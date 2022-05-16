Energy Fuels: Unjustified Selloff, Fundamentals Are Solid
Summary
- Energy Fuels has seen its share price plunge 40% in the past month. I declare that this selloff has been unjustified.
- Energy Fuels has no debt on its balance sheet, and approximately $150 million in cash. Roughly 13% of its market cap is cash.
- Recent newsflow about the demand for nuclear power has materially lessened in the past month, which has caused a lot of profit-taking amongst investors.
- Despite those worries, you'll see that Energy Fuels is clearly moving in the right direction.
- As always, happy to discuss my thesis further in the comments section.
Investment thesis
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) has seen its shares plummet by 40% in the past few weeks since I made a bullish call on the name.
The main driver of the sell-off? Uncertainty in the energy markets. Investors are fearful that as economies grow at a slower pace than previously expected, this would have an impact on energy requirements.
Hence, this would reduce the need for fledgling energy sources, such as uranium.
For now, too many investors are pricing back to the date that Russia invaded Ukraine, as an anchor. However, readers should keep in mind that the dynamics that got us here were already in place, and were already bubbling before the invasion took place. The invasion simply put the spotlight on this area.
Here's why I'm still bullish on Energy Fuels.
Why Energy Fuels? Why is now a good time?
Energy Fuels engages in the extraction, exploration, and sale of uranium in the US. As noted in the introduction, since my bullish call on Energy Fuels, the share price has sold off. The reason?
In the first instance, there has been some bumpiness in uranium prices as of late. Now, to be clear, as I mentioned in my previous article, while Energy Fuels has a big focus in uranium, that is not its only focus.
That article explains in detail the background of Energy Fuels and the uranium macro environment.
Next, in my previous article, I stated that, ''in 2021, Energy Fuels ramped up its commercial production of rare earth element ("REE") carbonate."
Subsequent to the previous article being published, Energy Fuels has highlighted that it has made ''three commercial shipments of three critical mineral products," with Energy Fuels stating that it's perhaps the biggest accomplished feat for any energy facility - the ability to commercially ship out uranium, vanadium, and advanced rare earth elements.
Hence, despite Energy Fuels' fundamentals improving, Energy Fuels has seen its share price plunge in the past month.
However, when you consider the context, it's not exactly like Energy Fuels has been an isolated poor performer.
What's happening here is that the market is very much in a state of "risk-off." While there was a bounce in risker assets this past Friday, the trend in the past month has been undeniable.
Investors are jittery. And even though fundamentals for Energy Fuels are improving, you are still left with the fact that Energy Fuels simply does not produce any sustainable free cash flow.
UUUU stock valuation -- difficult to quantity, but seems cheap
Energy Fuels is not a ''quick'' return investment. It's a business that is very much at the whims of higher uranium prices to drive shareholder value. Energy Fuels does not carry any debt, so it has plenty of staying power.
For now, Energy Fuels is priced at a C$1 billion market cap. It's priced as a long-date option.
To illustrate, Energy Fuels is guiding for approximately 110 lbs of uranium in 2022. At current uranium prices, this amounts to less than $10 million in revenues this year. Hardly something to get one's blood racing.
At the same time, just to further complicate the investment thesis, Energy Fuels has delayed filing its 10-Q. Energy Fuels wrote last week, that technical issues caused it to delay filing its 10-Q, noting that ''the Company expects to file the Quarterly Report within the five calendar day extension.'' Meaning, any day right now.
Hence, when everything boils down to it, it's a question of just much investors believe that President Biden is likely to sanction utility companies for sourcing Russian uranium. As we know, Russia enriches approximately 40% of the world's uranium. Thus, if sanctions do get enacted by the US government, this could further intensify the dynamics that are already underway over the past year.
The bottom line
Very few serious investors should seriously consider increasing their exposure to uranium companies.
Right now, investors would much rather ''buy the dip'' on tech names, which have taken such a profound beating over the past several months. They argue that these ''high quality'' names are bound to retrace to former prices rather than step back and consider whether things have changed.
Is it at all possible that the investment playbook of the past decade will not be the same as the next decade? Is it possible, or even probable, that uranium has just endured a prolonged near-decade-long bear market, that has resulted in an unconscionable amount of tightness in the uranium spot market?
I believe that after having survived a really long bear market, Energy Fuels has had to cut back on nearly all expenses just to survive. Energy Fuels now operates with lean manufacturing and is ready to participate in a higher uranium pricing environment.
