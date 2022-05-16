FooTToo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The agriculture machinery industry has a well known and established market leader: Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE). The stock had a major surge in the past two years and is now trading down a bit, but I still think it is fairly valued, rating it as a hold.

Some trends to be aware of

First the pandemic and then the war in Ukraine raised the awareness of how critical the food supply chain is. We saw people raiding supermarkets in fear of food shortages. In addition, in our world there are three great trends that are taking place:

increasing world population scarcity of land as the urbanization process goes on scarcity of labor force

The combination of these factors leads to a predictable growing demand for farming that has to be done on less land and with fewer workers. This situation will be extremely profitable for companies that produce agriculture machinery that can increase production per acre and be less and less dependent from the physical human presence of workers. Deere seems well positioned to keep on leading the market as demand for autonomous and precision agriculture surges.

John Deere & Co. today

For those already interested in farming, Deere needs no presentation. However, as many investors start looking at the industry, they may not know Deere's strength and brand value. Established in 1837 in Illinois, the company has soared through a Civil War, two World Wars and many other events to become the industry's market leader.

As we can see from the infographic below, Deere has three main segments with the Production and Precision Agriculture weighing 41% on its total sales. More than half of Deere's sales are in the U.S. and Canada (57%), while the exposure to Asia, Africa, Australia and the Middle East accounts only for 11% of total sales.

Deere net sales by segment and markets (Deere 2021 Annual Report)

Deere is also playing a major role in the turnaround the industry will face with the challenge of electric tractors and autonomous agriculture.

Deere's financials: great revenue but higher costs

In 2021, Deere's revenue reached $44 billion, up 23.5% from 2020 and 12% from 2019. The net revenue was $5.9 billion and the guidance for this year is between $6.7 billion to $7.1 billion, an increase in net revenue between 14% and 20%. These are great news for shareholders, which, as the 2021 Annual Report shows, have seen $3.6 billion returned to them through dividends and buyback, alongside with a stock price increase that skyrocketed as the EPS more than doubled from $8.69 in 2020 to $18.99 in 2021.

However, in the Q1 2022 earnings presentations there were some things to look at. As net revenues increased by 5%, the net income decreased by 26% and the EPS were 25% lower YoY. This is a clear sign of one thing: margins became thinner because of higher costs that didn't go along with a price increase able to offset them.

If we take as an example the Production and Precision Agriculture Operating Profit waterfall chart we see how heavily production costs impacted on the results, weighing negatively for $407 million, way more than the $244 million profit given by price increase. The result was an operating profit decrease of 54% and an operating margin of 8.8% way down from the 21% of Q1 2021.

Production & Precision Agriculture Operating Profit Q122 (Deere's Q1 Earnings News Release)

The same happened for the other two major segments of the company. Deere explained these higher costs by pointing out that the UAW led strike had an impact both on the quarterly production costs that was slowed down and on the new fixed costs linked to the higher wages that were agreed. In addition, YoY the cost of sales increased 15% from $5,805 to $6,695 million. The total increase in the expenses was 10% due to lower interest and operating expenses.

Deere Q1 2022 Costs and Expenses (Deere Q1 2022 Earnings Report Press Release)

We will have to look closely at the next earnings report to see how, in the meantime, Deere has been able to pass on to customers these costs or not, to prevent them from eating away a part of the marginality. With a capital structure that shows $47.79 billion of total debt and cash at $3.81 billion, Deere may go through harder times if marginality keeps shrinking.

Peer comparison

If we look at the 2022 Q1 earnings report of CNH Industrial (CNHI) and AGCO Corporation (AGCO), the two main competitors of Deere, we don't see such a big decrease.

AGCO saw the operating margin decrease by 0.6% to 7.6%. Net income was down 9.5% from $151.4 million to $137 million as the cost of goods sold increased by 13.6% while net sales increased at the slightly slower pace of 12.9%.

CNHI saw a slight decrease in the operating margin that moved down from 10.6% to 10.3% increased net income was down from 7.4% from $363 million to $336 million. The cost of goods sold increased by 13.47% as net sales increased by 13.15%.

If we look at these numbers, it seems that CNH Industrial fared better than its two main competitors during the last quarter. It had the smallest decrease and the most similar growth rate between net sales and cost of goods sold. I just wrote an article about this company, because I think that, at the moment, it is the most interesting of the industry to invest in. In fact, as I try to explain, it is a company that is well positioned to benefit from the current situation where the sole market driver is machine availability. When customers need machines and can't find them available from the market leader, they turn to competitors, such as CNH Industrial, that are then able to increase prices and catch up the marginality gap they usually have with the leader. When the market moves around availability, Deere can increase prices only at a certain pace to offset inflation, while the competitors have the chance to increase prices at the pace of inflation plus a part of the marginality gap that separates from the market leader.

Valuation

Deere is a great company that is able to make very good profits. One of the signs that shows this is its ability to raise dividends while maintaining a very healthy payout ratio of 21%. It is a dividend aristocrat that has been raising dividends for 32 consecutive years. In case of lower marginality, it will be able to raise its payout ratio without risking any financial trouble. Even though Deere has a very low yield of 1.15%, those who own it as a long-term dividend growth investment should not worry.

However, if the marginality will keep shrinking, investors will see this reflected in the earnings per share, which are a major driver of the stock price, as the chart below shows.

Data by YCharts

Deere saw its stock price triple after the pandemic as strong growth was correctly being priced in (if we look at the graph we see that the major price spike happened before the astonishing EPS were reported). But two years after the beginning of the pandemic, we don't have before us a period that seems to be able to carry such a robust growth. I think Deere will be able to keep on growing (order books are full for this year) and that it will keep on being the strong market leader it has always been. But, heading into Q2 earnings, I think the company is fairly priced.

Its Quant rating is, in fact, a D-. Even though its fwd PE of 16 is in line with the sector average, the fwd EV/sales ratio is 114% above the sector average and the price to sale of 2.37 is 87% above the sector average. As high quality of a company as it may be, these ratios price in a big premium for Deere that makes the stock price very sensitive to any possible growth slowdown.

In my discounted cash flow model I checked if what I am noticing by using Quant ratings and the above mentioned ratios can be confirmed. In my forecast, this year's Deere net margin will be of 9% to then increase in the next 5 years back to low double digits. I used a 8% discount rate, starting from the consideration that the risk free rate is now at 3% and that Deere's average cost of capital is around 6.14%. The equity risk premium I used 5.5%, which is quite common for U.S. based companies. I assumed that Deere will grow this year by 11.5% to then slow down to a perpetual growth rate of 2%. With these parameters I reach a $364 share price, which makes me consider Deere as a hold at the moment.

Conclusion

Deere is a great company and will surely keep on innovating the industry thanks to its leading position and its established company culture. It will also be a major player in precision agriculture, with autonomous and electric tractors. However, at the moment investors should ponder carefully whether the stock prices in some headwinds on marginality that will not make the company's cash flow grow as fast as it did in the recent years. This is why I will look at the next earnings report that will be held on May 26th 2022 to see further developments and understand how the company is managing higher production costs and shrinking marginality. I expect Deere to address this issue and actually start solving it, but things may take longer than expected. This is why I rate the company as hold, not wanting to be to rash to pick up some shares of this, however we see it, great premium quality brand.