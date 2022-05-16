Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The overall macro environment for stocks certainly hasn't been improving much in recent weeks. While underlying demand has held up well, supply constraints remain problematic across a wide range of industries and sectors, and price hikes do seem to be starting to impact demand and capex planning at least to some extent. So too in tech - though demand in tech markets like switching, wireless, and security has held up well, supply constraints are limiting companies' ability to fulfill that demand.

The stock market has remained shaky in recent weeks, but Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) has held up somewhat better. Since my last article on the company, wherein I did see some modest undervaluation and the possibility of more significant restructuring and strategic repositioning, the shares have fallen around 10%, more or less keeping pace with the S&P 500 and modestly outperforming the Nasdaq index.

Looking ahead to Cisco's earnings report this week, I do have some modest concerns regarding gross margin and management commentary on supply chain trends (and potential impacts on demand), though commentary and reports from other companies in the networking and security space (broadly defined) don't suggest much erosion in demand yet. I do like the valuation here, but market sentiment isn't great, and I do see a risk that operating upside is/will be capped by supply issues for several more quarters.

Steady As She Goes

Looking at the tech ecosystem in which Cisco operates (including rival equipment suppliers, chip suppliers, and so on), the underlying demand for switching, routing, and so on has remained strong this year. Modest revenue beats were common across first quarter earnings reports, and order growth was strong, but margin upside was frequently limited by pressures on gross margin from supply chain, labor, and logistics pressures.

I expect something similar from Cisco when it reports earnings. I do see some upside potential given ongoing strength in service provider investments in network capacity, ongoing datacenter spending growth, and the still-strong WiFi 6 cycle, but it seems optimistic to me to think that there will be substantial upside given the supply chain limitations that the company is still facing.

I'm modestly concerned about some downside risk to gross margin, as the Street expectation going into the quarter (64.4%) is at the top of the guidance range given by management after the last quarter's earnings. Ongoing growth in software could help here, given that gross margin for software and services is three to four points higher, and I do think management has some opportunities to leverage opex to offset that gross margin pressure.

Will Demand Start To Wobble?

The Street always pays attention to management commentary on demand and order trends, and while my base-case assumption is that demand trends will remain healthy in 2022, I do see guidance and commentary around near-term demand trends as a risk factor.

Order growth has been quite strong recently, with orders up 33% in the last two quarters, but the combination of ongoing supply chain limitations (and lengthening order fulfillment timelines) and price increases may be starting to impact customer budgeting and planning timelines. I see more risk of this in the enterprise customer group, particularly with smaller organizations.

I remain more bullish on the service provider side, particularly with edge switching and routing, and with larger-scale datacenter capex spending. I continue to believe that the large service providers (telcos like AT&T (T) and cable companies like Charter (CHTR)) will grow their network capex spending at a double-digit rate in both 2022 and 2023, and I don't see all that much risk of order slowdowns at this point.

Within that underlying healthy environment, I do see significant competition from companies like Arista (ANET), but the 400G upgrade cycle remains a significant opportunity for Cisco, even if tempered by ongoing supply chain difficulties. I also see a good environment for ongoing WiFi 6 spending, as this upgrade cycle continues to drive strong demand from silicon suppliers like Broadcom (AVGO) and MaxLinear (MXL).

I'm not that bullish on the near-term prospects for Cisco's Hybrid Work business, mostly given difficult comps and the efforts of many companies to return their workforce to in-office operations. I don't expect the same level of demand growth in Security as I do from Cisco's networking operations, but security remains a spending priority for enterprise customers and this is a business segment where supply constraints are not quite as limiting.

The Outlook

I've only made modest changes to my revenue, profit, and cash flow expectations for Cisco since my last update. I have increased my revenue growth expectations slightly, but as mentioned above, upside from strong demand and orders has been capped by supply chain issues. I have increased my revenue growth expectations for FY'23 and FY'24 slightly more, as the company catches up on the order backlog.

Upside on the top line is offset by my expectation for slightly greater near-term margin pressure. I do see a risk for some gross margin underperformance, and I seem to be more conservative/skeptical than the sell-side average with respect to significant improvement in FY'23 and beyond - in other words, I think there is a real risk that higher costs linger longer than what is currently factored into expectations. Offsetting this to some extent is management flexibility on opex, and I think non-GAAP operating margin can stay in the neighborhood of 33.5% for FY'22-FY'24.

I've reduced my near-term FCF assumptions largely due to my expectations for higher working capital, with Cisco looking to use its balance sheet to secure inventory when and where it can to help ease component shortages.

All told, I'm still looking for long-term revenue and FCF growth in the neighborhood of 4%, and that continues to support a fair value near $60. A margin-driven multiples-based valuation approach can support a fair value in the low-to-mid-$60s

The Bottom Line

I still have some longer-term structural and strategic concerns about Cisco, and I think management still has something to prove with respect to whether it can maximize value from its sprawling and diverse operations. Activity on the M&A side remains a key unknown, with recent reports that the company had approached Splunk (SPLK) not long after management laid out a growth plan that was more centered on internal R&D.

All in all, though, I think the current price more than discounts these risks. I won't dismiss the risk of a more significant erosion in underlying demand as the economy copes with higher prices, and buying into a weak market requires an ability to look past near-term losses, but I think the shares do offer decent upside today on the underlying strength in service provider and enterprise switching demand, as well as the company's ongoing efforts to build its operations in areas like software.