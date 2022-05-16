imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is going to make a lot of free cash flow starting in Q2 2022. For now, Canadian Natural is prudently stowing away approximately 50% of its free cash flow to deleverage its balance sheet.

Nevertheless, given that it's oozing free cash flow, this doesn't stop Canadian Natural from increasing its dividends and repurchasing shares.

Over time, this is a business that's reducing its share count and consistently increasing its dividend payout.

Canadian Natural Q1 2022

The above graphic perfectly summarizes this opportunity. It shows Canadian's proved reserves per share growth versus its peers.

At just 5x free cash flow, I believe this is a cheap entry point, even now.

Why Canadian Natural Stock? Why Now?

Canadian Natural is an oil and natural gas production company.

Canadian Natural Q1 2022

As you can see above, its adjusted funds flow, a proxy for cash flows from operations, increased by 83% y/y. However, the real icing on the cake here is what will Q2 look like?

For the bulk of Q1, WTI prices were around $85. While so far, for Q2 2022, WTI prices have been close to $100.

Thus, the way operating leverage works is that small changes in revenues lead to large movements on the bottom line, and ultimately free cash flow.

Consequently, it's entirely conceivable that Canadian Natural will see its adjusted flow of funds reach C$6.5 billion in Q2.

This means that looking ahead over the next twelve months, at the current strip prices, Canadian's Natural adjusted funds flow could reach C$26 to C$30 billion. An eye-popping amount, no doubt.

Of that, if we estimate that its capital expenditure in the worst case reaches C$8 billion over the next twelve months, that means that its free cash flow over the next twelve months could probably reach C$18 to C$22 billion.

Capital Return Program Discussed

The one aspect that stops me from me being a strong bull behind this name is that Canadian Natural carries a substantial amount of debt.

Canadian Natural's elevated debt profile hinders its ability to return meaningful amounts of capital to shareholders.

That being said, keep in mind that Canadian Natural carried nearly $20 billion of net debt in last year's Q1.

And within 12 months, this has been meaningfully chipped away, so that in Q1 2022, Canadian Natural's net debt position was approximately C$6 billion better at a net debt profile of C$14 billion.

Furthermore, given that Canadian Natural was able to bring down its debt outstanding by a meaningful sum during a relatively tough strip pricing environment, this implies that, given the present extremely favorable environment we find ourselves in now, reaching Canadian Natural's earmarked level of $8 billion of net debt should be reached over the next 2 quarters or so.

This means that, as we get into Q4 2022, Canadian Natural's balance sheet will be in a much stronger position, allowing it to massively ramp up its capital return program.

Natural Resources Q1 2022

As you can see above, presently, Canadian Resource deploys half its free cash flows towards its balance sheet and the remainder towards share repurchases.

To put its capital return program in context, consider that for Q1 2022, Canadian Natural resources deployed approximately 2% of its market cap via dividends and buybacks. This equates to a nearly 8% yield via share repurchases and dividends, and growing!

Furthermore, for dividend investors, consider that over the previous 22 years, Canadian Natural has unwaveringly raised its dividend each year. From C$0.05 per year per share back in 2001 to at least C$3.00 per share in 2022.

Canadian Natural Q1 2022 presentation

A business such as Canadian Natural, with its 30 years of proven reserves, is clearly playing the long game.

If Canadian Natural believes that increasing its dividend by 28% YOY as of Q1 makes sense to reward shareholders, you can be sure that this is a safe dividend.

CNQ Stock Valuation -- Priced At Approximately 5x FCF

Using assumptions that leave me with a wide margin of error, I estimate that Canadian Natural Resources is priced at less than 5x forward-looking free cash flows.

Needless to say, that this is an assumption that primarily relies on WTI prices staying around $100 - A figure that is far from guaranteed. And if WTI prices were to fall, this would massively prevent Canadian Natural's free cash flow from reaching these estimated amounts.

The Bottom Line

The biggest bullish consideration here is that Canadian Natural Resources isn't some ephemeral junior operator.

This is a business that has a very long-lasting proven oil reserve. It's a business that has been steadily increasing its dividend for over 2 decades, which is longer than some businesses have been around. Canadian Natural even increased its dividend from 2012 to 2016, a tough bear market for energy companies. There's a lot to like here. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing.