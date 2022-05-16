rancho_runner/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction (A Slightly Longer One)

Ukraine is just one of the reasons why I'm writing this article. The most important reason is to explain why I now have close to 10% exposure in the Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) with plans to ramp it up to 11%.

This year has been challenging. The S&P 500 came close to a bear market (20% drawdown) with investors in growth stocks being in a worse place - let alone people who own crypto. While my long-only dividend growth portfolio has certainly not been immune, I haven't worried for a second about the decline in my net worth for one reason: I only ever buy quality stocks that bring a mix of both growth and value to the table. Lockheed Martin is one of them.

On February 13, 2022, before the invasion of Ukraine, I wrote the following article to highlight why investors will benefit from Lockheed in this time of madness:

Seeking Alpha

While I obviously wish things had gone differently in Ukraine, Lockheed has provided much-needed safety. The stock is now up 22% year-to-date while the S&P 500 is down 15%. In this article, I will not only update my bull case but explain to investors why I am such a big believer in LMT as a long-term source of safety, growing income, and outperforming capital gains. While I'm not urging anyone to go overweight any stock, I do tend to make my highest conviction trades rather large - hence the title.

Now, let's look at the details!

Going Overweight Quality

It's not clickbait. I really have 10% LMT exposure with plans to go to 11%. This is partially due to its outperforming capital gains this year and because I bought somewhat aggressively when the stock was close to $350.

Author Portfolio

While I'm not making the case that anyone should copy me - I can only take responsibility for my own money - I like to make the case to go overweight in quality stocks. In 2020, when I established my portfolio, I started buying industrials, some financials, basic materials, and others. They performed somewhat poorly until 2021. During this period, high-growth stocks were flying, making me look like I had no idea what I was doing. It seemed that every 18-year-old with a Robinhood account was doing better than me. Then, rates started to rise, causing investors to dump high-growth stocks that were trading at astronomical valuations.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is probably the best way to track these high-growth stocks. The graph below is maybe my favorite chart as it shows what happens when investors ignore valuations. Since its inception in 2014, ARKK has returned 140% on a total return basis. That's not bad, as it's more or less the same as the S&P 500. However, ARKK is back where it was in 2020 after returning close to 750%.

Data by YCharts

Don't get me wrong, I'm not enjoying it when retail traders lose money. I'm only making the case for quality stocks because they tend to consistently deliver value without these massive moves - either to the upside or downside.

Another chart that I love is the one below. Between 1973 and 2021, the equal-weight S&P 500 has turned $100 into $4,744. That's neat! However, S&P 500 holdings that can be considered dividend growers and initiators turned $100 into $14,405. Companies with no change in their dividend policy returned $2K less than the EW S&P 500. Companies that do not pay dividends were extremely disappointing. Companies that cut their dividends lost money over a 50-year time span!

Hartford Funds

In other words, "buy and hold" is the way to go, yet asset allocation is key.

That's where Lockheed comes in.

But first, my apologies if the data in the chart below is hard to read. What the numbers below tell us is that America's most well-known defense company has returned 14.0% per year since December 31, 1993. This would have turned $10,000 into almost $414,000. The S&P 500 returned 10.0% per year during this period. The standard deviation of LMT was 24.1%. The S&P 500 was 10 points lower at 14.9%. However, the best year of Lockheed saw an 81.6% return. The S&P 500 "only" 38.0%. Hence, both have a Sharpe Ratio of 0.58/0.57. Essentially it means that adjusted for volatility, you may as well buy the S&P 500. However, it would mean you probably miss out on a lot of potential capital gains.

Portfolio Visualizer

You would also miss out on a lot of dividends.

Lockheed Shareholder Returns

This Maryland-based defense giant is currently yielding 2.6%. The company has consistently raised its dividend since the early 2000s.

Author

Right now, the company is yielding roughly 114 basis points more than the S&P 500. The chart below tells us that it's 104, but YCharts' LMT yield is roughly 10 basis points too low.

Data by YCharts

Lockheed Martin is not a high-yield stock, but its 2.6% yield is decent. It gets better as it has high, consistent dividend growth. I already showed it in the graph above, but dividend growth has consistently outperformed inflation. Prior to 2019, dividend growth was in double-digit territory.

The best thing about this company is that it's the ultimate sleep well at night stock. The Seeking Alpha dividend scorecard (relative scores versus the industrial sector) shows A+ dividend safety and growth, and high scores for dividend yield and consistency.

Seeking Alpha

Almost all of it is based on the company's ability to generate value. Value, in this case, is what I define as free cash flow. Companies that are able to generate free cash flow (operating cash flow minus capital expenditures) can distribute dividends, buy back shares, and boost balance sheet health without taking funds away from their day-to-day operations.

The graph below accomplishes two things. It shows us how much free cash flow the company generates and that free cash flow is consistently close to 90-100% of normalized net income. This indicates high-quality earnings as it leads to cash in the company's pocket. And not just a bit, close to all of its net income ends up in its pockets.

It gets better as free cash flow is very high. While the free cash flow growth rate is somewhat volatile and dependent on big defense projects, it's enough to justify high shareholder distributions. For example, next year, the company is expected to do $6.7 billion in FCF. That's 5.8% of the company's $116 billion market cap. In other words, if we assume that FCF is not needed to run the company (after all, it's net income adjusted for non-cash operating items and CapEx), the company could either pay a 5.8% annual dividend or buy back 5.8% of its outstanding shares without hurting its business.

Almost no company pays out that much in dividends. Most of the time, we see a mix of buybacks and dividends. Note that even if the company does not distribute all of its FCF, it ends up as cash on its balance sheet, reducing net debt. This is good for the valuation. So, either way, high free cash flow benefits shareholders - unless management wastes it on unprofitable new projects.

The good news is that LMT distributes almost all of its FCF. The graph below shows total distributions compared to FCF. This includes direct distributions via dividends and indirect distributions using buybacks.

Author (FINVIZ data)

You're probably wondering what the breakdown of these distributions looks like. Well, here it is:

Author (FINVIZ data)

What we're dealing with here is a company that has reduced buybacks in recent years (until 2021) even though it did not have to. This made dividends the biggest driver of shareholder distributions. In 2021, this changed as the company bought back close to $4.0 billion in shares.

It also means that there is room for dividends to grow at a high pace. The 10-year average annual dividend growth rate is 11.9%. I expect that it will remain close to 10% instead of declining further as my chart in this article suggests (solely based on the trend).

The best thing is not only that free cash flow is high despite supply chain issues and high inflation, but also that management is very dedicated to distributing cash to its owners (shareholders). This is a rather long quote from the 1Q22 earnings call with analysts that "proves" this:

Our operational performance was solid, with our business areas delivering increased profit margins from last year's first quarter and free cash flow was ahead of our projections. We also progressed well on our cash deployment plan, executing a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement during the quarter. We are well on our way to achieving our full year outlook of $4 billion in repurchases as we look to deliver over 100% of our free cash flow to stockholders over the course of the year inclusive of dividends. We will continue to execute on our long-term strategy of disciplined and dynamic capital deployment, growing free cash flow per share and thereby delivering strong long-term returns to shift to shareholders.

In the case of Lockheed, free cash flow is also supported by sales that are more or less 100% coming from government agencies. While some use this as an argument against defense contractors, I think it's a great argument in favor of the big firms for a number of reasons. The first one is that Lockheed and its larger peers are on the very top of a very long supply chain incorporating tens of thousands of suppliers. Big defense projects not only support US/NATO defense capabilities but also supports the US economy. Moreover, reducing spending on defense hurts suppliers and damages the readiness of troops. While the war in Ukraine and global uncertainties do provide support for defense companies, it was never my intention to benefit from the horrors of war.

The best thing that high-tech companies like LMT bring to the table is products and services that prevent war in the first place.

Valuation & Current Events

Lockheed is up 22% year-to-date thanks to an uptrend that began in December of 2021 when the situation in Ukraine started to heat up. Prior to that, the stock was sluggish due to missed earnings estimates caused by supply chain and inflation problems.

FINVIZ

Lockheed Martin mainly works with fixed-price contracts. That's a problem because on the date a contract is finished, inflation may be low while inflation could accelerate during the finalization of the products covered by the contract. However, Lockheed isn't stupid. The company is constantly looking to incorporate higher costs into its products. Right now, the company is working on pricing for the F-35 jets from the lot 15 and 17 production lines.

This is what Defense One wrote last month:

The negotiations for three batches of jets, known as Lots 15, 16, and 17, was expected to be finalized last year. Last month, Air Force Lt. Gen. Eric Fick, the F-35 program manager, acknowledged that the price tag for the batch of planes being negotiated would be higher than planned.

I am not making the case that inflation and supply chains aren't headwinds, but it's not something that worries me - let alone on a long-term basis. After all, governments have a benefit from Lockheed maintaining healthy margins if this prevents the company from pressuring prices across the entire supply chain.

Moreover, a lot of the recent outperformance was caused by Lockheed's ability to generate value. Investors who sold growth stocks moved to quality investments like LMT.

With regard to Ukraine, I really cannot say how long it will take or how bad it can get. On May 14, I retweeted Kyle Bass saying that "I don't own enough LMT". Kyle Bass referred to a headline saying that Russia's MP Morozov said that Poland is the first in for "denazification" after Ukraine.

I'm not buying LMT because I believe Poland is next, but because global tensions are incredibly high. The situation in East Europe is far from solved, China is threatening Taiwan, and high crop prices are risking to cause significant tensions in Africa - the same happened in 2011 when it triggered multiple wars including Libya, Egypt, and the much-worse conflict in Syria.

Take every geopolitical take you read with a grain of salt, but personally, I'm worried that things will get much worse in that area.

Now, with that said and using the company's $116 billion market cap, $9.1 billion in expected 2023 net debt (just 0.9x EBITDA), and $8.1 billion in pension liabilities, we get a total enterprise value of $133.2 billion.

This is 12.9x expected 2023 EBITDA ($10.3 billion). It's not deep value, but it's not high enough to keep me from buying. The same goes for the implied free cash flow yield of 5.8% that I calculated in this article. It's close to the upper bound of the historic range. In other words, investors are not overpaying to get access to free cash flow, and that is very important.

Data by YCharts

Now, before this gets too long, here are my closing words.

Takeaway

I'm buying more Lockheed Martin. Whenever I am convinced that a stock suits my strategy, I make it a large position in my dividend growth portfolio. Lockheed has everything I'm looking for in a company. The company has a rock-solid business model, high and rising free cash flow, dedication to spending most of it on shareholder distributions, and a long history of consistent and high dividend growth.

Especially in these times, investors require safety and reliability. Lockheed offers a satisfying dividend yield and it is more than likely that investors will end up with high outperforming capital gains on a long-term basis.

Moreover, while supply chain issues and inflation will continue to be headwinds, I have little doubt that the company will manage its way through this "crisis".

Long story short, I feel very comfortable adding to an already large Lockheed position.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!