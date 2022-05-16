bodnarchuk/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) released the first quarter of 2022 results on May 10, 2022.

1 - Investment thesis

Gold Resource performance has been quite disappointing in 2022 despite reporting robust first-quarter results. Below is shown some quarter highlights.

GORO: 1Q21 highlights (Gold Resource)

I was impressed with the gold production at the Don David gold mine this quarter, which I will present in detail later. Furthermore, the Back Forty project is advancing smoothly, and the company is still debt-free with $31.18 million in cash.

As I said in my preceding article, which remains true this quarter, the only issue is that the two producing assets are concentrated in Oaxaca, Mexico. This lack of diversification increases the risk attached to a long-term position. The investment thesis could change if the Back forty project acquired on September 7, 2021, can be completed. However, we are talking about 2025 or later.

One big issue is the dilutive effect of the acquisition, which propelled the shares' outstanding diluted count to 88.616 million from 77.91 million in 4Q22.

Thus, I do not favor investing in a large dollar amount for the long term but recommend holding a small core position.

Finally, trading short-term LIFO about 40% of your long position is highly recommended due to the gold price volatility and the Fed responding to growing inflationary pressure.

2 - Stock performance

Let's compare GORO to Newmont Corporation (NEM) and Barrick Gold (GOLD). We can see that the stock has seriously underperformed the group and is down 32%. The recent selloff has been more severe for small producers in general.

Allen Palmiere, President and CEO, said in the conference call:

This year is off to a good start. Our team in Mexico maintained the momentum they created in the fourth quarter of 2021. Quarter-over-quarter ton was through the mill and the gold equivalent ounces produced continue to increase.

3 - Back Forty Project expected commercial production in 2025

GORO Back Forty Project Presentation (Gold Resource) The company gave us some information about the Back Forty Feasibility Study. The company said that it is on track to achieve an optimized, environmentally friendly design for the project. The goal is to complete the design by H2 2022 and follow shortly after that with permit applications. COO Alberto Reyes said in the conference call: the feasibility study is progressing according to plan, currently undergoing final reviews of the block models for the open pit in the underground, mine designs, processing plant and surface infrastructure. It is worth noticing that we have bolstered the team driving the feasibility study and can expect to reach completion during the second half of 2022.

Gold Production For The First Quarter Of 2022

1 - The gold/silver ratio?

The gold and silver ratio used for the first quarter of 2022 is 79.3:1 for Gold Resource. Below are the two historic charts describing the quarterly production Ag and Au equivalent.

GORO Quarterly Gold and Silver production history (Fun Trading)

Note: The 10Q is not clear about what has been produced and what has been sold. For instance, the 1Q22 production equivalent indicated is what has been sold but not what has been produced. The charts below show the production of gold, silver, and base metals.

2 - Quarterly production in a few charts

GORO: Quarterly Gold equivalent production history (Fun Trading)

The Gold equivalent production has been estimated based on 11,187 Au ounces and 332,292 Ag ounces. The company has indicated it has sold 11,729 GEOs in 1Q22.

Detailed history, including Copper, Lead, and Zinc.

GORO: Total production including base metals history (Fun Trading)

The company indicated a GEO production of an estimated 15,367 Au Eq. Oz. The gold price was $1,898 per ounce, and the silver price was $23.94 per ounce.

During the first quarter, GORO processed ore at an average rate of 1,590 TPD compared with 1,604 TPD in 1Q21. The average gold grade g/t was 3.00 in 1Q22 compared to 1.68 g/t in 1Q21. Gold Resource sold (with gold and silver as co-products) 11,729 Au Eq, including 265 Au Eq. Oz (silver) and 8,381 Au Oz, in 1Q22. The company also produced copper (408 tonnes), lead (1,639 tonnes), and zinc (4,359 tonnes) at its Mexican mines.

Below are the historical details of the metals produced.

Detailed Production 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Gold Au Oz 6,097 5,697 5,809 6,854 11,187 Silver K AG Oz 307.6 270.3 255.4 330.9 332.3 Copper Cu Ton 441 365 268 413 431 Lead Pb Ton 1,737 1,214 1,550 2,345 2,073 Zinc Zn Ton 4,377 3,193 3,059 5,349 5,562

4 - All-in sustaining costs or AISC/GEO (co-product)

The AISC in the first quarter of 2022 was $499 per ounce.

GORO Quarterly AISC history (Fun Trading)

Balance Sheet And Production In 4Q21. The Raw Numbers

Gold Resource 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 27.27 30.84 29.03 38.06 45.42 Net Income in $ Million 2.53 1.28 1.53 2.69 4.02 EBITDA $ Million 8.74 7.62 7.61 15.32 15.55 EPS diluted in $/share 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.05 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 6.83 9.30 5.74 12.91 4.23 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 4.32 5.01 5.88 5.39 5.95 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 2.51 4.29 -0.14 7.52 -1.72 Cash and short-term investments (+Au/Ag bullion) $ Million 27.82 31.16 30.10 34.3 31.18 Long-term Debt in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 Quarterly Dividend per share in $ 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 74.76 74.8 74.90 77.91 88.62

Balance Sheet Discussion

1 - Revenues were $45.42 million in 1Q22

GORO: Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Note: Fortitude spin-off ended in 4Q20.

The gold and silver producer reported an income per share of $0.05 on revenue of $45.417 million compared with an income per share of $0.03 on revenue of $27.27 million in the last year's first quarter (please look at the table above for more financial details).

Note: GORO's Mexican assets are also called the Don David Gold Mine complex.

The company posted a net income of $4.02 million during the first quarter compared to $2.53 million a year ago.

After by-product credits, Don David Gold Mine's total cash cost was minus $121 per gold equivalent ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs were $499 per gold equivalent ounce sold.

CFO Kim Perry said in the conference call:

Total production costs of $20.1 million for the quarter is 32% higher than the production cost for the same period in 2021. The increase is primarily due to higher royalties as a result of higher metal sales and price increases and rate reagents consumed in the process plant. While we have experienced approximately 40% inflationary pressure on many consumables over the last year, we've been able to maintain the processing cost per ton quarter-over-quarter.

2 - Gold Resource's free cash flow is a loss of $1.72 million in 1Q22

GORO: Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) The company estimated a loss of free cash flow for Q1 of $1.72 million, and the trailing 12-month free cash flow was $10.48 million.

Gold Resource pays a yearly dividend of $0.04 per share or a dividend yield of 2.14%, covered by free cash flow.

3 - Cash is now $31.18 million, and the company has no debt

Gold Resource continues to have an excellent cash position of $31.175 million in 1Q22 and no long-term debt. It is a good cash profile.

Note: The company shows no bullion coins this quarter.

GORO: Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

4 - Guidance 2022 - Payable production of 24K-26K Au Oz and 900K-1,000K Ag Oz

GORO: 2021 Production guidance (Gold Resource) The company indicated a payable production of 24k to 26K Au Oz and 900k-1,000K Ag Oz. Consolidated AISC (co-product) is expected to be $1,200 to $1,300 per Au ounce.

5 - Don David Gold Mine Mineral Reserves 2021 (Reminder for my preceding article)

Mineral Reserves estimated on December 31, 2021, are based on $1,744/oz for Gold, $23.70/oz for Silver, $3.59/pound Copper, $0.97/pound Lead, and $1.15/pound Zinc. The total includes Arista mine and Alta Gracia mine.

The company indicated 1,538,500 Tonnes (2,328,500 Tonnes in 2020) at a gold grade per tonne of 1.51 and silver grade per tonne of 73.

GORO: Dec. 2021 Mineral Reserves (Gold Resource)

Technical Analysis (Short Term) And Commentary

GORO: TA Chart short term (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for the dividend.

GORO forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $2.60 and support at $1.74. I have also indicated a mid-term resistance/support at $2.05.

The short-term trading strategy is to sell between $2.05 and $2.17 (50MA), about 40% of your position, and wait for a retracement between $1.78 and $1.72 to buyback.

I believe trading LIFO about 40% of your position is the best strategy rewarding you with the most significant profit overall and protecting you against volatility.

The entire gold mining sector has suffered a significant drop triggered by the FED's action against inflation early this month, pushing it to an exceptional oversold situation. Thus, it is natural to expect some bouncing back even if the gold price is weakening and may cross $1,800 per ounce in the next few weeks.

Watch the gold price and the Fed like a hawk.

Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Therefore, only US traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.