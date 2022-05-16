naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Part I: July 2021 Article "Time To De-Risk"

I eat my own cooking.

The articles I write serve a primary purpose of informing my risk appetite. The discipline of writing articles forces me to think through my logic and conviction.

Reader comments are helpful in challenging my views. Thank you to those of you who do so, especially those unhampered by confirmation bias.

Here is what I wrote at the conclusion of the July 2021 "Time to De-Risk" article:

"Based on the statistically significant data reviewed in this post as well as some of the bizarre things we are seeing in the market today, I have reached the conclusion that downside risk outweighs upside opportunity. Consequently, I will materially pare back risk during the coming week. This will not be easy for a long-term buy-and-hold investor."

The article triggered two changes to my investment position:

5% of taxable account investable assets moved to iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

30% of non-taxable investable assets moved equally between iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) and a 4% guaranteed contract Stable Value fund.

To consider the prudence of these actions, let's compare returns across ten investment alternatives.

(BND) Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (GLD) SPDR Gold Shares (VDIGX) Vanguard Dividend Growth Inv (QQQ) Invesco QQQ Trust (SPY) SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (STIP) iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) iShares TIPS Bond ETF (VTI) Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTV) Vanguard Value ETF (VUG) Vanguard Growth ETF

Here are their price change and total returns from July 19, 2021, to May 12, 2022, for the ten investments.

Total Returns 7/19/2 - 5/12/22 (Ycharts)

Winners Since July 2021

Value (VTV) is the big winner, generating a total return of 4.6%. Top five holdings are: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) (BRK.B), UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), and Procter & Gamble Co (PG).

As a conservative, older investor, my equity holdings lean Large Cap Value.

OK Performance Since July 2021

A total return of 1.1% from the short-term TIPS (STIP) is ok compared to alternatives, but there is one hitch: I hold STIP in a taxable account, therefore, the income does not receive favorable federal income tax rate benefit as do qualified dividends. However, the income is exempt from state taxes.

Regarding Vanguard's Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX), an investment I have held for more than three decades in a taxable account, the only reason the total return is positive is because the fund paid out (unexpectedly!) a big capital gain (a taxable event) at the end of December. Still, on a price basis VDIGX has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) since July 2021.

Gold looks ho-hum. I am surprised although I am not a gold buyer. I expected gold to shine in a higher inflation world. Still time, I suppose.

Poor Performance Since July 2021

My TIP ETF (TIP) decision has not worked out as planned. The spike in interest rates has translated into lower TIP ETF prices (down 8.5%) which moved downward in line with long duration bonds. The Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) is down more than 20% YTD and 22% since July 2021. Somewhat offsetting the big drop in the TIP ETF price is decent income. Trailing twelve months show the TIP ETF fund paying out $7.12 per share against a ballpark average price of about $125 (5.7% yield). I would have been wiser to keep the money in cash (no, cash is not trash based on the chart above) or the lower duration STIP.

The other bad news to many investors is negative double-digit total returns in the Vanguard total bond fund (BND), the Nasdaq (QQQ), and growth stocks (VUG).

Confession: I Blinked

This next chart shows that the decline in equity market prices did not accelerate until 2022. This means my decision to de-risk did not begin to pay off until late February of this year.

Chart: Daily change in prices July 19, 2021, to May 12, 2022

Total Returns 7/19/21 - 5/12/22 (Ycharts)

Note that QQQ and the growth fund looked strong at year-end 2022. Truth is, at year-end 2021, I was not so confident in my July de-risk decision. To hedge my decision, I decided to add about 15% more shares in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) shortly after their February 1 announcement of a 20:1 stock split. Icing on the cake, I doubled my Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) shares soon after the company announced (March 9) its own 20:1 split. Google is down 23% since I bought shares in February. Amazon is down the same percentage since my March purchase.

Lesson learned again: Never be too confident when it comes to investing.

Part II: Today's Key Market Numbers

With historic data behind us, let's shift gears and examine the current market using the July 2021 article metrics. There is a surprising amount of positive news in this data.

US Total Market Cap To GDP: Less Froth, But Still Pricey Compared To History

As a reminder, this ratio is a Buffett favorite.

The next chart shows the US Total Market Capitalization (Wilshire 5000) to (nominal) GDP by month from 1980 to May 2022.

When we saw this chart last July, the ratio stood at 205%, equivalent to a 3.03 z-score above historic performance since 1980. The ratio was 202% at year-end 2021.

For perspective, a 3+ sigma event is rare.

The ratio fell precipitously to 162% as of May 12. The decline is the result of:

An 18.46% big drop in the Wilshire 5000 (numerator) from year-end 2021 ($48.84 trillion) to May 12, 2022 ($39.75 trillion)

A 2.46% increase in nominal US GDP during the first quarter of 2022 (from $23.95 trillion to $24.54 trillion).

The unwelcome news is that the current ratio is high compared to history as evidenced by a 1.78 z-score. While the current z-score is a big and welcome improvement over year-end (3.03), it tells investors that the market's valuation is still far above the "normal" historic range. Consequently, investors should expect this ratio to revert to its historic average over time.

Changes in both the numerator (Wilshire 5000) and the denominator (nominal GDP) will influence the future direction of the market cap/GDP ratio.

It seems to me that this ratio will get a lot of help in 2022 by growth in nominal GDP. In fact, 8-10% growth in nominal GDP seems likely when inflation is running 6-8%.

Think about this: If nominal GDP grows 6.5% in 2022 and the US market cap remains unchanged, then the math tells us that the market cap/GDP ratio will decline by 6.5% to about 150%.

The big question is: What will happen to US total market valuation? That's anyone's guess. The year-to-date market cap decline of 18.46% is no trifling matter suggesting that momentum is on the side of a deeper slide, thus reason for de-risking. Or is it?

Market Cap/GDP (Ycharts, Financial Times, Author Est.)

But Q1 Earnings Looked Good, In Fact, Very Good

The big drop in the value of US equities year-to-date suggests US companies are struggling. But that's not true.

The following observations are drawn from a superb S&P 500 earnings update produced by John Butters at FactSet on May 6. His numbers reflect Q1 earnings reports from 87% of the S&P 500 companies.

Earnings beats: 79% of firms vs. 19% below.

S&P 500 Earnings growth: 9.1%.

Revenue beats: 74% vs. 26% below.

S&P 500 Revenue growth: 13.3% (5th quarter in row >10%).

Current analyst expectations for 2022 earnings: 10.1%.

Let's turn our attention to another popular valuation metric, price to earnings ratio.

Price To Earnings: Surprise, Surprise, In Line with History

This next chart tracks the S&P 500's P/E ratio annually from 1960 to May 2022. All data from 1960 to year-end 2021 is from NYU Stern's market data website. The May P/E ratio is this author's estimate.

Here are some critical numbers to consider:

The average P/E for the S&P 500 since 1960 is 16.9x

The average since 1990 is 19.4x.

Year-end 2021: 23.1x.

At the time I wrote the "Time to De-Risk" article in July 2021, the S&P's P/E was 31x, equivalent to a nosebleed 2.7 z-score for P/Es dating back to 1960.

The combination of robust Q1 S&P 500 earnings (+9.1%) and a 17.14% drop in the price of the S&P 500 (SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) means the P/E of the S&P 500 is now estimated to be 17.5x.

Here are more numbers to ponder:

The current P/E is in line with the S&P's average since 1960.

And the current P/E is below the average of 19.4x since 1990.

John Butters' May 6 report indicates that the S&P 500's forward P/E is 17.6x, a number in line with May 12.

If:

Analysts have a forward P/E of 17.6x for the S&P

And analysts expect earnings for the next three quarters of 2022 to grow 8.1.

Then the math suggests analysts expect the S&P's price to decline ~8% between now and year-end. Something to think about.

S&P 500 P/E (NYU Stern)

Price To Book Ratio

Last July the S&P's Price to Book was 4.63, equivalent to a 2.62 z-score. At year-end, the P/B climbed even higher, to 4.73x.

I estimate the P/B ratio to be 3.9X as of May 12. This number represents a 17% drop from year-end, but still 35% higher than the average since YE 1999.

S&P 500 P/B (Ycharts, Author Est.)

Price To Sales Ratio: Heading In Right Direction

I estimate that the S&P's Price to Sales ratio has declined 20% from YE 2021 to May 12.

The next chart shows the change in P/S ratios from YE 2021 to May 12, 2022, for the ten companies with the highest market caps as of YE 2021.

These numbers are remarkable, ranging from a low of -50 for NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) to a high of 3% for Johnson & Johnson. The average decline is 27% for the ten largest market cap companies in the S&P.

P/S Ratio Ten Largest S&P Market Caps (Ycharts)

Shiller CAPE Ratio: Still Elevated

The S&P 500 Shiller CAPE Ratio has become a standard measure of market valuation. At 32.5 as of May 12, it is 21% greater than the average since 2000 and 56% greater than the average since 1960. The current 1.8 z-score is disconcertingly elevated but much improved over July 2021.

Shiller CAPE (Ycharts)

S&P 500 Dividend Yield: Not Much Of An Improvement

The S&P's dividend yield remains historically suppressed. The current yield of 1.48% is about half the average since 1960.

S&P 500 Div. Yield (Ycharts, NYU Stern)

While on the topic of dividend paying stocks, this next chart shows the total return year-to-date (as of May 12) for the 25 largest holdings in the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM).

The average YTD total return for the 25 companies is -4% which compares favorably to -17% for the S&P 500. Take out Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) and Chevron Corp (CVX) and the average return declines to -8.1%.

Div. Yield 25 Value Firms (Ycharts)

Part III: Closing Thoughts, Risk Appetite, Next Steps

Summarizing the charts:

Valuations are ~17% to 20% lower than year-end 2021.

Valuations remain high compared to history except for P/E.

Value stocks led by energy are the positive stories among equities. I still like energy for an inflation hedge, but a recession will hurt energy.

High Growth firms have seen valuations fall 25% to 50%; some of these firms appear attractive for accumulation for long-term portfolios.

Bonds, especially long duration, are a disaster.

My big move into inflation-protected bonds, especially TIP, looks ok only compared to most other investment alternatives.

My decision to sell select bank equities in February (in non-taxable accounts) looks wise, however, my decision to redirect the proceeds into Amazon and Google was premature. I like both companies long-term, however, with neither representing more than 3% of investable assets.

I am thankful for the correction.

S&P's P/E ratio looks almost bullish.

The market cap/GDP ratio, while elevated, seems headed in the right direction as both S&P earnings and nominal GDP are moving in the right direction.

Amazon and Google sure look a lot more attractively priced today than YE 2021 or in February and March when I was a buyer.

I give myself a C+ for the decisions I made in July 2021 after writing the "Time to De-Risk" article. Decisions to reduce equity exposure and move money to the short-term inflation protected ETF (STIP) and the 4% guaranteed Stable Value were wise moves. However, the TIP investment and decision earlier this year to buy Amazon and Google were unsound, at least as judged today.

As for my current risk appetite, I remain defensive, but inclined in the quarters ahead to nibble on high quality dividend-paying equities.

With the exception of short-term inflation protected bond funds, I am skeptical that bonds provide ballast in a rising rate environment as many investment pundits suggest. Even short-term bonds seem risky compared to cash.

At least until Q2 earnings post in July, I plan to continue to stick with my 4% guaranteed Stable Value holding.

I have sold June 3 $48 Puts on Verizon Communications Inc (VZ). Verizon next goes x-dividend in early July. The yield is 5.31%.

Readers may recall that I wrote three articles last year that tracked 20+ years of valuation data (P/E, P/B, P/S, Dividend Yields, Beta, and ROE) for 259 large caps. The article arrayed the companies from least to most over-valued relative to history.

During the week ahead I plan to update the data for the companies identified in these articles. It will be interesting to compare individual company returns based on the valuations noted in the article. Time permitting, I may write up my findings for Seeking Alpha readers. For those readers interested in re-visiting the companies and valuations identified in the three articles, here are links:

1) US Large Cap Growth

2) US Large Cap Value

3) X-US Large Cap

Given the material market correction and my confidence in the capabilities of the people who run the world's best companies, I want to be prepared to invest opportunistically in 2022.

Offsetting my growing tolerance for risk is the reality that inflation is not under control. Fed Chair Jay Powell's comments today (May 12) exacerbate my inflation worries. Risk of recession appears high. Therefore, the likelihood that market valuations remaining statistically high is low.

As a patient long-term buy-and-hold investor I will continue to own my favorite large cap value and select growth companies and funds, but hold back about 35% of investable funds in cash, Stable Value, and STIP.

Every investor needs to understand their goals and appetite for risk. Having a perspective on market valuations is just one element of an investor's risk appetite.

My Risk Profile is such that I am not trying to beat the market. Capital preservation is important. I am willing to trade high side opportunity for low side protection.

Diversification is my best protection against out-sized risk, but it does not provide perfect protection against worldwide equity weakness.

I believe the data shown in this article reinforces my long-held view that buy-and-hold, and dividend reinvestment, are sound means to building and protecting meaningful wealth over time. Zigging in and out of the market takes exceptional skill.

I hope the data I shared in this article is helpful to readers as you draw your own path to risk-return optimization. Investors need to do their own due diligence before investing.