tdub303/E+ via Getty Images

Among all United States based healthcare REITs, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is the worst performing one. I was extremely critical of this REIT, the last time I covered this stock on 9th March, 2022. The stock was trading around $3 at that point of time, and that was almost 30 percent lower than its 52 week high price of $4.34 (recorded on 1st July, 2021). I expected a further downward rally for this stock, and almost 10 weeks later, the stock has reached a 52 week low at $2.02 on 12th May, 2022. That's a drop of almost 33 percent from March 9th and 54 percent from 1st July, 2021.

As expected, Diversified Healthcare Trust has invested hugely in properties in the Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segment, primarily independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities. Operators in the SHOP segment were facing troubles much before the covid-19 pandemic impacted the economic growth and stock market. However, DHC has suffered much more than the other SHOP focused REITs due to its faulty business model.

In my last coverage, I discussed DHC's SHOP portfolio's operating model in detail. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays fees to Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) for managing almost two-third of DHC's SHOP portfolio, and the earnings from such properties are transferred to DHC.

However, till 2025, DHC cannot terminate Five Star or close down any center without paying a termination fee, even if Five Star fails to generate steady revenue. As a result, DHC can't sell up to $682 million worth of senior living communities without the payment of termination fee.

This portfolio of assets include 120 senior living communities with approximately 18,000 living units, and 1500 skilled nursing units in wellness centers. This leaves DHC in a very helpless situation. Despite owning so many properties this REIT can't effectively utilize those, and can't generate sufficient revenue and cash flow to support its future growth prospects as well as pay its shareholders a strong and steady dividend.

For reference, Diversified Healthcare Trust's inability to pay a strong and steady dividend is decreasing, which I found very disappointing last time.

Since 2000, Diversified Healthcare Trust has paid strong quarterly dividends with an annual yield between 7 to 10 percent. However, after paying a strong quarterly dividend between $0.3 to $0.39 for 76 quarters, its dividend payment started decreasing drastically from the second quarter of 2019, and has come down to a level of $0.01 at present, with a yield of only 1.47 percent. Once considered a good investment opportunity for income seeking investors, this REIT has surely been a disappointment in the past 12 quarters.

DHC's price performance has been even more disappointing, throughout its existence. Its price dropped by 38.5 percent, 72.5 percent, and 89.5 percent over a period of 1 year, 3 years, and 5 years respectively. This REIT was established on December 16, 1998, i.e. 23.5 years back. During its lifetime its price has recorded a drop of 82 percent. As discussed in the beginning, its price performance over the short run has been even more disappointing.

The misery doesn't stop here either. The stock is poised for further downfall, as indicated by the simple moving averages (SMA). 200 days SMA (3.16) is 10 percent higher than 100 days SMA (2.87). And the 50 days SMA (2.72) is 25 percent higher than 10 days SMA (2.18). Price multiples are another major source of pessimism. A stock with a price/Book of 0.18 and Price/sales of 0.39 suggests that investors are not even considering it as worthy of investment.

I was extremely pessimistic about this stock last time, and I continue to hold the same view. As discussed last time, I failed to make any sense of DHC's decision to sell out assets in the lucrative Medical Business Office (MBO) segment. As I noted,

[S]elling off the life science and medical office properties will surely put pressure on already thin top line growth in the immediate term. The SHOP segment despite having growth potential doesn't seem to be in a position to generate significant revenue growth as the properties are being operated by third parties under fixed operating fees, but without any guaranteed revenue commitment.

This REIT has an extremely high institutional ownership at 81 percent. However it has come down from 84 percent when I last covered this REIT on 9th March, 2022. As time passes by, I expect more and more institutions to liquidate their stakes in Diversified Healthcare Trust. And if that happens, existing investors should liquidate their stakes as early as possible. For the time being, I won't advise selling this stock, only because of the dollar value of this stock. When the share is trading around $2, investors can ignore being bothered about its price movements, as the value of funds blocked are so negligible.

However, luckily put options for an exercise price of $2.5 are available at a very low premium on most of the exercise dates in future. While the May 20, $2.5 put option is available for $0.15 (last trade time of 4/25/22), the September 20, $2.5 put option is available for $0.5. As I am pessimistic about this stock in the coming months, I think investors are in a very good position to gain through gambling on this option. As the stock price is very low, I'd suggest such risk bearing investors to only buy put options, without owning this stock. In extreme scenarios, such investors will only face some minor losses.