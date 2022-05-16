gopixa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Brookfield Asset Management's (NYSE:BAM) stock has not done well recently - down more than 20% over the last half a year. It was too expensive at the end of 2021 and the stock market turbulence has played its part as well. In our opinion, BAM's fortunes will change shortly. The stock is reasonably priced now and the company is poised to spin off 25% of its crown jewel - the asset management business. The coming spin-off is expected to unlock value and be beneficial for shareholders.

Valuations

We will start with a table I presented several times in my previous posts available on my author's page (all numbers except per share and multiples are in millions).

Company's filings

The column that we normally use for valuations is P/Oper. FFO. In the previous publications, I explained several times why this metric makes sense and will not repeat myself here. Currently, after being elevated for quite some time, the stock is trading close to its normal range (the average P/Oper. FFO multiple is 18.4).

I do not pay particular attention to carry as, in my opinion, its input to value is not significant. In previous publications, I estimated the present value of carry at ~$5B, or surprisingly close to the accumulated net carry in the table. Brookfield values its carry much higher at about ~$20B.

Operating FFO multiple is not the only metric I use to track the stock. The last column of the table presents one of other metrics.

We can estimate the value of the BAM's business as the sum of its equity (Invested Capital's proxy), net accumulated carry (carry's proxy), and a certain multiple of its net fee-related earnings (FRE). Multiple of 20 works surprisingly well even though I cannot justify this particular number.

In the last paragraph, "net" means FRE net of fees on Brookfield's capital. For example, for the last 12 months (LTM), $542M of base fees on BAM's capital should be deducted from $1,987M of total FRE. This is logical if we want to avoid double-counting. Think about your personal investment assets: they will not be worth more if you start paying yourself a fee for managing them.

The last column of the table presents the P/(Equity+Carry+20*net FRE) ratio. As you can see it fluctuates around 1 and currently, is slightly below 1. It affirms our conclusion that BAM is trading close to its normal range.

Buying BAM within its normal trading range is a decent option as one can expect about 12-15% long-term return judging from history and business model. However, it does not make the stock a screaming buy.

Manager spin-off

On the last earnings call, BAM announced its decision to spin off later this year 25% of its Asset Management business into a separate Canadian corporation that we will call Manager following the company's example. All previous spin-offs were about fee generation but this one is different. Brookfield says it will serve two purposes - to unlock value and create a new currency (in the form of Manager's shares) suitable for subsequent acquisitions.

BAM uses its own method to calculate the company's value and estimates that Manager alone (consisting of FRE and carry) will be worth ~$80B. Currently, BAM in total (Manager + Invested Capital) is trading at the market value of ~$71B. If Invested Capital is worth close to its equity of $43B we are talking about $120B in total value for BAM, almost 70% higher than it is trading today.

BAM argues that the current complicated, asset-heavy structure makes it difficult for investors to recognize the Manager's value. Once Manager starts trading independently of Invested Capital (asset-light in the industry's lingo), BAM expects to see its value at 25-35 times FRE plus 10 times target carry.

I am skeptical about the carry part of this formula. In previous publications, I showed that BAM paid about 2-3 multiple for Oaktree's carry. Another alternative manager Apollo (APO) values its carry at 5 multiple. So, I would stick to my modest estimate of ~$5B for carry.

After paying management fees and preferred dividends, Invested Capital produced $2,110-$158=$1,952M LTM FFO. If we value this segment at BAM's equity, it implies a 43,399/1,952 ~ 22 multiple for its FFO. From our table, you can see that Invested Capital is a slow-growing business (about 6% growth over the last 3 years) and I do not believe such multiples are justified. If we use a lower and more realistic multiple for FFO, Invested Capital will be worth less than equity partially because of the fees it pays to Manager. Mr. Bruce Flatt, Brookfield's CEO, mentioned on Q4 21 earnings call that Invested Capital might be worth $50B, i.e. higher than equity. It is not impossible. For example, Brookfield Renewable (BEP) and Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP), in which BAM is holding big stakes, are trading several times higher than their IFRS capital. Once BAM optimizes its real estate holdings (BPG, former BPY), Invested Capital can be worth more than its equity. However, in my opinion, it is not the case today.

Both Invested Capital and carry are smaller parts of BAM's value. It is more important to figure out the correct multiple for FRE. In the previous section, we saw that BAM has been consistently trading at the range of 20 times net FRE. However, there is no doubt, that upon spin-off, Manager will require a higher multiple for FRE.

From our table, it is clear that FRE is growing fast. For the 2018-2021 period, the growth rate was 19% despite the pandemic that slowed down many business processes. Due to new initiatives, growth of existing businesses, and secular demand, this rate of growth is likely to continue unabated for some time. Typically companies are trading at multiples higher than their growth rates and BAM's expectations of 25-35 multiples for FRE are realistic. Comps confirm it.

Below is the table I published in one of my recent articles about Apollo that uses 2021 data and share prices. As you can see, the multiples for some peers were about 40 at the end of 2021 (they are about 20-30% lower now).

FRE Multiples (Author's calculations)

If we assume 25 multiple for gross FRE, $5B for carry, and, say, $30B for Invested Capital, BAM is worth 25*1,987+5+30~ $85B or 20% upside to be realized upon the spin-off.

Let us look at this now from a different angle. FRE differs favorably from many other fast-growing businesses like Big Tech, for example. Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and others have to build data centers, manufacturing plants, lay fiber cables, and spend on logistics to keep growing. On the contrary, FRE is a good proxy for free cash flow as almost no capital expenditures are required. It means that FRE can be paid out as dividends. On the recent earnings call, Mr. Flatt mentioned that Manager will be paying out 90% of its earnings, i.e. FRE and realized net carry.

Manager trading at a 25 FRE multiple indicates a yield of about 3.5%. Coincidentally, this is almost exactly the yield of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners right now, though its normal yield is ~4%. BIP is a partnership but it has a corporate twin of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) that is trading at a still lower yield - currently of about 3.2%. In recent years, both BIP and BIPC were growing their dividends by 6% annually. FRE, on the contrary, was growing at 19% annually and we can expect similar high growth for the Manager's dividend. And here comes the question: what dividend yield would you expect Manager to be trading at? Comparison with BIP and BIPC tells us that it can be 3% or even lower. And this implies valuations of 30-35 in line with Brookfield's thinking.

At 30 FRE multiple, BAM's value will become roughly 30*1,987+30+5~$95B implying a 30% upside from the current level.

In short, the Manager spin-off adds an element of arbitrage beyond the normal appreciation of BAM shares due to the business growth. In our opinion, it makes BAM a strong buy now. And since BAM shares are at their normal range, we do not see additional risks apart from market turbulence unless unexpected additional spin-off terms are revealed down the road.