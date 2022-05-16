gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is currently priced well below liquidation value due to a growing belief amongst investors that losses and dilution of existing shareholders will be ongoing. Amyris have placed themselves in a difficult position by trying to rapidly scale the business with a weak balance sheet at a time when there are supply constraints. They may now have to raise capital under extremely unfavorable conditions or be forced to sell assets. Amyris is clearly going to create a lot of value for someone, the question at this point is whether this will be existing shareholders, new shareholders or an acquirer of assets. If management act in the best interest of existing shareholders by moving towards profitability and avoiding further equity raises, the stock should appreciate significantly. If management are more concerned about increasing the size of the business at all costs and continue to dilute investors the share price could continue to decline.

Amyris raised a substantial amount of capital in 2021 and appeared to be better situated financially. After two quarters of rapid growth, at a time when costs are elevated due to supply constraints, they again face high cash burn and limited runway. While Amyris expect expenses to moderate in the second half as more production is brought in house, they do not have sufficient cash to become sustainably profitable. This means that an injection of capital or asset sales will be needed in the second half, unless expenses can be reined in significantly. Management have stated that they do not plan any equity raises in the future and that ingredient marketing rights will fund growth. They would also like to maintain a minimum of 100 million USD cash on hand, which would likely require a deal sometime in the third quarter.

Amyris are currently negotiating the licensing of marketing rights for two of their ingredients, which they expect to deliver over 250 million USD in proceeds by the end of the year. These are existing molecules that are currently in production, although Amyris have chosen not to name them at this time. This transaction would be similar to the one with DSM last year, with Amyris continuing to manufacture the ingredients long-term. After the deal manufacturing margins are likely to be 10-20% on 40 million USD revenue, growing 30-40% annually.

Growth only creates value when the return on invested capital exceeds the cost of capital and investors clearly have no faith in the ability of Amyris to do this. Amyris have stated that that they can deliver 30%+ operating margins at scale and that they are within 12-18 months of reaching this type of scale. The feasibility of this is unclear though given that Amyris are forcing growth (hiring, advertising, acquisitions) at a time when there are supply constraints and elevated production costs (air freight, third-party fermentation). For example, Amyris estimate that demand for their products exceeded their capacity to deliver by 7 million USD in the most recent quarter. Despite this Amyris continue to market their products aggressively and plan the launch of new brands later in the year.

Amyris are expecting SG&A expenses to be upwards of 300 million USD in 2022. While this is unlikely to decline going forward (unless they cut back on marketing), SG&A expenses should moderate relative to marketing. Amyris have stated that when a brand is initially launched marketing expenses are approximately equal to revenue, whereas for a more mature brand marketing expenses should be approximately 20% of revenue. The jump from 3 brands to 10 over the past 12 months means that marketing expenses are currently extremely high. As these brands begin to transition towards profitability over the next 1-2 years, pressure on Amyris' cash balance should moderate. While new brand launches will continue, the portfolio of brands will generally be more mature and should be cash flow positive. For example, Stripes and EcoFabulous will be launched in Q3, although Amyris' expanding capabilities and footprint should mean these brands transition to profitability faster than brands like Biossance and Pipette.

Figure 1: Example Profit Profile of a New Brand (source: Created by author)

Amyris also potentially incur losses during the launch of new molecules as costs during initial production runs are likely to be elevated while processes are optimized. Amyris had 13 molecules in production in 2021 and expects to scale 3-5 new ingredients in 2022. Similar to brand launches, a large number of new molecules relative to the portfolio of existing molecules exacerbates cash burn.

Figure 2: Example Production Costs of a New Molecule (source: Created by author)

Given their current situation it would make sense for Amyris to halt the launch of new brands and the production of new molecules. It would also make sense to prioritize the consumer business over the ingredient business while they are supply constrained. Amyris have also discussed the potential to leverage pricing power to improve their margin profile.

Amyris' financial data shows that they are moving towards profitability since transitioning to a consumer brands strategy, despite the drop in profitability over the past 3 quarters. Amyris' financial position is somewhat difficult to assess given the large fluctuations in licenses and royalties revenue. The charts below were calculated by smoothing out these fluctuations. Margins have been depressed over the past 3 quarters due to a combination of supply chain issues and increased spending on growth.

Figure 3: Amyris Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Amyris) Figure 4: Amyris Operating Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Amyris)

Increasing head count has also been one of the primary cost drivers, with total employee expenses increasing by 22 million USD in the most recent quarter. The pace of hiring has decelerated over the past month though and is likely to decline further going forward. Hiring employees that won't immediately contribute to the bottomline makes little sense until Amyris' financial position becomes more sustainable.

Figure 5: Amyris Hiring Trends (source: Created by author using data from Revealera.com)

Capital intensive (working capital or PP&E) businesses are difficult to scale rapidly and financing can often be a particular constraint (Shoe Dog and Sam Walton: Made in America chronicle this issue for Nike (NKE) and Walmart (WMT) respectively, despite their profitability). In addition to the operating losses Amyris is currently incurring, they are also burning cash on CapEx (Barra Bonita) and working capital (building inventory). These investments are expected to moderate in the second half of the year.

Even with a reduced focus on launching new brands and molecules, Amyris still has the potential to grow revenue substantially. 90% of their consumer revenue currently comes from North America and 57% is from their direct-to-consumer websites. This leaves significant room for international expansion and penetration of brick-and-mortar stores. Amyris are also currently developing a brand for Walmart that will cover a range of sustainable beauty and wellness categories. This brand is expected to ship to Walmart in the fourth quarter and demonstrates the ability of Amyris to provide partners / customers with services from formulation through to production. Amyris believe that this will provide 2-3x higher margins than just producing ingredients and this could be the next evolution of the business model.

Amyris is likely reluctant to divest any brands at this point as they probably believe they can still add substantially to the value of their brands. Given the complete collapse of the share price in recent weeks, divestitures are probably now being seriously discussed. Amyris has stated in the past that growth would inevitably result in some brand deals and that when a brand reaches 100-150 million USD revenue divestment could make sense. Biossance is getting close to this level and its sale may be under consideration. JVN and Biossance would net Amyris the most cash by a wide margin, but these brands contribute the majority of Amyris' consumer revenue and are cash flow positive, meaning their sale would just kick the can down the road. Rose Inc. and Pipette probably make the most sense as they would net Amyris several hundred million dollars and reduce cash burn without dramatically reducing revenues. Amyris also has minority stakes in other businesses which could be sold without impacting their core business.

Amyris' current portfolio of brands is probably worth somewhere in the vicinity of 2 billion USD, although in the current environment may not be worth as much as they believe. Amyris have stated that as MenoLabs and Pipette are mass market brands their valuation multiples are likely to be 50-60% lower than brands like Biossance and JVN. As such, their combined value at the end of 2022 is likely to only be approximately 200 million USD.

Table 1: Estimated Value of Amyris' Brands (source: Created by author using data from Amyris)

While Amyris' ingredients revenue has been fairly stagnant in recent periods, this is likely the result of declining prices along with growing volumes. Amyris estimate that they now have a 25% share of the Vitamin E market, a 70% share of the Squalene market and are probably the leading producer of Vanillin. The speed with which Amyris has been able to gain share in these markets either indicates lower production costs or a willingness to bear losses to gain share.

The margins of the ingredients business are not clear and are probably poor given the use of licenses to realize value upfront. Amyris have stated that they are breakeven with crude oil at 30 USD and advantaged at 50 USD, which with current oil prices should mean ingredient margins will be acceptable once Barra Bonita is operating.

Figure 6: Amyris Consumer and Ingredients Revenue (source: Created by author using data from Amyris)

2021 seems to have convinced Amyris that they had reached escape velocity and hence only needed to focus on scaling the business. In reality, their balance sheet is still weak and their ability to raise capital at reasonable prices is poor. Until this situation is corrected the primary focus should be on reaching cash flow breakeven. Investors appear to have lost faith in Amyris' ability to do this and the stock is now being priced for ongoing losses and massive dilution. Amyris is closer to breakeven than their current financial performance indicates and provided the business is managed prudently should be able to avoid an equity raise.