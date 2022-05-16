blackdovfx/E+ via Getty Images

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) is a specialty insurance company that covers more peculiar areas than most. Net premiums are growing, as P&C segments benefit from a catastrophe-free year, and underwritings accelerate. Some segments see increasing competition, including public transportation, but increased mobility more than offset pricing issues with volume. Growth areas continue to be with less competition, and the only headwinds for the company have been in the investment portfolio.

Q1 Comments

The call touched upon several issues that I think make RLI especially interesting within the insurance space. They talk about competition in a couple of sectors, and that while underwriting volumes have been driving growth, the scope for pricing to drive growth in those areas is becoming limited. Last quarter the big contributors to topline growth were construction, public transportation, and the core business of personally umbrella insurance.

Construction and property continue to be attractive, as higher property values mean that more policies are underwritten with higher limits to cover the higher values, and competition isn't yet so stiff in RLI's targeted regional markets like Florida. In addition, the pie is growing due to hurricane risks fresh in customer minds, where rate growth has been 17%. But among the growers, public transportation and mobility in general has become stiffer. Premiums grew by 36%, which is fantastic, and that is part of the broad-based growth contributing to the 22% topline growth overall. However, pricing is becoming less of a lever in this market, and therefore the risk selection is becoming harder at attractive rates.

Net Premium Growth (RLI PR Q1 2022)

Other, more competitive markets are executive products as part of professional liability coverage, where rates are still increasing 8% but at a much lower rate as competition mounts. The company is abandoning some products in these markets due to the higher competition, and this strategy is something we like, as it shows discipline.

RLI offers much more bespoke policies than most larger insurance companies, and it does so in niche markets, covering a lot of technology risks like hacking and associated costs in forensic analysis and even PR. The marine segment is preforming well, with premiums rising 19% thanks to more inland and ocean insurance. These markets are more inefficient and growing as logistics capacity grows, and the company avoids less attractive exposures like offshore energy. Overall, the bespoke approach is contributing to the ability to drive growth on a very low combined ratio of 77.9%, which is more normalized compared to last year's, when hurricanes were hitting some key regional markets.

Investments

We are in a rate-increasing environment, so there's a bit to comment on with regards to RLI's investment portfolio. Unrealized losses were quite substantial, but mostly in short-term rate products that are typically held to maturity anyway. These losses are not really meaningful. Overall, the company looks to a flat yield curve with many options to put money to work at growing rates, which should sustain the regulatory reserves and provide a backstop to the company if commercial activity and underwriting volumes fall. Accounting for volatility in the portfolio, the operating earnings are growing nicely on real income from the investment portfolio on top of aforementioned underwriting growth.

Operating Earnings Growth (RLI PR Q1 2022)

Conclusions

RLI Corp. is a juggernaut, and it has been raising dividends every quarter for decades. Because of their selectiveness of markets, and because they are more niche, they are benefiting massively on the topline due to both pricing and volume levers of underwriting. These niche markets are advantaged and more difficult to enter, and the industry structure with respect to their segments is more favorable than the industry at large.

However, the price has increased on account of these positive developments, and the company now trades at a 20x PE with a yield of only 0.89%. To some extent, growth is priced in, and the company trades at a typical quality valuation. What can we expect from RLI going forward? As an insurance company, a higher rate environment will improve rolling portfolio returns, but commercial activity could fall.

We are a bit worried about the construction markets in particular, but believe that commercial activity could fall and impact all markets. Personal umbrella insurance could see a hit in terms of volumes, too. We think pricing is not a problem in their segments, though, and that they can keep ahead of inflation with renewed plans. The issue is the rate of renewal and of acquiring new business.

With the company nearing all-time highs and with the clip of growth unlikely to continue, we think RLI is fairly valued, but not overvalued. The quality of its markets is worth something to investors, and control over price is important for delivering a baseline growth which we think is 5%, which is the current growth in rates assuming no volume growth. The multiple is priced for that sort of return, so we think the valuation is reasonable.