gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

In the medical industry, one niche that has become particularly popular in recent years is the life sciences niche. There are a number of companies that play in this market, but one of the more interesting ones is a firm called PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI). Not only does it focus on this space, it is also involved in the diagnostics and applied markets categories. In recent years, management has succeeded in growing the firm at a nice clip. Overall, for the company, the picture is encouraging and shares are priced at levels that would indicate some upside might exist moving forward.

A Multifaceted Medical Company

According to the management team at PerkinElmer, the company is focused on two segments. The first and largest of these is the Diagnostics segment. Through this, the company provides a number of solutions and technologies to promote reproductive health, facilitate applied genomics work, and it is focusing on emerging market diagnostics. Combined, this segment has a total addressable market value, according to management, of $35 billion. And with that segment alone accounting for $2.93 billion, or 57.9% of the company's overall revenue in 2021, it is clear that we are dealing with a market leader.

The other segment the company has is called Discovery and Analytical Solutions. Operations here largely center around life sciences products such as reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies. This segment is also responsible for applied markets work like analytical technology, and solutions and services for things like detection and impact mitigation when it comes to processes that could affect the environment, and more. Overall sales associated with this segment totaled $2.14 billion last year, accounting for the rest of the company's revenue. And the market that the company is playing in here is worth about $35 billion as well.

Geographically, PerkinElmer is a diverse enterprise. Although the company generates 44.2% of its revenue from the Americas, 31.2% comes from Europe with the remaining 24.6% attributable to the Asia Pacific region. The company makes a great deal of revenue off of providing goods and services that allow the vast number of active instruments in its global installed base to continue operating. In fact, 80% of its overall revenue comes from consumables, services, and software. Only the remaining 20% comes strictly from the instruments themselves.

Although the company has embraced organic growth to the extent that it can in recent years, it has not been afraid to engage in various acquisitions. Since 2015, the company made dozens of different acquisitions. Its most recent acquisition, which just closed in September of last year, involved the purchase of a company called BioLegend in a deal valued at $5.7 billion. That particular enterprise focuses on providing antibodies and reagents for its customers. Overall sales were expected to be $380 million for the 2021 fiscal year and the deal is expected to add $0.30 per share, or nearly $38 million in total, to PerkinElmer’s bottom line in its first full year. This particular transaction further increases the company's focus on life sciences, and opens it to a $6 billion market opportunity in the long run. The business also made at least seven other purchases in 2021 for a combined $1.2 billion in total consideration.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, financial performance achieved by PerkinElmer has been impressive. Revenue increased each year, climbing from $2.26 billion in 2017 to $3.78 billion in 2020. Sales then surged to $5.07 billion in 2021. According to management, some of this sales increase did come from acquisitions. They estimate about $219.7 million of it in all. However, the company also benefited from significant demand increases for some of its products and services. As an example, revenue under the Diagnostic segment surged by 42% as a result of strong demand associated with its COVID-19 products, with immunodiagnostics revenue soaring by $749 million year-over-year. Meanwhile, strong demand was responsible for a $419.4 million increase in revenue associated with the firm’s Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment.

For the current fiscal year, management expects sales to actually decline. Overall revenue for the year should be between $4.56 billion and $4.63 billion. Although the company is certain to benefit from the aforementioned acquisitions, it did forecast, even last year, that the demand for COVID-19 products would drop in 2022. So far, the company seems to be following the trajectory it mentioned. Revenue in the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year was $1.26 billion. That's down from the $1.31 billion reported one year earlier.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As revenue has risen, so too has profitability. Net income rose modestly between 2017 and 2019, climbing from $156.9 million to $227.8 million. Though it is worth mentioning that profits in 2018 were slightly higher at $237.5 million. Then, in 2020, profits soared to $728.1 million. And in 2021, we saw a further move higher to $943.3 million. Other metrics it took a similar path. After seeing operating cash flow rise from $288.5 million in 2017 to $363.5 million in 2019, it then jumped to $892.2 million in 2020 before soaring further to $1.41 billion last year. Adjusted operating cash flow followed a similar path, ultimately rising from $329.8 million in 2017 to an impressive $1.31 billion last year. And EBITDA has risen each of the past five years, climbing from $424.6 million to $1.87 billion.

For the current fiscal year, financial performance has so far been somewhat disappointing. Net income of $177 million was much smaller than the $379.3 million generated one year earlier. Operating cash flow went from $473.5 million to $283.2 million. Even if we adjust for working capital, it would have declined from $445.2 million to $357.3 million. In addition to this, EBITDA also worsened, dropping from $552.7 million to $422.3 million. The struggling the company saw on its bottom line was driven by a number of factors. According to management, margins decreased, in part, because of higher intangible asset amortization, with some of that offset by a favorable shift in product mix and service productivity.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Pricing the company is a fairly simple process. If we price the company based on 2021 results, a scenario that would imply business at its peak, the company looks rather appealing. Shares are trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9 and at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 14.4. The EV to EBITDA multiple would come out to 12.3. If, on the other hand, we rely on the 2022 estimates provided above, then shares are even better. The company would be trading at a price to earnings multiple of 20.4, at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 14.7, and at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 12.6.

To put the pricing of PerkinElmer into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 4.1 to a high of 84.7. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 3 to 27.7. In both cases, only one of the five companies was cheaper than our prospect. If, instead, we use the price to operating cash flow approach, then the range for the businesses would be from 16.8 to 36. In this scenario, PerkinElmer was the cheapest of the entities.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA PerkinElmer 19.9 14.4 12.3 Avantor (AVTR) 33.8 19.1 18.3 Waters Corporation (WAT) 28.0 27.2 20.3 ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) 84.7 16.8 27.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) 4.1 25.7 3.0 West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 33.9 36.0 24.8

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that PerkinElmer is a high-quality company with a sizable market share and that has demonstrated its ability to grow over time. Although the company is going to shrink a bit because of the winding down of demand for the firm's COVID-19 technologies, the broader picture still looks encouraging in the grand scheme of things. Shares do look quite cheap in the current environment as well.