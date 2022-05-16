Lowe"s is expected to announce its 59th year of dividend growth in the second half of May. ivanastar/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. At the end of April, I provided predictions for 8 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in the first half of May. In this article I'll look at another 9 dividend growth companies that I expect will announce their annual dividend increases in the second half of the month.

In addition to the companies for which I made predictions, Flowers Foods (FLO) also announced its annual boost in the first half of May. The company marks its 20th year of dividend growth with a 5% increase to an annualized 84 cents per share. Flowers Foods now has a forward yield of 3.07%.

Here are the results from my last article (the original predictions are available here), followed by my predictions for the dividend increases that I'm expecting to be announced in the second half of May:

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, May 13th.)

Results for Dividend Increase Announcements from the First Half of May

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) - 27 years of dividend growth

Prediction: 1.0 - 2.0% increase to $1.9828 - $2.0025

Actual: 1.0% increase to $1.9828

Forward yield: 3.57%

Supply chain issues dealt a blow to Cardinal Health's earnings this year, impacting the company's dividend growth.

CNO Financial Group (CNO) - 10 years

Prediction: 7.7% increase to $0.56

Actual: 7.7% increase to $0.56

Forward yield: 2.79%

This is the 8th year of 4-cent annual dividend growth for this financial services and insurance company.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) - 19 years

Prediction: 7.3 - 9.4% increase to $2.06 - $2.10

Actual: 11.5% increase to $2.14

Forward yield: 1.69%

Natural gas utility Chesapeake's dividend boost this year was nearly identical to its EPS growth.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) - 28 years

Prediction: 10.3 - 13.8% increase to $1.28 - $1.32

Actual: 15.3% increase to $1.34

Forward yield: 1.20%

Despite troubles with the supply chain, the shipping and logistics company managed good EPS growth along with good dividend growth.

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) - 50 years

Prediction: 4.8 - 7.1% increase to $1.76 - $1.80

Actual: Deferred until the second half of the month

The bedding manufacturer usually announces its annual increase early in May.

MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) - 51 years

Prediction: 2.3 - 4.5% increase to $1.80 - $1.84

Actual: 4.5% increase to $1.84

Forward yield: 1.52%

Profits at the manufacturer of safety equipment got hit due to having to put money into a product liability reserve. This is the third year of a 4-cent annual increase from MSA Safety.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) - 18 years

Prediction: 4.5 - 8.3% increase to $6.56 - $6.80

Actual: Deferred until the second half of the month

The defense contractor should announce its annual increase in the upcoming week.

PetMed Express (PETS) - 12 years

Prediction: 3.3 - 6.7% increase to $1.24 - $1.28

Actual: 0% increase to $1.20

Forward yield: 5.66%

Sales and profits continue to slow at this supplier of pet medicine. PetMed Express has until the end of the year to boost its dividend to keep the growth streak intact.

Pool Corporation (POOL) - 11 years

Prediction: 25.0 - 31.3% increase to $4.00 - $4.20

Actual: 25.0% increase to $4.00

Forward yield: 0.97%

It was another good year of dividend growth from this distributor of pool products.

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) - 8 years

Prediction: 12.5 - 17.5% increase to $0.90 - $0.94

Actual: 15.0% increase to $0.92

Forward yield: 0.73%

The environmental engineering and consulting company rewarded investors with another double-digit boost.

UGI Corporation (UGI) - 35 years

Prediction: 5.8 - 8.7% increase to $1.46 - $1.50

Actual: 4.3% increase to $1.44

Forward yield: 3.70%

The natural gas utility came in with a smaller than expected increase.

Predictions for Dividend Increases for the Second Half of May

Here are my predictions for the 9 dividend increases I expect in the second half of May:

Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) - 13 years of dividend growth

Chemical company Ashland Global manufactures specialty additives and ingredients for a variety of industries, including the automotive, pharmaceutical, construction, and food and beverage industries. Despite taking a goodwill impairment charge last year, the company still boosted its dividend by 9.1% - right in line with the company's 5-year growth average of 9%. The company's sales have been growing as the worldwide pandemic and recession recede. After 5% sales growth in fiscal 2021, sales grew a further 14% in the first 6 months of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EPS have grown alongside the increase in sales, with fiscal 2021's growth of 28% being followed up by another 55% year-over-year growth in the first half of fiscal 2022. And although Ashland's debt-to-equity level is a little high, the company's good growth and modest payout ratio means investors can expect a double-digit increase this year.

Prediction: 10.0 - 16.7% increase to $1.32 - $1.40

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.34 - 1.42%

The Clorox Company (CLX) - 44 years

After sales and earnings spiked with the demand for cleaning products during the pandemic, Clorox's business is returning to normal levels. Sales growth was modest and EPS was flat in fiscal 2021, and sales are expected to decrease by single digits and adjusted EPS by more than 40% in fiscal 2022. This is going to cause issues for the company's next annual dividend increase, as Clorox is will have a payout yield of 110% with its current dividend. Although the company has an average growth rate of more than 7%, Clorox will struggle to boost its dividend by even a modest amount. It's possible that Clorox will skip the annual increase this year to preserve cash.

Prediction: 0 - 0.9% increase to $4.64 - $4.68

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.93 - 2.96%

Donaldson Company (DCI) - 35 years

Filter manufacturer Donaldson is another company that's benefitted as the economy recovered and the pandemic retreated. Fiscal 2021 sales were up 10%, powered by the Engine Products business segment. The growth is continuing in the first half of fiscal 2022 with sales growth of 19%, driving the company to project full year EPS growth of 20%. Donaldson's dividend growth has slowed recently, with the company skipping its boost in 2020 and giving a 5% boost in 2021. With the return of sales and earnings growth, investors can expect dividend growth to accelerate, although the company will likely keep this year's boost in the high single digits.

Prediction: 6.8 - 9.1% increase to $0.94 - $0.96

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.89 - 1.93%

Lennox International (LII) - 12 years

Lennox, manufacturer of residential and commercial heating and air conditioning systems, has an outstanding dividend growth record. Although the company began growing its dividend only in 2010, over the last 10 years Lennox has compounded its payout by more than 17% annually. The company is poised for another year of double-digit growth - Lennox grew its adjusted EPS by 26% in 2021 and is projecting another 11% growth in 2022. However, although Lennox boosted its dividend by nearly 20% last year, the company isn't likely to repeat that feat this year. Investors can expect an increase in the mid-teens.

Prediction: 14.1 - 17.4% increase to $4.20 - $4.32

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.90 - 1.95%

Lowe's Companies (LOW) - 59 years

The home improvement retailer has used its free cash flow to reward investors with both large dividend increases and stock buybacks. Over the past decade, Lowe's has compounded its payout at more than 18% annually, culminating with a 33% boost last year. At the same time, the company has bought back 17% of its outstanding shares over the last 5 years. It'll be another good year for investors in Lowe's, as the company grew EPS by 55% in fiscal 2021 (which ended January 28, 2022) and is looking at another 11% growth in fiscal 2022. I don't think we'll see a 30%+ increase - of course, I said that last year - but it'll be another year of double-digit growth for investors.

Prediction: 13.8 - 17.5% increase to $3.64 - $3.76

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.88 - 1.94%

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) - 10 years

After starting off with 20%+ dividend increases a decade ago as it started its dividend growth record, things have slowed for this chemical manufacturer. Last year's 7% increase was right around the 5-year growth rate. Things may be looking up for investors, as 2021's EPS growth was more than 400%; much of that cash flow was used to repurchase $4 billion in long-term debt. And while no company can keep up 400% growth for long, the company is still seeing strong demand for its products, resulting in 25% year-over-year EPS growth in the 1st quarter of 2022. The company isn't planning on reducing its debt any further but will continue to buy back shares. I expect the company to raise its dividend growth rate from last year.

Prediction: 8.8 - 10.6% increase to $4.92 - $5.00

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.61 - 4.69%

Medtronic plc (MDT) - 44 years

The medical device manufacturer has built up a good growth record, rewarding investors by compounding dividends at more than 10% over the last decade. Last year's increase was below the long term growth average but, at nearly 9%, was still above inflation. This year may be different for investors - after adjusted EPS fell 4% last year, Medtronic is guiding to EPS growth of only around 1%. The company has room for another good boost this year, as the payout ratio is around 55%, but the slow growth will hit investor's bottom line. I expect an increase in the mid-single digits.

Prediction: 4.8 - 7.1% increase to $2.64 - $2.70

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.57 - 2.63%

Monro, Inc. (MNRO) - 13 years

Monro owns and operates multiple automotive repair and tire stores under a variety of brands, including Mr. Tire, Tire Warehouse and the eponymous Monro Auto Service and Tire Center. The company's footprint is primarily east of the Mississippi, with a few stores in California. Last year, the company boosted its dividend twice to make up for skipping its dividend increase in 2020. Monro is spending some of its free cash flow to expand through acquisitions, purchasing 30 stores in fiscal 2021 and another 17 stores in the first three quarters of fiscal 2022. With the continued earnings growth and expansion, I expect the company will return to its usual pattern of boosting its dividend in the 2nd quarter; it looks like investors can look forward to an increase similar to last year's 8% increase.

Prediction: 7.7 - 9.6% increase to $1.12 - $1.14

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.43 - 2.47%

TowneBank (TOWN) - 10 years

Like many banks, TowneBank's EPS got a boost last year as it cut back on provisions for loan losses as the economy recovered. With revenues also rising, EPS were up by nearly 50% in 2021. However, things are cooling off as 2022 begins. As interest rates have gone up, TowneBank's mortgage business has fallen, resulting in a year-over-year drop in quarterly EPS by almost 34%. If this continues for the rest of 2022, full year EPS will be $1.96, which is right inline with pre-COVID earnings. This would give the company a still-low payout ratio of 40% and with low debt, TowneBank is likely to boost its dividend around the long-term growth rate of 9%.

Prediction: 7.5 - 10.0% increase to $0.86 - $0.88

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.10 - 3.17%

Summary

May brings dividend increases from a variety of companies - some large and well known and others smaller and not as popular. In the first half of May, logistics company Expeditors International, pool equipment manufacturer Pool Corporation, and environmental consulting company Tetra Tech each boosted their dividends by at least 10%, with Pool Corporation following up on last year's 38% increase with a 25% boost. In addition, utility Chesapeake rewarded investors with an 11% boost - an unusually large increase for a traditionally "sleepy" utility.

The second half of May should bring double-digit increases from Lowe's and Ashland Global. Widely held Medtronic should announce a mid-single digit boost and Clorox's annual increase will be minimal, if it doesn't decide to defer it until later in the year.