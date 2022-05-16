SWAN Dive: Why The Strategy Failed To Protect

Robert Knapp/iStock via Getty Images

We generally like risk-adjusted plays. So it might have come as a surprise to our readers when we did not take the bait with (NYSEARCA:SWAN). when we last covered it, we gave it a Neutral rating.

The ETF though carries risks that are not readily apparent. We tell you what those are and why we would not want to own this.

Source: What You Should Consider Before Buying

As it happens, the market tested that thesis right away and declined rather swiftly. Our logic paid off in spades as not only did SWAN not buffer the S&P 500 (SPY) decline, it actually amplified it.

SWAN returns Since Last Article (Seeking Alpha)

We take a look at what went wrong and whether the ETF will serve its purpose in the months ahead.

Holdings At The Time Of Last Article

With SWAN, it is extremely easy to follow the logic of what happened as it contains very few holdings and rebalancing is just twice a year. SWAN was a treasury bond fund for practical purposes with 87% coming from Treasury bonds.

- (SWAN Holdings Jan 13, 2022)

SPY effective exposure came via two call options, which we might add were deeply in the money at the time. The bond holdings were terrible as interest rates climbed. We have used the 7-10 Treasury ETF (IEF) as a proxy here for the whole portfolio, but the longer duration hit was far worse.

Data by YCharts

On the SPY call side, SWAN tries to capture the best of both worlds with deep in-the-money calls. Those two calls have dropped from 13% of the weight of the fund to about 5.2%.

- (SWAN Holdings Today)

That weight drop has occurred even as the value of Treasuries declined, so we can estimate that these call options have lost about 65%. The combination played a rather interesting role in creating a pretty stiff decline in the price of the ETF.

Current Holdings & Outlook

We will break this up into two parts. The first will be addressing the Treasury bonds and the second will be looking at the call options. With Treasury bonds, after repeatedly calling them the worst risk-reward setup for about 18 months, we think the risk-reward is more on the neutral level. Our relevant commentary on that pivot can be seen on our recent article "No, Mr. Bond, I Expect You To Make It".

Now, this is not to say that bonds will go up. All we are claiming here is that at least you are not exhibiting maximum silliness by locking your money for 30 years at less than 1%. Our way of playing that is by dipping our toes in quality preferred shares that have virtually zero risk of defaults and yield well wide of 6% yields. But for SWAN, there is now a lower risk of treasury bonds dropping sharply and one is also getting paid some coin for these holdings.

The second aspect is those calls. Because of the very high implied volatilities, a good deal of their price is a "non-delta" portion. For example, even the June calls for SPY $375 strikes, expiring in about a month, are trading at about $31.00 with SPY at $401.72. So effectively your long price is $406 ($375+$31). You also miss out all the dividends with this strategy. So when VIX is high, there is a lot of in-built decay in those options.

The December 2022 call options are even worse, and the $400 strikes are trading at $31.80. So assuming SPY closes December 2022 options expiration at $400, you would lose all the value in that option. Now those may seem like small amounts, but losing another 5.2% of the fund, if indices stay flat, is not exactly enticing. That is the price you pay for buying volatility, and we hit on this the last time as well. As investors, we only want to sell volatility when appropriate, rather than constantly purchase it.

Verdict

Those two call options are not large weights, and for now, they are a very tiny part of the fund. However, rebalancing lies ahead in June and they will be rebalanced to a much larger number. We have no clue where the SPY will be then, but if volatility stays high, SWAN will be again purchasing expensive volatility via call options. Yes, due to their deep in-the-money nature, you will get a good bang for your buck. But this again goes against our strategy. Investors buying this were thinking of the COVID-19 crash as the most likely outcome. The opposite is true. Just like with Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI), which also did well during the COVID-19 crash, both SWAN and NUSI are no match for bubble values imploding over time.

Data by YCharts

We remain neutral on the fund and don't consider it a fit for our portfolio.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints