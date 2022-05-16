LPETTET/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock price dropped nearly 72%, and its total market capitalization is $77bn. During the pandemic, Netflix's subscriber growth accelerated and pulled growth forward. Now, subscriber growth stalled or even declined, which led the market to re-evaluate Netflix and severely downgrade future growth.

Many of Netflix's valuation metrics are at all-time lows, and Netflix is valued as if its growth over the next few years will be in the 10-15% range. The market likely overdid itself with its projections about Netflix's growth.

Data by YCharts

Industry experts estimate the SVOD's (Subscription Video-on-Demand) growth rate between 8-20% over the next 5 years (source1, source2, source3). The range is large because estimates vary strongly depending on geographic and industry scope.

Netflix - Price Correlated with Fundamentals (Fastgraphs)

SVOD - Size Matters... A Lot

The streaming industry has considerable entry barriers, which holds new competitors at bay. Making a movie or a whole series costs millions, sometimes even billions depending on the actors involved in it. These are costs that other entrants can't just carry.

Netflix's benefit was that it didn't start as a content-creating company but sold existing movies and series to its customers. In the very beginning, it was a video rental company that sent DVDs, games, and similar to its customers throughout the US. With increasing bandwidth across the US, DVD rental switched to online streaming, and Netflix positioned itself formidably to capture the whole market at the beginning.

Offering online streaming made sure that Netflix would grow, and studios used Netflix services to provide their content through its platform. The platform itself is no competitive advantage, so we're seeing studios offer their streaming platforms. Disney+ (DIS), Prime Video (AMZN), Hulu, Apple TV (AAPL), and YouTube (GOOG) (GOOGL) are just a few in the industry.

But because Netflix grew considerably in size, it can afford to make its own content and provide it to its customers.

The context and history of Netflix matter. The size of the streaming market will likely be limited to a few large players that can afford to generate and aggregate content.

Content Is King Until It's Not

Content is a very complicated thing. Sometimes badly made videos, movies, and series go viral, while well-made movies, videos, or series will never break even. "Going viral" or "why things go popular" is a phenomenon many have spent years describing, but there seems to be no secret recipe to how it works. If there were a secret, studios and content creators would have likely used it to create such content.

In their decade-long tenure, large movie studios like Universal, 20th Century Fox, Metro Goldwyn Mayer, and many others never found the special recipe for movie success.

The book - The Curse of the Mogul - describes this phenomenon in more detail and explains why studios have never been able to deliver better results than by closing their eyes and throwing a dart.

The content creator industry has always been a harsh industry defined by meager results. For a company to be successful, it requires customer captivity and supply-side scale. Content creators can't fall under this category.

But content aggregators can have both - customer captivity in the form of good movies and series from many different sources - supply-side scale because their infrastructure requires a high fixed cost in the beginning to collect, manage, market, and redistribute the content.

The Platform Delusion

The platform delusion is a term coined by investment banker and professor Jonathan A. Knee to describe how investors mistakenly identify a business's core value proposition as enabling and enhancing connections between individuals and organizations because they're online and aggregate users on a platform.

The issue lies in the conception that network effects and a platform are sufficient competitive advantages and structural barriers to entry for new competitors in the market and that these effects alone will create superior returns for shareholders.

Knee argues that this is seldom the case. Network effects without additional competitive advantages are not sufficient barriers for new competitors.

With Netflix, we're currently experiencing how investors are disillusioned by said platform and network effects. Due to a lack of additional competitive advantages besides its size, large companies with sufficient capitalization or companies that already have a lot of content can enter this market.

Here is one of many charts that ought to depict the market share distribution in the SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) industry.

Streaming Chart - Market Share (cleveland.com)

Many more of these charts have varying distributions depending on time, measurement criteria, and more.

Generally, Netflix currently holds ~25% of the market, followed by Amazon Prime Video - ~18%, Disney+ - 14%, HBO Max - 14%, Hulu - 14%, and Apple TV - 6%.

Netflix started as a content aggregator and improved people's access to content like movies, games, and series. It removed the pesky late fee with which Blockbuster made most of its money. Then as internet bandwidth increased, it created a streaming platform that decreased barriers to watching content even more.

Yet, the platform is not a competitive advantage, and Netflix realized that early on and started financing original films in 2015. It had the size and capitalization to do so, but there is no scaling effect or other competitive advantages in creating movies.

Stop. You'd say - "But Netflix has all this user data, which it uses to find the best content." True, but to what extent does this data give Netflix a competitive advantage? In 2015, Tim Wu, a professor at Columbia Law School, asked Ted Sarandos, Netflix's CEO and Chief Content Officer, about data being a distinct competitive advantage when it comes to content creation. Sarandos said, "It is important to know which data to ignore. In practice, it's probably a seventy-thirty mix. Seventy is the data, and thirty is judgment." Then Sarandos added, "But the thirty needs to be on top if that makes sense."

While there is some merit to the notion that user data gives Netflix some advantage, it's more likely that human judgment plays a big role. Other vendors with sufficient scale can follow suit and become viable competitors.

Netflix Will Maintain High Market Share

We've established that creating high-quality content (movies, series) is difficult and expensive. To bring all this information together, we must look at the SVOD industry.

The SVOD industry is growing, and cord-cutting is increasing. The pandemic accelerated this trend and pulled subscribers forward, which is now affecting Netflix subscriber growth.

US Cord Cutting Trend Accelerating (emarketer.com)

When we look at Netflix's membership additions QoQ over the last 2 years, we can see that the pandemic-related surge in subscribers pulled many subscribers forward, impacting current subscriber growth.

This is in line with the drastic increase in cord-cutting from 2019 to 2020.

Netflix Membership Additions (Keyanoush Razavi - Netflix Annual Report)

During the pandemic, many new SVOD companies entered the market. The platform in and for itself is no entry barrier and is easily copied. So, content creators have decided to offer their own services instead of using a content aggregator like Netflix.

Total US SVOD Subscribers (HarrisX, MoffettNathanson)

Consumers benefited a lot because of this. The competitive landscape increased, and there are no switching costs for consumers. Customer churn is a big topic in the SVOD industry. Netflix doesn't publish its churn rate, but experts estimate that churn rates within the SVOD industry are among the highest.

Customer Churn Rate by Industry (profitwell)

Netflix is no exception here. Jamie Powell, a writer for the Financial Times, estimates that Netflix's churn rate is ~34%.

SVOD companies need good content to engage their customers.

Netflix Is A Well-Run Company

Netflix does a lot right. It focused on customer acquisition and let users share their account passwords until now to get more people to its platform. It focuses on cash flow and has been more cash flow positive than negative over the last two years.

It entered the gaming segment to increase Netflix's appeal and made a few strategic acquisitions. Boss Fight Entertainment and Next Games are two of its gaming-related acquisitions to capture more of the consumers' screen time.

The drop in Netflix's stock price erased any gains over the last 5-6 years, and it's underperforming the S&P 500 over the same timeframe.

Data by YCharts

I find it highly unlikely that Netflix's current valuation justifies it, underperforming the market over such a long timeframe. Netflix increased its revenue by 154% and EBITDA by 215% over the same timeframe.

The recent macro backdrop, rise in interest rates, and global tension likely added to the market's overreaction towards Netflix's disappointing but expected subscription growth rate.

Conclusion

The market possibly overdid it when re-evaluating Netflix. Netflix pulled a lot of growth from the future during the pandemic, which led to exaggeration and high expectations.

Netflix has a lot of powder left to improve its margins, capture more screen-time from consumers, and create exciting content. The size of the SVOD market is limited, and only a few broad-based global players will likely survive.

During Netflix's last earnings call, it stated many ways to improve margins and increase revenue. Netflix is now actively pursuing password-sharing. This is one area where Netflix can improve margins and revenue by making a few small adjustments to its operations. Also, ads could become a thing soon. This would be a new pricing tier that is cheaper but contains third-party ads.

Over the last 10 years, Netflix has shown operational excellence while expanding globally - keeping its margins in a tight range.

I always welcome constructive criticism and open discussions. Please feel free to comment or message me about my calculations and/or sources that I use in my articles.