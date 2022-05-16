2 Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider In 2022

Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

This article was prepared by Ubaidulla Sathar, CFA in collaboration with Dilantha De Silva.

Cybersecurity stocks have witnessed increased volatility recently with multiple narratives influencing the performance of the industry. In 2020 and 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the digitalization trend, and this resulted in increased spending by global corporate giants to secure sensitive data. ETFs tracking the cybersecurity industry witnessed superior returns vs the S&P 500 Index during this period with cybersecurity companies logging in record revenue growth. Earlier this year, we witnessed another short-lived rally with geopolitical uncertainty resulting in increased cybercrime activity. Given this is a fast-growing industry with a high level of competition, investing in this sector can be tricky with a large number of companies involved in the competition. In this article, we will provide a brief overview of the cybersecurity industry and introduce two stocks that we are closely monitoring at Leads From Gurus in the coming weeks.

The Global Cybersecurity Industry

The global cybersecurity sector is one of the fastest-growing sub-segments in the overall IT industry and has grown from just $3.5 billion in 2004 to over $140 billion in 2021, according to data from Cybersecurity Ventures. The industry is projected to grow to $376 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.1% as per independent research firm Fortune Business Insights. Certain areas in the industry are expected to witness higher levels of growth due to changes in data architecture and the increased complexity of cyberattacks.

According to Accenture's State of Cybersecurity Resilience 2021 report, the average cyber-attacks (unauthorized access of data, applications, services, networks, or devices) per company increased by 31% in 2021 compared to 2020 with the Covid-19 pandemic becoming a breeding ground for new attacks. Cybersecurity Ventures expects global cybercrime costs to grow by 15% annually over the next five years, reaching $10.5 trillion by 2025, up from $3 trillion in 2015. Cybersecurity spending is increasing, and as per Gartner, a tech research advisory firm, security spending in 2021 totaled $150 billion, and spending on information security is expected to hit $172 billion this year, registering a 14.7% YoY growth.

These numbers make it abundantly clear that companies have a lot of catching up to do in order to protect their data, which should result in strong demand for cybersecurity services in the next 5 years.

Global cybersecurity market share by industry (2021)

Update on the Ukraine Crisis

National Cyber Director Chris Inglis said on May 13 that he expects Russia's use of disruptive cyber-attacks to continue. Explaining his stance further, he said:

For as long as Russia persists in this egregious behavior, I think that cyber will be in their playbook, and so I would think that this would continue apace.

We can thus expect this heightened tension to remain in the near term, and given the February cyberattack against the satellite communications provider Viasat Inc. which led to outages across Eastern Europe hours before Russian troops invaded Ukraine, we believe continued tensions in Europe will lead to big-scale cyberattacks.

Important Trends to Monitor

Bearing in mind that geopolitical risks are likely to be proven temporary, we believe the cybersecurity sector will be predominantly influenced by megatrends such as the migration to the cloud, the continued growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the stellar growth seen by the e-commerce industry. Below are two developments that we are closely monitoring.

Legacy Firewall providers are becoming obsolete with the adoption of cloud technology

Cloud migration has resulted in changes in the internal and external IT security landscape. Companies continue to use multi-cloud environments, and employees are using multiple devices and locations. These two developments have resulted in employers facing an increased threat of data security. Vendors offering security solutions are providing innovative authorization and other security solutions to help enterprises implement a zero-trust security framework. Companies in this space include the likes of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), and Zscaler, Inc. (ZS).

Endpoint Security upgrade to next-gen solutions

Key players in the cybersecurity market are implementing technologies such as Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in their business security units. Legacy solutions have not been adequate in detecting threats and are losing market share to predictive solutions. We expect these latest threat detection solutions to see double-digit growth over the next 5 years.

Two Stocks to Consider

There are many companies in the cybersecurity sector with promising prospects, but in this article, we will introduce two companies that we believe are well-positioned to thrive amid changing industry dynamics.

Zscaler, Inc.

Zscaler is a pioneering cloud security company that provides integrated and comprehensive cloud security solutions to customers through its Zero Trust Exchange platform. These services include secure access to the Internet and SaaS applications and secure access to internal applications and management. The company generated $673 million in revenue in FY 2021 and has a geographically diverse customer base with 49% of revenue coming from the United States, 35% from the EMEA region, and 14% from the Asia Pacific. Zscaler caters to the cloud workloads segment which we believe is the fastest-growing market segment today. The company estimates the Serviceable Available Market for the company is around $72 billion, with many legacy technologies still dominating the market, which we believe leaves ample room for Zscaler to grow. We also believe the company's cloud security system is well-equipped to capture this opportunity which bodes well for shareholders over the long term.

Palo Alto Networks

Incorporated in 2005, Palo Alto is one of the largest global cybersecurity companies in terms of revenue ($4.25 billion in 2021). Not surprisingly, 69% of revenue in 2021 was generated in the Americas region while 19% and 12% of revenues were contributed by the EMEA and APAC regions, respectively. Palo Alto offers a diversified portfolio of cybersecurity products with a specialty in Firewall solutions across hardware and software. The company has made changes in transforming itself from a legacy Firewall vendor to a next-generation security solutions provider with the help of AI and cloud segments. We believe the company is well-positioned to leverage its customer base of over 80,000 in the coming years, and the ongoing business transformation, in our opinion, will prove to be a catalyst for growth.

Takeaway

The cybersecurity sector is proving to be one of the most important business sectors today for a multitude of reasons increasing the demand for cybersecurity products and solutions worldwide. We believe investing in this sector is a prudent move today, but many cybersecurity stocks seem richly valued. Nonetheless, we continue to monitor this industry to find attractively-priced bets.