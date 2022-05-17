PJT Partners: Seeing Growth In Advisory, Restructuring Growth Still To Come
Summary
- The company is seeing revenue growth, but not in restructuring yet which is the catalyst for our thesis.
- Nonetheless, an advisory business that is performing well while advisory activity across markets is falling 15% shows PJT's macro agnosticism as a small firm.
- Travel-related expenses harangue GAAP profits more than revenues, but the restructuring arm continues to be a spring-loaded opportunity as markets get more tense.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Published on the Value Lab 16/5/22
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is a divergent pick from the rest of the financial services pack. Their revenues fell in 2021 despite booming growth across the industry because of a trough in restructuring. Now they have started to bring growth, but in advisory which is long the market, with restructuring still simmering. The company is already brining performance, but with liability management and precarious leverage becoming a problem for corporates, revenue opportunities continue to lie in the future with PJT being uniquely levered. We were right already, they were a good pick for the current environment, but they'll prove to be even better.
Q1 Comments
No financial advisory company declined in revenues last year, when liquidity fueled activity created a massive impulse for M&A. The only exception was PJT whose restructuring franchise, which dominates their competencies, saw a remarkably troughed year. Other companies like Moelis (MC) and Houlihan Lokey (HLI) which also has a restructuring franchise saw similar declines in those segment, but PJT was much more levered to the opportunity and thus the overall decline as opposed to competitors. The placement and strategic advisory businesses were not enough to cover restructuring declines.
Now we are beginning to see a shift where revenues have begun to rise. However, this has not come from restructuring, at least not yet, as the segment has remained essentially flattish from 2021. The increases are coming from strategic advisory and placement again in contrast to the rest of the market where M&A pace is slowing meaningfully. Placement was less of a surprise, as there continues to be lots of liquidity in the market, but the growth in strategic advisory can be explained only by the fact that PJT is a small enough company where idiosyncratic efforts are enough to diverge from the general market, where activity has fallen 15% YoY.
The strength in strategic advisory, even against a harsh market backdrop, has backstops in the resolution of the French elections and resulting political lines, which will restore some major markets in Europe, but also in the lower valuation that Europe and the UK have to offer, where some bottom-feeding will occur even in economic declines. Moreover, any decline in volatility and uncertainty introduced by the Ukraine war will also help.
Overall, the increases in revenues have transferred into increases in profits when adjusting for corporate-related one offs, with travel expense being somewhat of a new introduction to the cost structure compared to 2021 on top of the expected increase in compensation expense related to bonuses and some new hiring.
Restructuring Still The Opportunity
While strategic advisory has some protection on the downside, our thesis is focused on PJT's restructuring business. Currently, the business is still at levels similar to 2021, with slight growth coming from the conclusion of mandates picked up before this quarter. The can has been kicked far down the road with liability management probably already having been necessary in 2021, but helped by excessive liquidity. Moreover, with thinning margins from inflation, supply chain disruption, labor shortages and rate hikes, we are entering a period of real trouble with less monetary accommodation. These broad issues create a massive restructuring opportunity for 2023 where 2022 is still being saved by rates that are historically quite low. Being at the bottom of the cycle in restructuring anyway, all vectors point upwards for this segment and it is the most important for PJT.
Conclusions
While every advisory company has been in decline, PJT has risen, 20% in fact from when we made our first purchase. Consequently, the multiple has been quite high at 18x PE.
In absolute terms, this is still not a high multiple, especially when growth for PJT remains very likely and would be quite substantial on the restructuring thesis. However, advisory peers like HLI and MC trade at 13x and 8x respectively now on account of their recent downtrading. While we might worry about valuation at this point, equity markets are so hamstringed that any well positioned stock with a reasonable multiple is a worthwhile investment. Ultimately, these peers who have so much less exposure to the counter-cycle restructuring business are simply not all that comparable, and thus the differences in multiple matter little to us. We remain long on PJT, confident that they will protect our value in markets where much value could be destroyed by powerful fundamental factors like inflation.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our service, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value strategies, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our group of buy-side and sell-side experienced analysts will have lots to talk about. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society, formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, is a society of Alumni that have graduated into successful financial services careers. We seek to provide honest and global dividend-value insight leveraging our group's broad and deep experience in finance to contribute to Seeking Alpha. We provide more obscure research on our marketplace service, The Value Lab, covering value stocks in global developed markets.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab and account. Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PJT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.