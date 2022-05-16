Twitter: Musk Walking Or Obtaining A Price Cut Seem Like Unlikely Outcomes
Summary
- Elon Musk suggests Twitter deal is on hold.
- Most commentators suggest Musk wants a price cut.
- It is not a certainty Musk is angling for a price cut.
- It seems very unlikely Musk can get a price cut or walk away from the deal.
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sent out a tweet implying his deal with Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) (on which he signed a definitive material agreement) was on hold. He followed this tweet up with one stating he was still "committed" to the deal. In the latest relevant tweet Musk complains about being accused of violating the merger-related NDA.
Musk's tweets got a lot of attention and experienced people (and others as well) shared their takes. Meanwhile, shares were traded hands at various prices all day (but quite a bit down).
Portfolio manager Andrew Walker - who writes an excellent substack with fundamental analysis - shared his take quickly here. To sum up Andrew's take: Elon can't walk but could get a deal cut.
Andrew specifically highlights the parallels with the situation around Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) and Tiffany's. In the middle of the pandemic, Bernard Arnault tried to weasel out of the deal. The French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian even wrote an absurd letter seemingly to aid in this effort. To save itself the time and trouble of a Delaware court case, Tiffany's ultimately settled with its acquirer at a small discount to the initial agreed-upon price. It did sneak in an extra dividend payment to offset the increase.
My preference would be for the merger targets to let this sort of stuff get into the Delaware court, drag it out and pay their many M&A lawyers obscene fees while doing it.
I agree with Andrew Walker, there are a lot of parallels between this and the TIF case. Both cases involve high-profile billionaires representing the acquiring party. Both cases involve a somewhat reluctant seller that had gotten a strong merger agreement put together.
Arnault got "lucky" in that covid-19 hit and at the time "pandemics" were not always specifically ruled out as a Material Adverse Effect. "Material Adverse Effects" can sometimes give an out to a buyer.
Here's my take with the caveat that I'm not a lawyer. I usually rely on statistical-based models and data together with common sense to make M&A investments. The spread is wide here. This suggests the market doesn't put a high probability on the deal closing and/or expects a recut lower in a percentage of outcomes.
My first comment is that Musk may not necessarily be looking to walk. Over the years, my understanding from the business press is that Musk is a CEO who drives his people hard. He challenges them and one of his methods (I think) is to put out outlandish targets publicly. Here, he may be starting to drive Twitter employees to get going on the "bot problem" before even owning the company. He's alluded publicly on various occasions that he wants to fix this. He could just be taking a head start here.
I don't believe the bot angle makes a lot of sense to get out of this deal. First, Musk would need to get some materials finding Twitter is plagued by more bots than Musk could have known while Twitter did. This way he could potentially argue Twitter's financial disclosures aren't "up to snuff". But these bots also somehow need to result in a "material fact" or "material adverse effect". I don't believe it would be enough for Twitter to have misrepresented its bot problem. A material fact isn't just any fact. An M&A lawyer could explain this much better but it is not obvious to me that the presence of a surprising number of bots would be a "material fact". The revenue would still be the same. The profits would still be the same. You could argue the presence of more bots is a positive. Taking more of these out improves Twitter more.
For good measure, I went through the stuff that has been disqualified as a potential material adverse effect. The only thing that stood out to me:
(IX) any matter disclosed in the Company SEC Documents filed by the Company prior to the date of this Agreement (other than any disclosures set forth under the headings "Risk Factors" or "Forward-Looking Statements").
IX is a bit awkward if I understand this correctly. No matter disclosed in any SEC document can be used as an MAE. With the exception of stuff filed under risk factors or forward-looking statements.
Unfortunately, spam and fake accounts are listed under risk factors in the latest Twitter 10-K:
Spam and fake accounts could diminish the experience on our platform, which could damage our reputation and deter people from using our products and services.
"Spam" on Twitter refers to a range of abusive activities that are prohibited by our terms of service and is generally defined as unsolicited, repeated actions that negatively impact other people with the general goal of drawing attention to a given account, site, product or idea. This includes posting large numbers of unsolicited mentions of an account, duplicate Tweets, malicious automation, misleading links (e.g., to malware or "click-jacking" pages) or other false or misleading content, and aggressively following and unfollowing accounts, adding accounts to lists, sending invitations, Retweeting and liking Tweets to inappropriately attract attention.
Something that could help insulate Twitter from Musk trying to lever a surprising amount of bots is section 5.11 or the disclaimer to the representations and warranties (emphasis by me):
...In making its determination to proceed with the transactions contemplated by this Agreement, including the Merger, each of Parent and Acquisition Sub has relied solely on the results of its own independent review and analysis and the covenants, representations and warranties of the Company contained in this Agreement...
It seems like such a long shot to me that bot activity could be used as grounds to get out of this deal at this stage.
To summarize my thoughts:
- It's not certain Musk intends to get out of this deal based on his Tweets. He may just have been putting pressure on Twitter execs. There could be another explanation. It doesn't seem like these tweets really help him to get out of this deal.
- IF Musk wants to get out of the deal that's not great for closing probabilities. Mainly because Twitter management isn't especially keen to close this deal. If neither party really wants it... deals can fall apart easily.
- In my view buying Twitter is one of Elon Musk's best moves in years. He's buying a premier social media platform at a very reasonable price. It is a platform he knows well and where he could affect positive change. I can understand he wants to buy it.
- It makes a lot of sense to me that he'd want to diversify away from Tesla (TSLA). As I've argued many times over the years, the stock of the company seems grossly overvalued and it has only gotten worse since I last voiced that opinion.
- Would the presence of more bots be an actual good reason for someone to renege on the deal? I don't think so. It doesn't really seem like a big deal to me. A pandemic forcing the entire global population into lockdown could be a good reason to want out of buying a brick-and-mortar jewelry store chain. A few more bots than expected at Twitter… not so much.
- Twitter is trading at $40.68 post-market. Musk is paying $54.20. Where would this trade on a break? At the post-pandemic low in 20' Twitter traded at ~$23. Before this deal got announced it traded at around $33. As recently as mid-21' it traded near $80… Also, Twitter gets a billion if it breaks. The upside to downside ratio seems almost balanced here. That's very rare in deals with merger agreements.
- If I run with pretty draconian assumptions like 24% gross spread, 158 days to close the deal, deal breaks 25% of the time and it breaks to $30 then my model is spitting out an expected ~48% annualized return. Even, if Musk gets Twitter to accept a few bucks less, a big IF in my book, that doesn't turn this into the worst proposition out there.
I write the Special Situation Report. I look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and a lot of M&A events. The point is to make money with risks under control. Check it out here. Follow me on Twitter here or reach out through email at dehaas.bram at gmail dot com.
