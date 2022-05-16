Guido Mieth/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Conclusion

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) reported mixed F1Q2022 financial results. Although, revenues increased dramatically driven by the significant number of new stores opened over the prior twelve months and some same-store sales growth, the associated revenue leverage was insufficient to counter inflationary pressures linked primarily to higher dairy prices, but also to increased labor expenses, and reflected in substantial margin contraction. In addition, margins were further impacted by costs related to store maintenance projects and a sharp decline in retail sales that began in the middle of March (and continues to unfold), due to a decrease in consumer discretionary spending and higher gas prices. Consequently, earnings and free cash flows, suffered during the first quarter.

Although, the firm raised menu prices by 2.9% in November last year, the effect was negligible given the strength of cost inflation currently sweeping across the country. In addition, BROS implemented a 3% menu price increase in April. With a view to adjust for developments that unfolded during the period and in April, the company reduced its annual guidance. Nevertheless, BROS remains confident about the long-term growth potential of its business and raised its new unit development target for the year. During F1Q2022, the firm opened a record 34 new stores reflecting a year-over-year growth rate of 26%.

Over upcoming quarters, we anticipate that the sales pressure evidenced in March, due to a downtrend in consumer discretionary spending and higher gas prices will persist, and reflect in flattish same-store sales on an annualized basis. However, based on the considerable growth in the restaurant footprint over the prior year and that expected over the next few quarters, system sales will increase considerably on a year-over-year basis, in our opinion. In addition, contrary to the dramatic contraction in margins that unfolded over the first quarter, we expect margins to expand sequentially over the remaining quarters of the year, driven by revenue leverage associated with seasonality fueled higher sales, increase in labor productivity, and easing commodity prices. Therefore, we anticipate some rebound in earnings and free cash flows over the back half of the year. However, if gas prices continue to remain elevated over the remainder of the year and the trend towards a decline in consumer discretionary spending gains momentum, all bets are off, and our predictions will likely be proved inaccurate.

Nonetheless, we agree with management that building the company for long-term growth and sustainability should remain the focus, even when near-term pressures are unfavorably impacting the business. Therefore, we view BROS’ decision to raise the new development target for FY2022, as a prudent maneuver to benefit from the substantial customer interest its brand is garnering across the country. In addition, given our belief that current elevated commodity costs are largely transient, and that the firm’s decision to somewhat raise prices will mitigate a small fraction of the losses, BROS will benefit on several fronts when commodity costs recede, as menu prices are seldom rolled back. Therefore, we are not overly concerned about the short-term decline in profitability due to the company’s pricing policy that favors the customer’s pocket rather than BROS’ bottom-line. Building long-term customer loyalty when the competition is focused on increasing earnings is a sound strategy, in our judgment.

Longer-term, considering that we don’t expect the current unfavorable macro environment to reflect permanently on BROS’ business, our secular outlook for the company remains intact. Looking ahead, BROS’ primary growth driver will be the planned massive expansion of the domestic footprint. Management has indicated that it expects the number of restaurants to expand by a compounded annual growth rate of ~20%. Ancillary growth will be derived from an increase in same-store sales, generated through: considerable uptick in digital sales, significant uptrend in revenues related to the loyalty program, and incremental customer demand associated with: promotions, discounts, and menu innovation.

As a flow through of revenue leverage related to the expected dramatic uptrend in sales, margins are likely to expand on a secular basis. As the organization scales up, additional leverage will be derived from economies of scales associated with: corporate fixed costs, the digital platform, and advertising. As a function of the expected sharp growth in sales and margin expansion, earnings and free cash flows will surge, over the long-term, in our assessment. Overall, based on the revenue growth strategy outlined by management, and the margin expansion that is a typical byproduct, BROS appears well positioned for solid secular growth, in our judgment.

Given, our above commentary, we view the dramatic decrease in the market price of BROS’ shares as a Buying opportunity. Therefore, we suggest current investors dollar cost average down on the stock and new investors accumulate shares to participate in an opportunity to generate significant returns on capital. We are reiterating our 1-year Price Target of $66/share, derived utilizing a 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model. Our Rating for the stock remains a Buy. (Please go through our initiation report “Dutch Bros: Well-Positioned For Strong Growth Over Numerous Years” and associated notes for our long term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The First Quarter

F1Q2022 Results Summary. For the quarter, retail sales were ~$255 million (+33.6% compared to F1Q2021), revenues were ~$152 million (+54% on a year over year basis), above consensus estimates of ~$146 million, and earnings per share came in at ($0.10), below analyst projections of $0.01. On a year-over-year basis, system same-store sales expanded by 6%, and company operated same-store sales advanced by 5.1%. Net loss for the period was ~$16.3 million, reflecting an uptrend of 338% over the previous year’s same quarter. Company operated stores’ contribution margins were 18.3%, a decline of 850 bps. During F1Q2022, the firm generated operating cash flows of negative ~$0.76 million.

New Unit Development Target Expanded. BROS now expects to open a minimum of 130 new stores in FY2022, comprised of at least 110 company operated stores. For F2Q2022, the plan is to launch 30 company operated restaurants. During F1Q2022, BROS introduced 34 new stores in 11 new markets, 17 of which were located in Texas and Oklahoma, launched its first store in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by two more in close vicinity, and opened five stores in Southern California, which BROS considers a substantial growth market. The rest of the shops launched during the first quarter were infill locations, in Salt Lake City, Colorado Springs, Denver, Tucson, Sacramento and Las Vegas.

Given the strong unit economics associated with BROS’ new stores, accelerating new unit development appears prudent. In that regard, the firm’s class of FY2020 and FY2021 averaged $2.1 million in unit volumes, ~10% higher than the system mean. In addition, BROS’ new restaurants typically achieve margin maturity within three to four quarters, following launch. The two year cash margin associated with the firm’s units is ~30%, which considering the 300 bps to 400 bps current margin contraction, still represents a two year cash margin of ~27%.

Loyalty Program Growth Gaining Momentum. During F1Q2022, the number of customers enrolled in BROS’ loyalty program expanded by 250,000 to 3.7 million members. 2/3rd of the enrolled members were active during the last 90 days, representing ~4,000 customers/store. Unsurprisingly, 61% of BROS’ transactions during the first quarter were driven by the company’s rewards program members. The loyalty program is beneficial for BROS as it not only gives the firm an opportunity to push to customers promotions that are designed on their past purchase behavior, but also because loyalty program transactions require that consumers utilize the digital platform. As digital orders are associated with relatively higher margins because they are less labor intensive, and as customers that order digitally order more frequently and with higher check values, digital sales are highly valued. In that context, it is noteworthy that during the first quarter, reward program member checks were on average 6.5% higher than checks associated with non-reward program members.

Labor Remains A Key Strength For BROS. Contrary to substantial operational disruptions due to staffing shortages witnessed by numerous quick service restaurant chains during the Omicron surge, less than 1% of BROS’ units experienced limited hours or closures. In addition, the coffee chain reverted to full staffing in February and March. Overall, although BROS has experienced some uptick in front-line employee turnover, due to the increase in available opportunities with higher wages, the element at 66% remains substantially below industry standards. In addition, to further solidify its employee hiring and retention advantage, management indicated intentions to overhaul historic practices related to overtime and scheduling. Moreover, the organization is committed to hiring from within, providing employees with career development opportunities. In that regard, during F1Q2022, BROS promoted 12 existing employees to regional operators.

We are impressed with the company’s ability to remain fully staffed, despite country-wide labor shortages. Considering that employee levels are an excellent predictor of order accuracy as well as speed, and reflect in superior customer satisfaction scores, the factor represents a key competitive advantage for BROS.

Guidance Updated To Adjust For Macroeconomic Headwinds. Although, BROS has maintained its system sales range of between $700 million and $715 million, same-store sales growth has been changed to flat from the prior mid-single digit projection. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA has been downsized to ~$90 million from the previous guidance of between $115 million to $120 million. However, considering that new unit development projections for the year have been increased, the capital expenditure estimate is maintained in a range of $175 million and $200 million.

We believe, the new guidance is reasonable, and that it is likely that actual same-store sales growth and adjusted EBITDA might come in ahead of estimates.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F1Q2022, the company had an unrestricted cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$26.8 million and long-term debt of ~$101 million on its balance sheet. In regard to available funding, in February, BROS refinanced its credit facility to secure $500 million in committed capital. Based on the transaction, the firm currently has available for deployment, ~$372 million in investment capital. Given these factors, we believe that BROS is appropriately funded to operate effectively and execute on its significant footprint growth targets.

Bottom Line

BROS added 153 company stores between 2019 and 2021, expanding its entire restaurant footprint by 168 stores to 538 total stores by the end of 2021. Average unit volumes advanced to $1.9 million at the end of 2021 from $1.6 million at the end of 2019. Given management’s hurry to rapidly develop the restaurant footprint, they are clearly impressed by the performance of their business, or they would not be throwing good money after bad to further expand it.

Undoubtedly, near-term challenges are pressuring BROS business. However, fundamentals, as evidenced by strong system sales growth, remain solid. This is an established enterprise, with growing customer demand. Therefore, it makes scant sense for investors to throw in the towel at this point. Give it a year, let inflation recede and gas prices decline, and BROS shares will be back to making higher highs, consistent with the potential of its business.