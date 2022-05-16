PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is a company I suggest a cautious approach towards. It would be best to hold the stock, at present, as the uncertainties regarding whether or not the challenges it faces will impact its sustainability. The stock clearly has high potential and is far from a disaster, yet still holds several red flags which cannot be ignored.

Company Overview

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, which is more commonly referred to as Ericsson, is a Sweden-based telecommunications global giant, which provides communication infrastructure, software solutions, and other related services. With a market capitalization of over $27 billion and employees numbering over 100,000, Ericsson is one of the largest companies operating within the communication equipment space.

Ericsson describes its business strategy as being one that is focused on technology leadership within the market. To achieve this the company is increasingly investing in the incorporation of 5G Networks, AI (Artificial Intelligence), IoT (Internet of Things), and the cloud into the network infrastructure it is building. This is a highly dynamic growth area in an industry that is essential in the present globalized and digitally connected globe. Ericsson finds itself in an industry, the continuity of which is highly resilient, as a result of the reliance of global systems upon technological infrastructure and networks.

Ericsson Controversy and Price Plummet

Seeking Alpha

The ERIC price trends in comparison to the S&P 500 showcase somewhat of a high correlation in the last 5 years, until February 2022, when ERIC had undergone a significant plummet. Following this plummet, ERIC fell by almost 40% in a mere 3-month period, as a result of a leak that the market has been heavily turning away from the stock. The leak highlighted the company was involved in several secret dealings with the global terror organization, ISIS, to continue coverage in areas that had been captured by the group. These dealings included payments for transport routes in ISIS-controlled areas, as well as the smuggling of technology.

This breakthrough news led to severe shareholder distrust against the management of the company, with a vote called in for the election of a new board of directors. The governance of the company had been widely criticized, as this was the second bribery charge faced by Ericsson, with a previous case underway regarding corruption charges in China. Commentators point to the seriousness of the news, as it implies the company had been complicit in genocide, as a result of which stakeholders, including investors, would hesitate to be associated with ERIC. To make matters worse, the company did admit that it was ‘likely’ going to be slapped with fines by the US government that are expected to exceed a billion dollars. Similar investigations are underway by Sweden’s anti-corruption agency, against the company.

Financial Assessment

As a direct result of the crisis in Ukraine, Ericsson’s financial performance had taken a significant hit, in Q1-2022, with its net income reported as SEK 2.94 billion (which is equivalent to $314.6 million). This had represented a fall from the prior year’s first-quarter figure of SEK 3.19 billion, which was an alarming update for investors. The company’s quarterly EPS had dropped from SEK 0.96 to 0.88 in a single year, highlighting its deteriorating performance, to make matters worse for the company already facing the heat against corruption allegations. This poor earnings performance came about, despite a year-over-year revenue increase of 10.6% to SEK 55.1 billion, out of which 3% reflected organic growth.

The management has reiterated that these results were heavily influenced by the crisis in Ukraine, and the ensuing sanctions faced by Russia, which impacted operations severely. This had also led to serious complications in the implementation of 5G, which saw a surge in deployment costs.

In light of these results, I must emphasize that the Russian invasion did send global economic shockwaves throughout the world, and left major industries adversely impacted. Therefore, these results are not necessarily out of the ordinary, upon examination of the broader picture. The stock’s collapse against the S&P 500 index, spurred by its controversial involvement in corrupt practices shows little connection to its financial performance.

Similarly, the company’s steady increase in its gross margins over the year does spur optimism amongst investors that the company is potentially on a path of value creation, despite the external pressures it faces. From an internal standpoint, there is an indication that Ericsson is leveraging its strengths in the technological space to optimize its financial performance.

Valuation

To assess the valuation of ERIC, a useful model to adopt could be a comparative stock analysis. This would allow us to see where ERIC stands in relation to its peers, in terms of key valuation metrics used. The list below includes, in addition to Ericsson, Motorola, Nokia, and HP Enterprise, which together make up some of the biggest names in the space of communications infrastructure.

Ticker Company Market Cap Forward P/E P/S P/B P/ FCF Dividend Yield EPS growth next 5 years Inst. % ROE Gross Margin Price MSI Motorola Solutions, Inc. 36.7B 19.43 4.49 33.03 1.47% 14.28% 88.60% -430.40% 49.40% 215.29 NOK Nokia Oyj 28.9B 10.43 1.22 1.45 21.42 0.43% 14.24% 10.10% 9.60% 40.40% 4.88 ERIC Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 27.1B 8.92 1.14 2.27 10.6 4.12% 9.23% 8.90% 21.80% 43.30% 7.65 HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 21.1B 7.17 0.76 1.02 13.23 3.01% 6.16% 86.00% 20.10% 33.80% 15.95

Source: Finviz

The data indicates several areas that are noteworthy within this analysis. For one, ERIC holds an impressive Forward PE, lagging closely behind HPE, and thus hinting at impressive growth potential in the future. This further highlights that in terms of the earnings expectations laid out by analysts, ERIC is trading significantly at a discount, in comparison to its peers, except HPE.

A similar finding is seen in terms of its P/S ratio, outperforming both Motorola and Nokia, yet once again falling short behind HPE. In terms of its P/FCF ratio, ERIC beats all three comparing stocks with an impressive figure of 10.6. This is an indication that despite the stock’s external challenges and dilemmas, it is still managing to deliver strong revenue figures in comparison to its price in the market.

Its high dividend yield of 4.12% is substantially above its peers, which leads us to either one of two combinations. The first is that Ericsson is a moneymaker for its investors, delivering high returns in the form of monthly payments. The second is that its price is presently far below where it should be, and as a result, its dividend yield seems highly inflated against it.

PB however tells a different story, suggesting that ERIC is trading substantially above its book value, in comparison to its peers. This figure challenges the notion of the stock being undervalued when undertaking the comparative valuation analysis. Similarly, Ericsson’s EPS growth, gross margin, and ROE figures point to the fact that there are far better options for investors to consider if they want to gain growth exposure to the telecommunications infrastructure industry.

All in all, I believe that ERIC is trading below where it rightfully belongs, which is understandable, given the panic recent events have caused. However, it is important to remember that Ericsson’s peer companies do outperform the stock in some highly significant areas. As a result, I do not believe the undervaluation associated with ERIC is significant enough to label the stock a buy.

Risks

Although I do believe that ERIC is far from facing a doomsday scenario, and the present crises it is faced with will eventually be dealt with, there is a serious area of concern that needs to be considered. This relates to the lack of trust in the company’s management as a result of the corruption scandals, which has resulted in Ericsson having institutional ownership of less than 9%. This dwarfs in comparison to each of its competitors, especially Motorola and HP, each of which has institutional ownership of nearly 90%. This level of mistrust is justified, given the severity of the accusations leveled against Ericsson’s management, which includes dealing with and making payments to ISIS.

As a result of these sentiments, major shareholders are likely to vote out several crucial board members. However, as more information in relation to the scandal is unearthed, the degree of this managerial restructure could potentially be enhanced significantly. The implication of an entirely distinct managerial core and governance approach on the future of the company remains uncertain. There is no telling yet as to if such a transformation would lead to a strengthened company or one that has lost its strategic focus.

Conclusion

ERIC, is in many ways an interesting stock, on the one hand, has its sights set on the phenomenal and transformative changes up ahead by aiming to incorporate 5G, IoT, and AI into mainstream communication industries. On the other hand, there is a dark tale of corruption and dealings with the terror group ISIS. However, it is my firm belief that Sony Ericsson is far bigger than the blunders of its present management.

The company as an entity will outlive these scandals, with the responsible personnel charged and dealt with. The potential of the stock is far too significant to simply sideline due to its internal strengths. However, the uncertainties about the future of ERIC are also too significant to disregard in this assessment. Uncertainties about its financial performance and the future of its managerial structure remain afloat. For now, I recommend a cautious hold stance on the stock.