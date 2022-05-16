SCHD: Wait For A Lower Entry Point To Own This Stellar ETF

Jonathan Kitchen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a product that provides access to over 100 high-dividend yielding stocks based in the U.S. I believe this is one of the more exemplary ETF products available in the market today; here are some of the reasons why this product figures high on my wish list.

Well-Rounded Screens

A lot of the competing products in the dividend-themed space tend to construct and weight portfolios only based on relative standalone metrics such as the historical dividend yield, the level of payouts, or the growth history of dividends. Whilst it is easy to build portfolios using these accessible metrics, I often find that they tend to be rather myopic, and don’t necessarily serve as useful barometers when gauging the underlying quality of the businesses. I don’t believe one can level the same accusation against SCHD; its tracking index - the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend Index (which is a subset of the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Market Index Excl. REITs) - uses multiple fundamental screens to arrive at the final portfolio.

Firstly, there’s an emphasis on the sustainability of dividends, as the prospective stocks are required to clear the hurdle rate of 10 successful years of dividend payments. Then, as you know microcap stocks (whose movements are often quite capricious) are weeded out from this portfolio as well, as their stocks need to have a minimum float-adjusted market cap of $500m. You then have to get through some varied fundamental screens to secure a high weight in the portfolio; firstly, they measure whether the stock generated ample FCF to cover its total financial obligations, then there’s a Return on Equity ranking table, a 5-year dividend per share growth rate ranking, and finally, the indicated dividend yield (and not historical yield). As you can imagine, it’s not easy for a certain stock to pass all these differing fundamental tests and come through with a high ranking, so if a certain stock has made it, you can be “reasonably” confident that you’re getting access to a high-quality business.

SCHD Is Cheap And Well-Diversified

There are other structural aspects of the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF that stand out. For instance, consider the facet of cost efficiency; if you compare SCHD to other popular dividend-themed peers such as the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), and the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), it’s the expense ratio of 0.06% comes across as very compelling (incidentally the median expense ratio for the asset class as a whole is almost 5x higher). Separately, it’s unusual to scour the ranking tables of different ETF segments and not notice a Vanguard product that doesn’t figure high on the list from an efficiency perspective; in that regard, it’s no surprise to see the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) score highly, but SCHD does well to come up with a figure that’s on par with them.

SCHD also comes across as a rather well-diversified ETF that provides useful exposure to a lot of key dividend-oriented sectors, without getting overly familiar with any particular sector; in fact, out of the 10 standard sector buckets, not a single sector holds a weight of over 20%. Even from a stock-specific perspective, no single stock accounts for more than 4.6%, and they do well to ensure a daily weight cap check, whereby, if the aggregate weight of stocks with weights of over 4.7% exceeds 22%, the portfolio is then re-adjusted.

Solid Dividend Credentials

Investors who emphasize fundamental screening ought to be drawn to SCHD as it appears to pursue a bunch of high-quality businesses, but prima facie, you would think that this ETF tends to principally attract the archetypal income investor. If you’re one of those, I’d say there’s quite a bit to like. The standout feature is the SCHD’s fidelity towards ensuring stable and higher dividends over time; all the other peers come up short in that regard. As you can see from the table below, over a 10-year basis, none of the other ETFs have even come close to growing their dividends at the same pace as SCHD (~32% CAGR vs roughly 9% for the other peers; DGRO does not have a 10-year history as it was only set up in June 2014).

Even over a 3-year and 5-year basis, none of the other ETFs (except for DGRO, over 5 years) have been able to grow their dividends at the double-digit pace at which SCHD has done so.

Then, SCHD’s dividend yield of almost 3% is not bad, and is better than the peer set average of 2.68%. Also do note that if you get in now, you’d be locking in a figure that is close to the highest it’s been in over a year.

Exceptional Track Record Of Mitigating Risk, And Delivering Ample Returns

I believe that SCHD is one of those rare ETFs that can be used to play both offense and defense. Firstly, consider the ETF’s historical performance since DGRO's inception (the ETF with the most recent trading history); SCHD has outperformed all its other major peers in the dividend-themed space.

Also note that this is the only ETF that has generated alpha over 1x within the past 10 years; for the uninitiated, alpha here is generated using the S&P500 as the benchmark index, and the formula in question is Annualized ETF return - risk-free rate - beta * (annualized S&P500 return - risk-free rate) * 100 (the risk-free rate is the average 1-month treasury rate over the last 10 years).

Even from a risk angle, there’s a lot to like, and you can tell that investors like to gravitate towards it when risk aversion in the markets gains traction. Notice that this year, on a YTD basis, when the VIX is up by 85%, the broader markets and the benchmark, as represented by the Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB), and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) have witnessed AUM attrition of around 15-21%. Meanwhile, SCHD has continued to be a beacon of fund inflows, with its AUM surging by 12%.

Incidentally, even during the first pandemic era bout of risk aversion, when the VIX had surged by 328% (Feb 19 2020-March 23 2020), SCHD's AUM contracted by a lower percentage amount than SCHB or SPY.

Also do consider that over the last decade, in comparison to other notable dividend-themed ETFs, SCHD has fared relatively well from a max drawdown perspective (only VIG witnessed a lower drawdown figure in percentage terms) reiterating its ability to cope during unfavorable market environments.

Finally, I also want to highlight SCHD's stupendous ability in juggling its risk profile and generating adequate excess returns. This is measured by the Sharpe ratio; notice that it is the only dividend-themed ETF that has been able to generate a figure greater than 1x (despite having the second-highest standard deviation profile in the peer set; only DVY had a higher figure of 14.94%). You can also consider SCHD's competence in generating excess returns whilst only considering downside deviation (as measured by the Sortino ratio); even here it generates the best figures (1.16 vs the average of 0.91).

Closing Thoughts - Is SCHD a BUY, a SELL, or a HOLD?

SCHD has some very compelling qualities to serve as an important and useful fulcrum within one’s portfolio, however, I do wonder if now is perhaps the best time to stage an entry. SCHD is actually a component of SCHB, which covers 2,500 of the largest publicly traded US stocks; if you look at the relative strength ratio of these two ETFs, it is pretty evident that SCHD's portfolio looks rather overbought relative to the historical range, and we could see some mean reversion towards the range of 1.38-1.54 (this implies some rotation out of SCHD into SCHB). In light of this overextended chart, it probably makes more sense to wait on the sidelines.

Besides, also consider that SCHD is unlikely to figure high on the shopping list of growth-chasing investors who may make a comeback soon enough; incidentally, amongst all its dividend-themed peers, it offers the lowest earnings growth potential. both from a short-term (~17% expected annual growth) and long-term perspective (~8% expected 5-years earnings growth). Also, whilst SCHD’s forward P/E valuations are certainly not prohibitive (13.03), note that the likes of VYM and DVY are available at cheaper multiples and offer a better earnings roadmap.

To conclude, I rate SCHD as a HOLD at this juncture.