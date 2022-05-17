Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 16/5/22

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is a divergent pick from the rest of the financial services pack. Their revenues fell in 2021 despite booming growth across the industry because of a trough in restructuring. Now they have started to bring growth, but in advisory which is long the market, with restructuring still simmering. The company is already brining performance, but with liability management and precarious leverage becoming a problem for corporates, revenue opportunities continue to lie in the future with PJT being uniquely levered. We were right already, they were a good pick for the current environment, but they'll prove to be even better.

Q1 Comments

No financial advisory company declined in revenues last year, when liquidity fueled activity created a massive impulse for M&A. The only exception was PJT whose restructuring franchise, which dominates their competencies, saw a remarkably troughed year. Other companies like Moelis (MC) and Houlihan Lokey (HLI) which also has a restructuring franchise saw similar declines in those segment, but PJT was much more levered to the opportunity and thus the overall decline as opposed to competitors. The placement and strategic advisory businesses were not enough to cover restructuring declines.

Highlights (Q4 2021 Pres)

Now we are beginning to see a shift where revenues have begun to rise. However, this has not come from restructuring, at least not yet, as the segment has remained essentially flattish from 2021. The increases are coming from strategic advisory and placement again in contrast to the rest of the market where M&A pace is slowing meaningfully. Placement was less of a surprise, as there continues to be lots of liquidity in the market, but the growth in strategic advisory can be explained only by the fact that PJT is a small enough company where idiosyncratic efforts are enough to diverge from the general market, where activity has fallen 15% YoY.

Highlights (Q1 2022 Pres)

The strength in strategic advisory, even against a harsh market backdrop, has backstops in the resolution of the French elections and resulting political lines, which will restore some major markets in Europe, but also in the lower valuation that Europe and the UK have to offer, where some bottom-feeding will occur even in economic declines. Moreover, any decline in volatility and uncertainty introduced by the Ukraine war will also help.

Overall, the increases in revenues have transferred into increases in profits when adjusting for corporate-related one offs, with travel expense being somewhat of a new introduction to the cost structure compared to 2021 on top of the expected increase in compensation expense related to bonuses and some new hiring.

Restructuring Still The Opportunity

While strategic advisory has some protection on the downside, our thesis is focused on PJT's restructuring business. Currently, the business is still at levels similar to 2021, with slight growth coming from the conclusion of mandates picked up before this quarter. The can has been kicked far down the road with liability management probably already having been necessary in 2021, but helped by excessive liquidity. Moreover, with thinning margins from inflation, supply chain disruption, labor shortages and rate hikes, we are entering a period of real trouble with less monetary accommodation. These broad issues create a massive restructuring opportunity for 2023 where 2022 is still being saved by rates that are historically quite low. Being at the bottom of the cycle in restructuring anyway, all vectors point upwards for this segment and it is the most important for PJT.

Conclusions

While every advisory company has been in decline, PJT has risen, 20% in fact from when we made our first purchase. Consequently, the multiple has been quite high at 18x PE.

PJT Stock (Google Finance)

In absolute terms, this is still not a high multiple, especially when growth for PJT remains very likely and would be quite substantial on the restructuring thesis. However, advisory peers like HLI and MC trade at 13x and 8x respectively now on account of their recent downtrading. While we might worry about valuation at this point, equity markets are so hamstringed that any well positioned stock with a reasonable multiple is a worthwhile investment. Ultimately, these peers who have so much less exposure to the counter-cycle restructuring business are simply not all that comparable, and thus the differences in multiple matter little to us. We remain long on PJT, confident that they will protect our value in markets where much value could be destroyed by powerful fundamental factors like inflation.