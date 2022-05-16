Gladstone Commercial: Buy This 7.8% Yielding Trust

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

With inflation on the rise, it is more vital than ever to have stocks in your portfolio that offer consistent, predictable dividend income.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) still provides a well-managed commercial real estate portfolio with strong occupancy rates that protects investors during a downturn, as well as a dividend paid by funds from operations. Based on FFO, the stock is cheap, and further acquisitions in 2022 could lead to increased funds from operations.

Inflation Is A Threat: Buy Companies That Own Real Estate

In March, inflation reached 8.5%, the highest level since the early 1980s. Consumer prices are likely to have reached a new high in April, making it critical for investors to invest in either physical real estate or stocks of companies that own real estate. Because inflation tends to boost real estate values, companies that invest in real estate markets have a higher chance of surviving high-inflation conditions than the ordinary corporation.

This is where Gladstone Commercial comes in.

Gladstone Commercial concluded the quarter with 131 properties valued at $1.24 billion before cumulative depreciation, after acquiring two new properties in 1Q-22. The overall portfolio was 16.4 million square feet and had a 97% occupancy rate. The trust's occupancy rate fell 0.2 percentage points QoQ.

Portfolio Overview (Gladstone Commercial Corp)

The portfolio composition has not altered in the recent quarter: industrial properties account for 51% of the REIT's asset base, while office properties account for 45%. While these industries are more volatile and riskier than the residential business, the trust is spread throughout 19 industries and 27 states.

Property Type Diversification (Gladstone Commercial Corp)

No tenant accounts for more than 4% of annualized base rent, and more than half (57%) of Gladstone Commercial's tenant base has excellent credit. When a recession begins to strain enterprises' cash flows and tenants become late, the presence of a high number of investment grade rated tenants means a lot to landlords. Gladstone Commercial's cash flows are generally secure, and the majority of tenants should be able to make rental payments even during a downturn.

Tenant Overview (Gladstone Commercial Corp)

Updated FFO, Pay-Out Table

Gladstone Commercial continued to cover its monthly dividend of $0.3762 per share with funds from operations (FFO) in 1Q-22. Funds from operations are an important statistic for real estate investment trusts that are commonly used to calculate pay-out ratios and value trusts. Gladstone Commercial's funds from operations were $15.1 million, or $0.39 per share, in the first quarter.

The trust's pay-out ratio in 1Q-22 was 96.5%, a slight 2.5 percentage point decrease from the previous quarter's pay-out ratio of 94%. The trust has consistently covered its dividend with funds from operations three quarters in a row, and fresh FFO-accretive acquisitions could increase the trust's funds from operations and pay-out ratio in 2022.

Pay-Out Ratio, FFO And Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Earnings Supplements)

FFO Estimates, FFO Multiple, Peer Comparison

Because management appears to be eager to make further acquisitions this year, I am modestly raising my 2022 funds from operations outlook from $1.50 to $1.60 per share to $1.55 to $1.65 per share.

Following the conclusion of the quarter, the trust purchased two properties (totaling 260 square feet) for $19.3 million, and new acquisitions are expected to result in additional leasing revenue.

Gladstone Commercial's current stock price is $19.36, implying that the stock trades at 12.1x FFO expected for the current year. Gladstone Commercial's FFO multiple surpassed 16x earlier this year. As a result, the current FFO multiple is 25% lower than it was at the end of last year.

Gladstone Commercial's competitors are STAG Industrial (STAG) and Prologis (PLD), both of which have diverse industrial real estate portfolios. STAG Industrial, which I also suggest because of its low pay-out ratio, has an FFO multiple of 15.8x, making it more costly than Gladstone Commercial. The STAG FFO calculation is based on $2.16-$2.20 in operational funds in 2022.

Prologis has an FFO multiple of 25x based on a projected FFO of $5.10 to $5.16. Because of their lengthier track records and higher market valuations, Prologis and STAG Industrial are more expensive than Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial has a market capitalization of $800 million, whereas Prologis has a market capitalization of $97 billion. STAG Industrial has a market capitalization of $6.3 billion.

Smaller industrial REITs, on the other hand, can gain a higher valuation over time when they make new acquisitions and increase FFO organically. Gladstone Commercial is an appealing REIT alternative to larger, recognized industrial REITs because of its substantially lower FFO multiple.

Why Gladstone Commercial Stock Could Decrease In Value

Even if a big proportion of renters had excellent credit, a recession would be detrimental for Gladstone Commercial. Companies tend to fail during recessions, and one of the Gladstone Commercial portfolio companies could be one of them.

Weaker rental cash flow and portfolio income could lead to a decrease in dividend coverage due to the trust's exposure to cyclical industrial and office properties, which represent for 96% of the trust's assets. If the pay-out ratio falls and the trust's dividend is no longer covered by FFO, Gladstone Commercial may have to reduce its monthly dividend payments.

My Conclusion

Gladstone Commercial should be purchased as a high-yielding income play.

The trust is well-managed, has a pay-out ratio of less than 100%, and continues to acquire additional properties in order to increase funds from operations.

Gladstone Commercial is made even more appealing by its solid tenant roster and robust diversification.