At the start of the year, I looked at the prospects for the shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR), which left me to conclude that Darling has proven to be a real darling. The company has started the year on a solid foot following a strong first quarter earnings report, a solid outlook for the remainder of the year, and yet another bolt-on deal to provide itself with sufficient renewable supply and further growth opportunities.

Former Take

Over the past couple of years, Darling has smartly positioned itself as a recycling play on food. As one of the largest processors of animal by-products, it has further transformed into value-added ingredients and solutions to both food and feed the world.

The company receives byproducts from livestock suppliers, meat processors, food production and foodservice companies. End users of these recycled and treated products include the same food segment, as well as pharma, health, biofuels, and green energy producers.

Ahead of the pandemic, Darling posted sales in excess of $3.3 billion, on which gross margins in the low-twenties were reported, at 23% to be more precise. With results posted across various divisions, it should be said that the numbers exclude a substantial asset which is not consolidated. This includes equity earnings in Diamond Green Diesel, the joint venture with Valero Energy (VLO) which generated $365 million in earnings in 2019.

Including these earnings, Darling posted operating earnings of $476 million, and net earnings of $313 million, equal to $1.86 per share. A mere $28 stock ahead of the pandemic, valuations looked reasonable at 15 times earnings. Darling carried some debt, but at the same time had some not-so-profitable segments as well, creating potential for optimization as well of course.

Shares performed really well through the pandemic, as underlying results were still held back somewhat. Shares rose to levels in the low sixties in early 2021, as the company posted a modest 6% increase in annual sales to $3.6 billion, with operating income posted at $430 million, with adjusted earnings per share down eight cents to $1.78 per share. The rally pushed up valuation multiples a great deal, driven by the anticipation of improved results.

By January of this year, the company was firmly on track to generate $4.6 billion in sales, with net earnings on track to come in around $650 million, close to $4 per share. Shares traded at $71 at the time, equal to 17-18 times earnings, as net debt of $1.3 billion was equivalent to just over 1 times EBITDA. The big question was, of course, how profits would evolve, after they essentially doubled in 2021.

With shares trading at $71, the enterprise value of the firm had risen to $13.2 billion, as the company used the strong balance sheet to pursue a $1.1 billion deal to acquire Valley Proteins in the final days of 2021, adding 18 rendering and cooking oil facilities, providing low carbon feedstock to produce renewable diesel and aviation fuel, but unfortunately few (financial) details have been announced. Pro forma net debt was set to rise to $2.4 billion, equal to around 2 times EBITDA in all likelihood.

With the positioning being strong and valuations looking reasonable, all while leverage looked relatively modest, the question is, of course, how these relatively new markets will evolve amidst many moving parts.

2022 - Mixed, But Solid

Shares of Darling actually fell from the seventy mark to the low sixties early in January, but recovered to the $80 mark in recent weeks, to now trade at $77 per share. This marks solid year to date returns, despite real jitters in the wider equity market.

In February, the company posted resilient fourth quarter results with full year sales coming in at $4.7 billion on which $1.23 billion in EBITDA was reported as GAAP earnings came in at $3.90 per share. While the company sounded upbeat on 2022, no guidance for the year was issued. At the start of May, the company closed the purchase of Valley Proteins, but even now few details were announced.

More eventful news was seen in May as the company announced another acquisition. On the 5th of May, the company announced a $560 million purchase of Brazilian Rendering Company called FASA Group. The company produces more than 1.3 million metric tons through 14 rendering facilities, employing more than 2,000 employees in the meantime. Similar to the Valley deal, no details have been announced.

Just hereafter, the company posted its first quarter results with revenues up 30% to $1.36 billion and change. Operating income rose much less pronounced with revenues up just 16% to $233 million, with growth held back on the back of lower equity contribution from the Diamond Green Diesel JV with Valero. EBITDA totaled $330 million, as earnings came in at $1.14 per share, providing confidence for further earnings growth this year.

For the year, the company provided a guidance for combined EBITDA at $1.55-$1.60 billion, as the combined EBITDA number includes the share of the EBITDA contribution from Diamond Green Diesel. Net debt inched up to $1.6 billion already by the end of the first quarter following some elevated capital spending, a number set to rise to about $3.3 billion if we factor in the two recent deals, as the Valley deal closed in the second quarter, with leverage essentially seen at around 2 times EBITDA.

Moreover, I see no reason why a near $4 per share number posted in 2021 might not increase to a $5 per share number this year (or actually come in a bit higher), meaning that valuations have actually fallen a bit to 15-16 times amidst the improved earnings power, as two deals still raise some questions which were partially answered on the conference call. On this call, management indicated that Valley was set to add $60-$70 million in EBITDA this year, but this number is seen increasing to $150 million next year, in part because of full year earnings contribution and some growth as well, as FASA Group would have a substantial EBITDA contribution as well.

Still Cautiously Positive

Darling has certainly gotten a lot more active on the dealmaking front here, as the question is of course how these deals will play out in particular. The positive news is that operating momentum is strong and that additional dealmaking certainly makes a $5 per share number look really realistic here for this year.

With that number likely being realistic the valuation here looks quite optimistic and attractive here and hence I am willing to buy on any potential dips from here. I regard Darling as a reasonable valued investment with a solid long term positioning providing long term potential here.