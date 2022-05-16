JMrocek/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In October 2021, I wrote a bearish article on SA about a technology holding company named Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) and I keep remembering about it every time I watch Formula 1 as there is a team there named Alpine. In light of this, I thought it was a good time to see what Alpine 4 has been up to and my conclusion is that it still looks overvalued despite its shares decreasing by over 80% since my previous article on it. Let’s review.

Overview of the recent developments

Alpine 4 currently has a total of 14 subsidiaries, which is three more compared to October 2022.

On October 20, Alpine 4 announced the purchase of drone mapping software company Identified Technologies. The sum of the deal stood at $3.6 million in stock and this company provides geospatial and 3D data to customers in the construction, oil and gas, and mining sectors. On November 29, Alpine 4 bought graphene battery manufacturing firm ElecJet for $11.1 million in cash and stock. And then in December, Alpine 4 acquired LED lighting and electronics products maker RCA Commercial Electronics for $20.4 million in cash and stock. Over $14 million in this deal went for the purchase of inventory. So, how did Alpine 4 finance these three acquisitions? Well, in November 2021 the company raised $24 million through an equity offering at $2.80 per share. This operation also included warrants which allow investors to buy 4,285,715 shares at $3.10 per share.

Unfortunately for investors, the share price is now nowhere near this level as it has lost almost two-thirds of its value since the start of the year.

In my view, the main reasons for this share price slide include the underwhelming financial performance of Alpine 4 as well as decreasing retail investor interest.

The 2021 financial report of Alpine 4 included pro forma results of operations. This means that the results were presented as if Excel, IA, Vayu, TDI, Alt Labs, Identified Technology, ElecJet, and RCA were bought on January 1, 2020. This can give us an idea of the financial performance of all the current subsidiaries over 2020 and 2021 and what we can see is that sales are decreasing, and the gross profit margins are shrinking. Furthermore, the group is far from achieving profitability.

Looking at the future, Alpine 4 said during its 2021 shareholders' meeting that the guidance for organic annualized revenues in 2022 is $122 million (at 24:40 here). A total of $52 million of the revenues were set to come from RCA and ElecJet.

Yet, just one month later the company said that it expects to book Q1 2022 revenues of between $24 million and $26 million while revenues for the full year would exceed $100 million. If Alpine 4 finishes 2022 with sales of about $100 million, this would mean that the businesses that were bought over the past two years aren’t growing and that there aren’t many cross-selling opportunities. In the meantime, cash is starting to run low and I wouldn’t be surprised if there is another equity offering before the end of 2022. As of December 2021, Alpine 4 had just $3.72 million in cash and cash equivalents while net cash used in operating activities during the year came in at $25.4 million.

Turning our attention to retail investor interest, I said in my previous articles on Alpine 4 that I thought that a major reason that the share price topped $8.00 in the first half of 2021 was retail investor enthusiasm as evidenced by a large number of posts on twitter and Stocktwits. In addition, the company was receiving coverage on YouTube from several stock trading channels. It now seems that the retail investor interest in Alpine 4 has faded off although the company is still attracting significant interest on twitter and Stocktwits.

Overall, my view on Alpine 4 at the moment is that 2022 is likely to be another unprofitable year with unimpressive revenue growth and that the company could carry out another equity offering in the next few months to strengthen its balance sheet. As retail investor interest seems to be declining and the share price remains weak, I expect there to be significant stock dilution.

According to data from Fintel, the short borrow fee rate is 10.61% as of the time of writing but I’m concerned that it currently takes over 16 days to cover. This means that a short squeeze is a possibility. Insuring against this risk through call options is usually a good idea but the issue here is that the lowest available strike price is $2.50.

In addition, Alpine 4’s shares are currently trading below $1.00 which means that the company could get delisted in a few months unless the share price increases or the company carries out a reverse stock split.

Looking at the risks for the bear case, I think that the major one is that this is a meme stock, and the market valuation could increase significantly if retail investor interest returns. Of course, I could also be wrong about the prospects of the group’s business or its ability to restructure its subsidiaries and make them profitable.

Investor takeaway

I don't think that Alpine 4 has been delivering well on its growth plans, and it seems that this is set to continue in 2022 as the company has started guiding for revenues of above $100 million. Just a month ago, the figure mentioned was $122 million.

The business is far from achieving profitability and considering cash and cash equivalents stood at $3.72 million as of December, I think that an equity offering is likely to take place in the next few months. In my view, retail investor interest is fading off and the share price is likely to continue to fall in the near future. However, short-selling could be dangerous as the stock could be delisted soon and it takes 16.50 days to cover.

I think that risk-averse investors could be better off avoiding Alpine 4’s stock.

