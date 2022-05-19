We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 16/5/22

I personally used Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) products some years ago, when it was available for retail customers. Already then the value was extremely apparent, and the developments that have since happened have made the product even more important to any company looking to market their services. The stock has been trading down despite growth being at our expectations, and the gross margin hits are entirely to be expected given recent acquisitions. The stock also trades at a relative discount, which we cannot find a justification for. Gross retention rates are excellent, customer profiles are improving and there is leverage to come on the gross margin. Overall, the company is performing very well, and we don't understand the developed pessimism.

Q1 Note

Let's discuss some of the recent results. The headline figures tell us much of what we need to know. ARR is growing at 51% YoY, even with a pretty strong 2021 comp. Gross margins have fallen as the Data.ai acquisition and Embee deliver their hits before they are properly scaled and integrated into the Similarweb offering. All of them address the digital marketing needs of companies operating in the digital landscape, companies which are all the more common since the acceleration of digitalization of COVID-19.

Highlights (Q1 2022 Pres)

Some of the most promising figures are on the gross retention side. This is coming from successfully cross-selling SMWB offerings and increasing switching costs by getting customers deeper into the ecosystem. One analyst acknowledged the extent of engagement with several offerings on the call, citing that 80% of SMWB customers are using multiple products.

Retention is High (Q1 2022 Pres)

Customers are concomitantly getting larger, too, and the quality of revenue is improving, with 35% of revenue coming from multi-year engagements that can't fall off with failure to renewal until some time from now.

Customer Profile (Q1 2022 Pres)

Key Insights

We want to detail a couple of points that investors should be aware of in order to understand the investment case.

Gross margin basis payback periods on customer acquisition for SMWB is now down to 16 months. This is really rapid, and is only slightly ahead of a year. With retention rates as high as they are, this indicates substantial ROI on customer acquisition. Due to licensing agreements and lacking scale in the new acquisitions hitting gross margins, we have seen a gross margin decline, reducing it further when compared to SEMRush (SEMR) which is at 79% versus 75%. However, expect some leverage as the company starts to cross-sell the products bought in these acquisitions as part of the SMWB offering. With strong success in cross-selling already evident, we can expect the growth margin to improve again in the coming quarters.

Valuation And Conclusions

The company has traded down substantially since we last covered it by about 37%. So has SEMRush as there has been a rotation out of high growth tech stocks these last months. While a negative economic backdrop is an issue for stocks that are burning cash, which SMWB expects to do until 2024, we believe that at least from a topline perspective, we shouldn't see a huge hit even if there is a recession. One reason is the multi-year engagements and the other is simply that as long as their customers are in business, SMWB is useful enough to stay part of their cost lines. With a substantially discounted stock despite the prevalence of their product, there is an absolute valuation case to be made. Nonetheless, the relative case still stands, where the company trades meaningfully below SEMRush. While a gross margin decline might have justified it, we are confident in the ability of SMWB to leverage its acquisitions.

Valuation (VTS)

SWMB is cheaper than it's ever been, and the relative case will continue to stand. We mentioned some risks to the business. Lessened spending could affect the 65% of revenue where customers are engaged in shorter engagements where renewals might fail. We maintain it shouldn't be an issue. On the dilution side, relevant as the price has fallen so much, we still feel the reflexivity effect should be limited. At $30 million annual cash burn using 2021 as a benchmark, we should see about 10% dilution given current stock prices, assuming 2024 is the cash neutral year. It might come sooner, as the company acknowledges that cash generation is going to be more important for market reception when times are tough.

We believe in the value of the product, and it is evident from retention and growth rates which continue to impress. Reflexivity causing dilution is a relatively small issue at only 10%, and we think the product is valuable enough to withstand churn in the 65% of revenue that is more exposed to smaller spending cycles. With a product that is gaining great traction and rapid ROI, the reinvestment economics for SMWB are good. We continue to rate the company a buy.