2 Ultra-Cheap Dividend Stocks, Begging To Be Bought

Have you ever gone "thrifting"? Perhaps you're a big "tag sale", yard sale, or garage sale person?

I'll be honest, it's not my forte. I love researching and investing in the market. I'm not so great at hitting up my neighbors' front lawns to see if they mispriced a potentially rare or unique artifact. Yet some people love searching far and wide to discover heirlooms or trinkets of great value that the seller thinks are junk. I get a kick occasionally out of watching Antique Roadshow and seeing individuals haul out what many would consider worthless relics only to discover they hold great value to a collector - or no value at all other than the nostalgic value the owner gives it.

Consider the dichotomy of those items for a moment. The world at large sees no value in their great-great-grandmother's ring, but to the owner, it is an exceptionally valuable piece of their family's history. Worthless and priceless at the same time - the Schrödinger's cat of family heirlooms. Meanwhile, that Happy Meal toy from McDonald's that gets tossed to the side after 5 minutes of play might be worth hundreds of dollars to the right collector and at a garage sale, a seller would be tickled to get $0.25 for it. One person's trash is another person's treasure!

When it comes to the market, I find dividend investments often fall into both categories depending on who you ask. Many financial advisors see dividends as secondary and dismissable vs. investing for capital gains. Some even see dividends as a negative, preferring to try to realize gains by selling to someone at a higher price.

HDO members recognize the power of having a steady recurring stream of income is attractive. Dividends are often more valuable to retirees than an equally-sized price gain. Why sell shares when you don't need to? We recognize that share prices are fickle, your unrealized gains can disappear with little to no notice.

So today, let's take a look through some picks that are on sale. I see these picks as ultra-cheap and begging to be purchased. If you're looking to sell, don't be surprised if you see me on the other side loading up on future dividends.

Let's dive in.

Pick #1: PDO - Yield 9.4%

Fixed income is having the worst start to a year it has ever had. In March, the Federal Reserve projected it will raise rates to 1.75% by the end of 2022. One month later, the market determined that the Fed doesn't have a clue what it is talking about and is laying big bets that rates will be materially higher. Fed Futures are currently projecting a 97.5% probability that the Fed's target rate will be over 2.75% by December.

What's changed since March when the Fed made its projections? The economy slowed down, Core PCE - the Fed's preferred measure of inflation - slowed down, the stock market has fallen and global uncertainty has increased. These are all signs that historically, the Fed would consider as arguments for cutting or at least freezing rates. Right now, the only argument to raise rates is to restrain inflation, yet when it comes to inflation, it would be a remarkable change in practice for the Fed to consider PCE as opposed to core PCE. Core PCE was at 0.3% for the month, well in line with the Fed's projection in March that they expected Core PCE to be at 4.1% for the year.

Nobody can perfectly predict the future, so at HDO we have been positioning ourselves to be agnostic toward interest rates. We have exposure to floating rate debt, which will benefit directly from rising interest rates. If rates rise, a lot of holdings in our portfolio will benefit. But what if the Fed doesn't raise rates so aggressively? What if the Fed actually sticks to the plan laid out in March? Or gets more Dovish?

Exposure to fixed-income investments is a crucial part of any composed portfolio. Especially during times when fixed income is hated. When it comes to investing in bonds, my favorite manager is PIMCO. PIMCO has proven an ability to provide outperformance with their bond CEFs during periods of rising rates and falling rates, all while paying out generous dividends.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) is the newest bond fund created by PIMCO. It stepped right into the fire and the fixed-income markets have gone through extreme volatility with the market trying to guess what the Fed will do. Despite this, PDO has easily outperformed on a NAV (Net Asset Value) basis.

We like to look at NAV because that is the measure of how well management is doing with the capital. The market price for CEFs is the voting machine, impacted by the whims and imaginations of the market. NAV is the weighing machine. The actual results that management is extracting from the portfolio. It is ultimately what funds our dividends and in the long run, the price will reflect that performance. If it doesn't, oh well, higher yield for us.

PDO invests in a variety of debt investments, with a mix most closely comparable to PTY, PIMCOs best performing fund of all time. Its major allocations are high-yield credit (30%), mortgages (14%), non-USD developed (12%), and emerging markets (12%). PIMCO has proven with its other funds that they are capable of navigating challenging markets. PTY made it through the Great Financial Crisis, taper tantrum, rising rates, and COVID. All while paying a large dividend and no permanent impairment of NAV. Obviously, NAV swung from time to time, but it consistently recovered.

What makes PDO particularly attractive is that it is trading at an 11% discount to NAV. PIMCO funds routinely command large premiums as investors have grown to trust them. PTY, for example, has a 15% premium. I never hesitate to pay a premium for a PIMCO fund, but being able to buy one at an 11% discount? That is a fantastic opportunity.

PDO won't really take off until fixed income stabilizes and stops falling, but management has done an excellent job limiting the damage to NAV and is paying a generous dividend while we wait. "Buy low, sell high", so many investors forget that the first step is buying while the price is low. PDO's price is low today whatever measure you care to use.

Pick #2: PFFA - Yield 8.8%

I don't always buy preferred ETFs, but when I do, I buy Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA). While PFFA is an ETF (exchange-traded fund) it operates more similarly to a CEF. What does this mean?

Well, like an ETF, PFFA always trades very close to NAV. It has mechanisms in place that allows new shares to be sold or old shares to be bought back which keeps the market price reasonably close to NAV (usually within a few pennies). This means that the price of PFFA closely resembles the current market value of the stocks that it owns at any given moment.

Like a CEF, PFFA is actively managed and uses leverage to enhance returns. The vast majority of ETFs are passive investment funds. They buy or sell stocks based on a predetermined formula, often following an index. There are no humans making decisions that can be great at avoiding "human error", but it also means that buying and selling decisions are based entirely on a formula that was created at inception. There is no consideration for how things change or what might happen in the future. Does this make a difference? Absolutely.

Here is PFFA compared to PFF, another preferred ETF, one that follows the formula route:

Data by YCharts

PFFA has outperformed in a difficult market, all while paying out a much higher dividend. The difference? Active management. While PFF was buying preferred without regard to "yield to call" and increasingly absurd prices, PFFA was focused on underwriting each and every investment.

They do a great job at picking investments too. I'm not just saying that because their top holdings have a lot of overlap with the HDO Preferred Portfolio, but great minds think alike. (Source: Virtus)

We see some of our all-time favorite HDO preferred on the list. Crestwood Equity Partners 9.25% (CEQP.PR) and RLJ Lodging Trust 7.8 (RLJ.PA) are two of our favorite "busted convertibles" that cannot be called. We've suggested both as picks that can be held forever with confidence. With a focus on higher yield, convertibles and a mix of "fixed-to-float" preferred, PFFA is well-positioned to navigate the turbulent waters of rising rates.

Preferred shares are oversold, with the market pricing-in a very aggressive Fed. We're buying PFFA for the income, and looking for a sharp rebound if the Fed surprises the market to the Dovish side.

Conclusion

PDO and PFFA allow you to buy what others are selling at cheap prices because they fail to see the value. This mindless selling of fixed-income securities is creating an environment where they are reaching ultra-cheap levels, even after factoring in the interest rate outlook.

I plan to buy them and keep on adding to them over time. I am not buying them for their value today. I am buying them for the income I'll receive for decades to come.

When an employer hires a new employee. They are not just hiring someone to fill a need today. They're hiring someone who has the potential to drive their business to success in the future.

Whenever I add to my portfolio, I'm hiring on that security to fill a need today - income today. Just as importantly, I am also looking to see that investment helping to drive my portfolio to success in the future. I grow my income so that it is larger than I need today, allowing me to reinvest those excess dividends to see my income grow larger and larger.

How much will the market pay me for my portfolio tomorrow? I don't know, and I don't care because I'm not selling. I'm interested in growing my income, and that means buying more income-producing securities, not selling them off for short-term gains.

If you lose sight of this, your portfolio will suffer, and so will your retirement. Buy income today, to receive that income tomorrow and the next day, and the next day, for years to come.