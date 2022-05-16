amanalang/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Since publishing a BUY call on Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) in early February 2022, the stock has fallen by around -25% as compared to the fall in the S&P500 of around -12.2% and the MSCI World Index of around -13.6%. Due to the link between operating earnings and equity markets, a fund manager such as JHG can be expected to underperform materially during periods of equity market weakness, but JHG’s 1Q22 Result released on 04 May has added to the downward pressure on the stock’s price. In this note, I review some of the issues raised in the 1Q22 materials and provide an updated assessment of the stock’s fundamental valuation appeal.

Net Flows – 1Q22 Weak, Further Redemptions Flagged

As shown in Chart 1, JHG reported a 1Q22 net outflow of -$11.9bn. This included a net outflow of -$5.7bn relating to Intech (the sale of which completed on 31 March 2022). Adjusting for Intech, we get to a net outflow position of -$6.2bn, which is clearly a very disappointing outcome, and worse than the ex-Intech net outflows observed in recent quarters.

Chart 1:

JHG 1Q22 Results Presentation, slide 18.

Intech has been a consistent drag on JHG’s net flows, and my previous Seeking Alpha JHG research has discussed this issue at some length. With Intech now offloaded, it makes sense to analyze JHG’s net flows on an ex-Intech basis. Chart 2 plots JHG’s net flow performance by quarter, both including and excluding Intech, expressed as a percentage of each quarter’s opening AUM (with corresponding AUM including and excluding Intech AUM). Note that these percentages are quarterly rates, not annualized rates.

Chart 2:

Created by author using data from JHG financial reports.

Chart 2 clearly shows that Intech has been a material drag on JHG’s net flow performance since 4Q18. However, even on an ex-Intech basis, JHG’s net flows have only made it into positive territory in one of the fourteen quarters captured by the data set. Prior to 1Q22, JHG’s ex-Intech net flow performance appeared to be stabilizing, with a genuine prospect of moving into positive territory during FY22E. In the 1Q22 management speech, CFO (and interim CEO) Roger Thomson highlighted the recent loss of a $7.3bn fixed interest mandate, triggered by a long-standing client (a European insurance company) shifting the mandate to an in-house management team. $2bn of this departing $7.3m mandate has been redeemed in April, with the remaining $5.3bn to follow, the timing of which is not yet precisely known. A positive net flow scenario in FY22E now appears to be unlikely. Investor and sell-side sentiment towards fund managers is heavily influenced by net flow performance, and I therefore expect JHG to remain out of favour in the coming quarters.

Management Fee Margin Trends – Mix Shift Impacts

Chart 3 tracks JHG’s net investment management fee margin (which excludes performance fees) over time. Note that the reported 1Q22 net investment fee margin of 46.8bp included the influence of Intech; on an ex-Intech basis the 1Q22 net investment fee margin was 49.4bp (the difference highlights the low fee rate for Intech). It is important to understand that the net investment management fee margin is influenced by several different factors, each of which can move in a positive or negative direction in any one quarter – such factors include:

Movements in individual product pricing levels (often driven by competitive tension).

Changes in the mix of AUM by client type or distribution channel (for example, institutional client mandates tend to be lower fee earners).

Changes in the mix of AUM by asset class (this might be driven by net flows, investment market movements or acquisitions/divestments).

Changes in sales and distribution costs that are captured in the net investment management fee margin.

Chart 3:

Created by author using data from JHG financial reports.

In Chart 4 and Chart 5, I plot movements in JHG’s AUM by reference to client type and capability (or asset class). These charts highlight two trends in JHG’s asset mix over time – a) institutional client exposure has been reducing, and b) exposure to equities has increased. Both of these trends are likely to have had a positive mix influence on JHG’s net investment management fee margin, and have allowed JHG to mitigate fee compression that has been an ongoing challenge for active asset managers over recent years.

Chart 4:

Created by author using data from JHG financial reports.

Chart 5:

Created by author using data from JHG financial reports.

As noted above, on an ex-Intech basis, JHG’s net investment management fee margin was 49.4bp in 1Q22. The outlook for the net investment management fee margin is somewhat complicated to forecast and model. JHG have advised that the exiting European insurance client mandate ($7.3bn AUM) is on a very low fee rate – this mandate loss should have a positive impact on the net investment management fee margin, and I estimate the impact to be around +0.3bp (once the full mandate AUM has departed). On the other side, equity market weakness will drive a reduction in the net investment management fee margin – based on current equity market levels, I estimate this aspect of mix shift to be around -0.5bp. Therefore, my base case scenario and starting point for valuation is to assume a net investment management fee margin of around -0.2bp below the 1Q22 ex-Intech rate of 49.4bp. It is important to note that if equity markets head further south, the net investment management fee margin is likely to decline further, and similarly we are likely to see an expansion in the net investment management fee margin if equity markets recover from current levels. Investors in JHG should be mindful of this sensitivity.

Performance Fees – US Mutual Funds Problematic

In Chart 6, I plot JHG’s performance fees over time, measured in terms of basis points 'bp' of average AUM. The chart highlights that performance fees are rather volatile – which obviously makes this line item of the P&L difficult to forecast. The average performance fee rate over the entire period captured by the data set is +1.43bp. As a conservative investor, for valuation purposes, I assume a lower rate than this historical average (currently around +1bp).

Chart 6:

Created by author using data from JHG financial reports.

Performance fees were a disappointing -$8.3m in 1Q22, driven mainly by -$14m relating to US mutual funds. In the 1Q22 management speech and Q&A responses, CFO Roger Thompson explained that if JHG’s funds perform in line with benchmark for the remainder of FY22E, the overall FY22E performance fee result is likely to be in negative territory. This softness in performance fees and the associated guidance is likely to have had a negative impact on investor sentiment towards JHG.

It is important to consider materiality when looking at performance fees. My view is that the market can be overly sensitive to near-term performance fee expectations (both in negative and positive directions). Over the period 3Q18 to 1Q22, performance fees represented, on average, just 3.1% of net investment management fee revenue, and around 2.6% of total group operating revenue. Further, for investors and analysts feeling bearish on JHG due to weakness in performance fees, I would also flag that lower performance fees are also typically associated with lower variable compensation costs (as ~50% of performance fee income typically gets distributed to staff via bonus payments).

Updated Fundamental Valuation

In the calculations below, I put forward a simple P&L model for JHG that can readily be flexed to consider a number of scenarios. Note that the calculations are in line with the adjusted results that JHG’s management presentations refer to (as is the analysis presented above). The model is presented on an ex-Intech basis. In the interests of keeping this note reasonably short, I direct readers to my previous Seeking Alpha JHG notes for detailed discussion of the normalized earnings valuation methodology adopted.

Under normal circumstances, my Base Case valuation builds up from the most recently published AUM (31 March 2022, 1Q22). Equity markets have fallen materially since 31 March 2022, with the S&P500 total return index down by -11.0% and the MSCI World TR index down by -11.2% for the period to 13 May 2022. Given the high sensitivity of asset management earnings to AUM levels, it would be imprudent to value JHG using the 31 March 2022 AUM. Working from JHG’s 1Q22 AUM asset mix, my estimated mark-to-market AUM is around -8% lower than the reported 1Q22 level. Note that I have also made an explicit allowance in the valuation AUM for the announced -$7.3m European insurance client mandate loss. In line with previous research notes, the Bear Case assumes a 5% fall in AUM from the Base Case level, and the Bull Case assumes a 5% increase in AUM. The valuation summary on this basis is shown below.

Table 1:

Author’s calculations using data from JHG financial reports.

Other Considerations – New CEO, Trian Partners, Capital Management

JHG’s new CEO, Ali Dibadj, will commence in 2Q22. Given the lack of momentum in JHG’s business, it would come as no surprise if Dibadj announced a raft of new strategic initiatives in late 2022. I would expect recently installed JHG board members Nelson Peltz and Ed Garden of Trian Partners to support a push by Dibadj to shake things up. An investment in JHG therefore comes with ‘new CEO risk’, which is likely to be a downside risk in the near term as the business goes through a period of change, inevitably involving an element of operational disruption. The new CEO could also be a source of upside risk, but we will need to see how he performs once on the field to draw conclusions on that front.

Trian Partners have increased their stake in the company, and now own more than 18% of JHG. With two board seats and plenty of skin in the game, Trian Partners is likely to be an active shareholder. I am inclined to view Trian Partners’ large holding as a modest positive for the JHG investment case.

JHG has a solid history of distributing capital via dividends and share buybacks. At 1Q22 JHG announced an increase in the quarterly dividend to 39c per share and a board approved authorization of $200 million of share buybacks through April 2023. Based on the 13 May 2022 closing price of $27.40 per share, the 1Q22 dividend annualizes to a yield of 5.69%. This high yield, combined with an active buyback should provide downside support for JHG’s share price.

JHG 1Q22 Results Presentation, slide 32.

Conclusion – Lower Conviction, But Buy Retained

My fair-value benchmark for a fund manager is a P/E of around 12x. At $27.40 per share, the valuation scenario framework outlined above indicates that JHG is trading at a P/E of between 9.6x and 13.5x, with a Base Case of 10.4x. On that basis, JHG looks to be around 15% cheap.

Taking into account the disappointing 1Q22 result and the near-term risks associated with the arrival of a new CEO, my conviction regarding the attractiveness of JHG’s investment case has softened. However, I still see sufficient fundamental valuation appeal to retain a BUY rating.