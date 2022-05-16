16% For Suckers Stomped By 9% Dividend Yield
Summary
- Putting two REITs head to head, we can see a clear winner.
- One has barely delivered positive returns over the longer part of a decade as falling book value offset big dividends.
- The other drove book value up while paying out dividends, resulting in shareholders’ wealth doubling during the same period.
- Guess which one trades at a cheaper price-to-book ratio? It’s the one that actually made shareholders richer.
Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy's weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.
If there's one thing investors love, it's pretending a sucker yield will make things better. Let's take a look at a good choice and a bad choice.
There are four mortgage REITs that regularly offer investors significant exposure to MSRs (mortgage-servicing right). We're going to contrast two of them: Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) vs. New Residential (NRZ).
To avoid focusing only on the change in share prices, I built charts that contrast the daily share price with the ending book value for each quarter:
Do you notice a trend? The blue line for book value (interchangeable with NAV here) generally trends higher. It has a few setbacks and it got hammered in the pandemic-fueled financial crisis. However, since then it has been gradually recovering. On the other hand, the red line just trends down. There have been a few positive quarters, but it's been years since the most recent one. Clearly, NRZ is stomping CHMI out. This isn't even a real competition.
Going back to the start of 2014, CHMI's book value is down dramatically more than 50%. NRZ's book value is actually up when we look at the big picture. Excluding the hit during the pandemic, they've generally done very well.
Could I dive into all the reasons for this difference? Sure. Is it necessary? Not really. By seeing the share price and the book value you can tell that NRZ has simply been dramatically better at creating value for shareholders. This isn't a case of NRZ just getting a higher price-to-book ratio. Using our estimates for book value as of 5/6/2022 for NRZ and 5/9/2022 for CHMI (updated to include Q1 2022 earnings announcement), NRZ's price-to-book ratio is significantly lower than CHMI's ratio.
Now you know CHMI has hardly had a positive quarter since…. since…. early 2014? The few positive quarters were only moderate gains. You also know NRZ has only had a few quarters where book value declined. Is it a stretch to say NRZ is better at creating value for shareholders? That's the point I'm hammering home. NRZ made better decisions over and over again.
So why would anyone pick CHMI? Well, CHMI has a 15.8% dividend yield compared to NRZ's 9.2% dividend yield.
However, for NRZ that represents a remarkably low dividend yield on NAV. Around 7.6% on NAV with the discount to NAV pushing the yield up to 9.2%. Meanwhile, CHMI is paying out around 16% on NAV.
Now just looking at the chart, do you believe CHMI is so much smarter than NRZ that they can support a dramatically higher yield on NAV? Is that the jockey you want to bet on? CHMI can provide great trading opportunities when the price-to-book is low enough. But that isn't the case today. So how is CHMI going to earn so much more that they can sustain a 16% yield on NAV forever? Or maybe you're thinking NAV is going to climb? After it falls 9 times, it's due for a win! Terrible idea.
But what about the payout ratio? CHMI has a low payout ratio! That means they are safe, right? No. Stop treating consensus earnings estimates as a long-term indicator for mortgage REITs.
What about NRZ, they have a low payout ratio. What about that? The issue is that consensus earnings estimates are not a great long-term predictor.
NRZ has great dividend coverage. That's based on the underlying portfolio, not on the consensus estimates.
Look, I'm going to make it simple. If the Yankees are playing a college baseball team, do you really need to go into the spreadsheets to figure out which team is more likely to win?
We do that in-depth analysis, but this case is so obvious I don't want investors to miss the forest for the trees.
For investors who want to see total returns including dividends, here's the chart:
That's before accounting for the fact that we find NRZ much more attractively valued than CHMI today. If we're right and NRZ outperforms, that spread in returns is only going to get wider.
Note on Preferred Shares
The weakness in the preferred shares lately has been astounding. This includes shares which switch over to a floating rate. While I wanted to provide the NRZ vs. CHMI comparison, I still need to emphasize that this is a great time for investors buying in the preferred shares. We're looking at big dividend yields, big discounts to call value, and dividends are structurally ahead of common share dividends. I'll plan to dive into the preferred shares again a few times to help investors spot those opportunities.
The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you'd like to know more about them, you're encouraged to see our notes for the series.
Stock Table
We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.
We're including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:
Type of REIT or BDC
|
Residential Agency
|
Residential Hybrid
|
Residential Originator and Servicer
|
Commercial
|
BDC
Let the images begin!
Residential Mortgage REIT Charts
Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.
Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts
BDC Charts
Preferred Share Charts
Preferred Share Data
Beyond the charts, we're also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.
After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don't have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We've included the links in the table below.
To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:
- Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts
- BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)
- S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts
- Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon
- FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts
- NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)
- Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.
- WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)
- QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page
|
Ticker
|
Price
|
BoF
|
S-Yield
|
Coupon
|
FYoP
|
NCD
|
WCC
|
QO Link
|
P-Link
|
$22.12
|
FTF
|
7.85%
|
6.88%
|
6.59%
|
4/15/2024
|
$6.32
|
$23.43
|
FTF
|
7.54%
|
7.00%
|
7.06%
|
10/15/2022
|
$2.45
|
$22.35
|
FTF
|
7.34%
|
6.50%
|
7.27%
|
10/15/2024
|
$6.72
|
$21.41
|
FTF
|
7.22%
|
6.13%
|
7.23%
|
4/15/2025
|
$8.19
|
$23.59
|
FTF
|
7.48%
|
6.95%
|
6.93%
|
9/30/2022
|
$2.28
|
$22.19
|
FTF
|
7.44%
|
6.50%
|
6.43%
|
3/31/2023
|
$4.44
|
$23.00
|
FTF
|
7.45%
|
6.75%
|
7.10%
|
6/30/2024
|
$5.80
|
$22.55
|
7.77%
|
7.00%
|
7.77%
|
1/28/2025
|
$7.13
|
$24.25
|
FTF
|
7.18%
|
6.90%
|
7.18%
|
4/15/2025
|
$5.92
|
$21.20
|
8.94%
|
7.50%
|
8.94%
|
6/9/2022
|
$4.08
|
$23.10
|
FTF
|
7.37%
|
6.75%
|
7.25%
|
10/30/2024
|
$6.20
|
$23.86
|
FTF
|
7.91%
|
7.50%
|
7.64%
|
8/15/2024
|
$5.37
|
$22.50
|
FTF
|
7.97%
|
7.13%
|
7.92%
|
8/15/2024
|
$6.52
|
$20.55
|
FTF
|
7.81%
|
6.38%
|
7.85%
|
2/15/2025
|
$8.85
|
$22.28
|
FTF
|
7.91%
|
7.00%
|
10.29%
|
11/15/2026
|
$10.61
|
$24.45
|
FTF
|
8.45%
|
8.13%
|
7.57%
|
3/15/2024
|
$4.62
|
$24.27
|
FTF
|
8.38%
|
8.00%
|
7.79%
|
6/15/2024
|
$5.24
|
$21.40
|
8.02%
|
6.75%
|
8.02%
|
8/24/2026
|
$11.10
|
$25.01
|
Bond
|
6.85%
|
6.75%
|
6.85%
|
6/9/2022
|
$0.38
|
$23.75
|
Bond
|
6.35%
|
6.00%
|
6.35%
|
8/1/2023
|
$3.12
|
$23.75
|
8.52%
|
8.00%
|
8.52%
|
6/9/2022
|
$1.59
|
$23.53
|
FTF
|
8.60%
|
8.00%
|
7.78%
|
3/30/2024
|
$5.43
|
$22.14
|
FTF
|
8.86%
|
7.75%
|
7.07%
|
9/30/2025
|
$9.61
|
$22.67
|
FTF
|
8.93%
|
8.00%
|
7.62%
|
03/30/2024
|
$6.29
Second Batch:
|
Ticker
|
Price
|
BoF
|
S-Yield
|
Coupon
|
FYoP
|
NCD
|
WCC
|
QO Link
|
P-Link
|
$23.31
|
FTF
|
8.79%
|
8.13%
|
7.68%
|
04/27/2027
|
$11.85
|
$22.24
|
FTF
|
8.64%
|
7.63%
|
7.70%
|
07/27/2027
|
$12.77
|
$21.23
|
FTF
|
8.61%
|
7.25%
|
7.66%
|
1/27/2025
|
$8.76
|
$23.08
|
8.98%
|
8.20%
|
8.98%
|
8/17/2022
|
$2.54
|
$22.30
|
FTF
|
9.36%
|
8.25%
|
8.03%
|
4/15/2024
|
$6.75
|
$20.25
|
FTF
|
9.76%
|
7.75%
|
8.34%
|
12/27/2024
|
$10.10
|
$20.33
|
FTF
|
9.40%
|
7.50%
|
8.44%
|
9/27/2027
|
$15.01
|
$22.38
|
FTF
|
8.89%
|
7.88%
|
8.89%
|
1/15/2025
|
$8.03
|
$22.10
|
FTF
|
9.15%
|
8.00%
|
8.17%
|
10/15/2027
|
$13.90
|
$22.03
|
FTF
|
7.88%
|
6.88%
|
8.68%
|
10/15/2026
|
$10.70
|
$20.57
|
8.60%
|
7.00%
|
8.60%
|
1/15/2027
|
$12.74
|
$22.53
|
8.47%
|
7.50%
|
8.47%
|
6/9/2022
|
$2.84
|
$21.10
|
FTF
|
7.83%
|
6.50%
|
8.17%
|
3/31/2025
|
$8.79
|
$21.00
|
8.48%
|
7.00%
|
8.48%
|
5/12/2022
|
$4.21
|
$22.76
|
FTF
|
9.24%
|
8.25%
|
7.96%
|
3/30/2024
|
$6.37
|
$20.25
|
10.42%
|
8.25%
|
10.42%
|
6/9/2022
|
$5.20
|
$20.20
|
10.12%
|
8.00%
|
10.12%
|
6/9/2022
|
$5.23
|
$20.10
|
FTF
|
10.17%
|
8.00%
|
10.07%
|
9/17/2024
|
$9.89
|
$23.00
|
FTF - Floor
|
9.48%
|
8.63%
|
9.48%
|
7/30/2024
|
$6.85
|
$22.51
|
8.84%
|
7.88%
|
8.84%
|
5/21/2026
|
$10.48
