copper, steel, aluminum, and lumber have seen prices increasing more than 40% compared to 2020 levels, significantly affected by supply chain disruptions that have led to shortages across the board.

The current geopolitical crisis, leading to soaring energy prices has also had a negative impact on the industry. Expensive gas leads to increases in materials' transportation costs, while machinery operating costs are also elevated.

As illustrated in the chart below, mortgage rates are climbing to multi-year levels with the average 30-year, fixed-rate surpassing the 5% threshold for the first time since the late 200s, while the 15-year rate is reaching above the 4.5% mark.

St. Louis Fed

On the other hand, a broader timeframe exploration will reveal mortgage rates are still way below the 90s and early 2000s levels, reaching as high as 8 or 9%. Going a few years further back, we will find rates surpassing the 10% level. With the U.S housing market growth throughout the past 40+ years (with some interruptions), it is hard to see how today's rate hikes could adversely affect growth over the span of the next decade, barring a major economic recession or other consequential geopolitical events. Still, sharp increases in rates cause adversely affect the short-term market equilibrium, hurting consumer confidence and stalling growth.

Expanding on the glass-half-full approach, in an economy with a tight labor market and rising wages it is hard to see how today's challenges could adversely affect growth over the span of the next decade, barring a major economic recession or other consequential geopolitical events. Moreover, the demographics also look favorable, as millennials enter their prime home-buying years, with many moving out of city apartments in search of housing in the suburbs.

An Emerging Value Play

According to a recently published article by Barron's, the homebuilding industry has the lowest price/earnings ratio in the stock market, at around 4x projected 2022 earnings. With most stocks in the field looking very inexpensive, TOL is no different. The company trades at a 6.67x TTM P/E and a 4.55x FWD. Even during today's stock market turbulence, it is hard to find a company that is expected to see double-digit sales and earnings growth trade this cheaply. Current P/E levels are at the lower levels in a decade, with the exception of a brief fall during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. Long-term averages (which are still very conservative) imply that the stock is more than 50% undervalued at current price levels.

Data by YCharts

In the current market environment, it is not uncommon to see homebuilders trading below or close-to liquidation value, on what seems much more than a market exaggeration, in an industry that still offers growth potential. TOL currently trades at a 1.03x TTM P/B ratio and an FWD of 0.90x. 10-year averages for P/B and P/S ratios stand around 1.5x (still rather inexpensive). Even on a P/S basis, the stock trades at a 0.6x TTM and 0.5x FWD multiple.

Finally, as mentioned in a previous segment, TOL exhibits impressive FCF generation with FCF margins surpassing Net margins. As a result, on a P/FCF basis Toll Brothers trades even less expensively, at 4.4x TTM multiple.

Final Thoughts

For the investor's hunting value opportunities as markets fall, they probably shouldn't look much further than homebuilder stocks. Within the industry, Toll Brothers represents a proven choice, offering a well-run business and substantial potential ahead. With the sector so inexpensive, the long-term risk-reward equation looks very favorable, given that many stocks are trading at, or near, book value, even if more trouble for the broader market is to come. I would rate TOL as a buy.