Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is facing near term challenges due to receding pandemic-related tailwinds and cost inflation. The company's long term strategy aims to transform its portfolio and cut costs. The company's portfolio transformation however leaves it with its core consumer packaged goods business which is fundamentally challenged by shifting consumer tastes which suggests any top line growth would likely be derived through market share gains.

Near term headwinds: slowing sales due to tough comps, pandemic-driven tailwinds tapering off, cost inflation cutting into margins

Like other consumer packaged food companies, Campbell Soup was a beneficiary of a pandemic-induced demand in packaged food products as consumers forced to stay at home, propelled a home cooking boom, driving demand for Campbell's soups, gravies and broths. Campbell's enjoyed robust numbers in FY 2020 (year ended August 2020) when revenues rose 7.2% YoY to USD 8.7 billion, gross profits rose 11% YoY to USD 3 billion, and operating profits rose 16.5% YoY to USD 1.33 billion. FY 2021 saw continued demand strength however amid tough comps, a gradual easing of lockdown restrictions (leading to a recovery in out-of-home consumption) and to a lesser extent the impact of the sale of Campbell's Plum baby food and snacks which was divested in May 2021, revenues were down 2.5% YoY to USD 8.5 billion and gross profits down 6.5% YoY in FY 2021. Organic growth (which excludes the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and currency movements) was flat in FY 2021, but up 6% compared to 2019.

The slowdown continued in 2022 the company reporting soft results for the Q2 2022 quarter (quarter ended January 2022); net sales dropped 3% YoY to USD 2.2 billion, organic net sales fell 2%, while gross profits fell 15% YoY to USD 669 million and net income dropped 13.5% to USD 212 million.

Revenue declines were reported in both of Campbell's two reportable segments: Meals & Beverages, Campbell's biggest segment (which includes Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups, pasta, sauces, gravies, beans, and tomato juice; Swanson broth, stocks, and canned poultry; Pacific Foods broth, soups and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; V8 juices and beverages, as well snacking products in foodservice and Canada) saw revenues drop 3.3% YoY to USD 1.3 billion, while the Snacks segment (which includes Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers and breads; Goldfish crackers, Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod potato chips, Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, Emerald nuts, and other snacking products in retail in the U.S. The segment also includes the retail business in Latin America) saw revenues drop 2.9% YoY to USD 934 million.

For the six months ended January 2022, Meals & Beverages revenues have dropped 5.2% YoY to USD 2.5 billion while Snacks revenues have dropped 1.7% YoY to USD 1.9 billion.

Meanwhile cost inflation due to labor availability and supply chain constraints cut into margins, with the company reporting gross margins of 30% for the quarter from 34% the same quarter a year earlier, following a trend seen across the broader consumer packaged goods space. General Mills, Kraft Heinz are among packaged food players that have reported contracting gross margins in their latest quarterly results.

The headwinds are expected to continue; management expects inflation to be in the low double digits for the year (revised upwards from high single digits previously). Pricing actions, cost cutting programs, and supply chain productivity improvements are expected to counter the impact of inflation but overall results are expected to remain relatively slow; net sales are expected to be flat or decline 2%, organic net sales expected to be between (1)%-1%. Margins however are expected to improve as labor and supply constraints improve in the latter half of the year.

Long term strategy involves cost savings, portfolio realignment

Campbell's cost savings program, as outlined in its 2021 turnaround plan, is ongoing and the company is on track to realize USD 1 billion in cost savings by 2025. Initiatives under its cost saving plan include investing in automation, optimizing indirect costs, improving plant performance, and enhancing its independent distribution network to cut costs across its warehouse and direct-store-distribution model.

Campbell Soup has been actively realigning their product portfolio over the past few years, following a broader trend in the consumer packaged goods space whereby packaged food giants including Kraft Heinz (KHC), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), General Mills (GIS), and Mondelez (MDLZ) have been reshaping their product portfolio to address changing consumer trends, or improve profitability. Much of Campbell's divestments appear to be concentrated on unwinding its fresh foods businesses, a sector the company had earlier entered into in an effort to grow sales. Last month, Campbell Soup offloaded its organic baby food and kids' snacks brand - Plum Organics - to focus on their core business of soups, sauces, and beverages. Plum Organics was acquired in 2013 as part of the company's effort to profit from faster-growing categories which were being driven by consumption trends shifting away from highly processed, packaged foods and towards fresher, healthier products. Fruit juice and packaged carrots brand Bolthouse Farms - which Campbell acquired in 2012 - was also disposed of in 2019. The same year salsa brand Garden Fresh Gourmet (acquired in 2015) and Australian snacks unit Arnott's were disposed of as well.

Having made a slew of divestments, the slimmed-down company is now intensifying its attention on its core consumer packaged foods business where it has a portfolio of strong brands such as Campbell's and Pepperidge Farms. The challenge however is much the same as years before; consumers are shifting away from sodium-and-additive-laden processed foods and towards fresher, healthier foods, which suggests that while Campbell's efforts may possibly deliver market share gains at the expense of smaller CPG players, amid a market that is fundamentally seeing limited growth (estimated at 3% worldwide, and about 1.6% in North America - Campbell's biggest market by revenues - in the coming years) Campbell's efforts on the whole could result in relatively soft growth rates as well. Campbell has long delivered lumpy revenue growth except for FY 2018 and FY 2019 when revenues got a boost due to its acquisitions of Pacific Foods and Snyder's-Lance (organic net sales growth was (2)% and 0% in FY 2018 and FY 2019 respectively), and FY 2020 when the pandemic supported robust revenue growth.

The company's R&D intensity (R&D spend as a percentage of total revenues) has been on a downward trend over the past few years which could potentially hamper long term competitiveness, and affect top line growth potential. Cost savings from Campbell's cost savings program can be funneled towards investing in innovation, however this remains to be seen.

Much of Campbell's revenues are derived from North America which accounts for as much as 94% of the company's total revenues as of FY 2021. There is potential for Campbell to expand their brands' geographic reach to markets beyond North America. However, this would entail considerable upfront capital expenditure (for marketing, facilities expansion etc), and amid a climate of rising interest rates Campbell may adopt a conservative rather than expansionary stance in the foreseeable future.

Financials

Campbell's divestments have helped pay down debt with the company's debt burden improving significantly which can support the company's strategy of pursuing growth through tuck-in acquisitions.

Aug 2021 158.59% Aug 2020 194.24% Jul 2019 638.58% Jul 2018 582.01% Jul 2017 151.49% Jul 2016 153.29% Aug 2015 184.24% Aug 2014 140.11% Jul 2013 210.00% Jul 2012 229.18%

Despite the paydown however, Campbell is still quite highly levered relative to peers in the consumer packaged goods space, which presents a limiting factor in Campbell's acquisition plans, particularly in a climate of rising interest rates. The Fed raised rates this month to counter a 40-year high in inflation, and signaled that further hikes are likely going forward.

Summary

Campbell Soup is facing near term weakness, in line with the broader packed goods space as pandemic-related tailwinds recede and cost inflation eats into margins. Longer term the company is embarking on portfolio transformation and cost savings to support growth however in a market fundamentally challenged by changing consumption patterns, Campbell may deliver relatively soft revenue growth as well. A slew of divestments has helped pay down debt which can support smaller, tuck-in acquisitions, but the company is still quite highly levered which limits the company's ability to push growth through strategically significant acquisitions. With interest rates on the rise, international expansion may also take a back seat. Declining R&D intensity may limit long term competitiveness and growth as well. Analysts are largely neutral on the stock.