Sotherly Hotels: Outlook Uncertain, Binary Payoff Almost Guaranteed

10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Sometimes, it can be difficult to tell the difference between a value stock and a value trap. But at the end of the day, the distinction between them is significant. In the first case, you end up buying a company that is underpriced and that likely will generate significant upside for investors. And any other, you end up with a likely loss of capital that could approach the entire amount invested. One company that appears to be teetering on the edge between these two categories is Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). Given the significant decline in share price the company has seen in recent months, combined with some improvements we have seen operationally, the enterprise looks incredibly cheap from a valuation perspective. However, a significant amount of debt and a warning from management about the business' prospects make this a very risky opportunity that would likely be a binary outcome. Investors will likely either capture tremendous upside, or they will see a large loss of capital over the next few months.

A change in opinion about Sotherly Hotels

This is not the first time I have written about Sotherly Hotels. My last article on the company, published in September of last year, dug into the firm's prospects from a fundamental perspective. At that time, I said that the worst for the business was behind it. I recognized that shares of the enterprise were trading at incredibly low levels, with the implication being that upside could be material moving forward. At the same time, I also said that while the company is getting healthier, there does still exist plenty of risks. At the end of the day, I ended up rating the enterprise a 'hold', because I felt as though the risk to reward ratio was more or less balanced. Since then, things have not gone exactly as planned. While the S&P 500 has seen a decline of 8.8%, shares of Sotherly Hotels have generated a loss of 30.2%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Given how the company performed from a share price perspective, you might think that its fundamental condition has deteriorated. But actually, we have seen some rather positive results. Consider revenue. For the 2021 fiscal year as a whole, Sotherly Hotels generated sales of $127.6 million. Although this is lower than the $185.8 million generated in 2019, it did mark a significant improvement over the $71.5 million in revenue recorded for 2020. There were other ways in which the company fared well. For instance, operating cash flow for last year came in at $2.3 million. That compares to the negative $11.3 million generated in 2020 but is still down from the $22.5 million recorded for 2019. There are, of course, other profitability metrics we should pay attention to.

FFO, or funds from operations, was negative to the tune of $4.8 million last year. Though this is bad, it did mark a significant improvement over the negative $42.7 million the company saw in 2020. On an adjusted basis, FFO was negative by $4.9 million. That stacks up against the negative $36.2 million seen one year earlier. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business came in at $23.9 million. By comparison, in 2020, it was negative by $3.2 million. Much of this improvement for the company came as a result of a rise in occupancy. Occupancy averaged just 30.6% in 2020. Last year, it rose to 52.5%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Performance for the 2022 fiscal year so far has also been rather encouraging. Revenue of $38.4 million in the first quarter this year dwarfed the $22.6 million generated in the first quarter of 2021. This came as the occupancy rate for the company climbed to 53.9% compared to the 41.8% experienced in the first quarter of last year. Though this is a nice improvement, it is still lower than the 69.9% the company boasted for the first quarter of 2019. Operating cash flow also improved, rising from a negative $0.8 million last year to a positive $7.5 million this year. Naturally, other profitability metrics followed suit. FFO went from negative $4.8 million to positive $1.8 million. On an adjusted basis, this metric went from negative $4.7 million to a positive $1.2 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA grew from $3.3 million to $9.5 million.

Considering all of these recent positives, the low valuation of the shares might be shocking to some investors. If we assume the company eventually reverts back to the kind of performance it saw in 2019, shares are trading incredibly low. As an example, the price to operating cash flow multiple, after deducting preferred distributions from the denominator, would be 2.4x. The price to FFO multiple is even lower at 2.1x, while the price to adjusted FFO multiple would be 1.8x. The only metric where we see some disparity is when you look at the EV to EBITDA multiple. This comes in at 10.3x. And that is the first clue that we get as to the troubles plaguing the enterprise. Right now, the net leverage ratio of the business, using the aforementioned 2019 results, is 7.1x. And again, this assumes a full recovery. Comparably speaking, this is not unreasonable. At the end of 2019, the company had ownership interests in 12 different hotels free total of 3,154 rooms, plus two condominium units. Today, it's to owns the condominium units but only owns 11 properties with a combined 2,976 rooms. So the business has the assets needed to get more or less back to 2019 levels.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The problem we have to contend with is the fact that the leverage is high and time is short. When I last wrote about the company, the one reason why I did not rate the business a 'sell' was because management had revealed, in their latest quarterly filing, that the firm had alleviated its going concern issue. For those not well-acquainted, a going concern issue basically means that there is substantial doubt about the ability for the company to survive for the next 12 months. But starting in the third quarter's earnings release for 2021, and extending through today, the growing concern notice has been reinstated. This comes because of the high leverage the business has, combined with the fact that some of its debt is coming due before too long. And I assume another component relates to the fact that the recovery for the enterprise has likely not been robust enough.

Takeaway

If you look at Sotherly Hotels from the price at which shares are trading, the business seems to be a deep value opportunity. It would more than reasonable to suggest that if management can get their numbers up and cash flows recover nicely, the enterprise could generate really strong returns. But with the reinstatement of going concern language and the continued high leverage the company has, I do believe the risk profile has worsened. Because I believe that there is a chance management can pull through, and such an achievement would result in strong upside, it may be an interesting speculative play for risk-lovers. And because of that, I will still rate the business a 'hold', but with the caveat that the end result for investors will either be really great or really awful.