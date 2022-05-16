aluxum/iStock via Getty Images

Electrovaya is a small Canadian Battery manufacturer with a market cap of $89 million and around 50 employees. It has negative equity and significant debts that carry astronomically high-interest rates with high setup costs often paid for with new equity (3.8% dilution last year). Electrovaya has struggled to survive for many years as it has worked to bring its technology to market. The CEO, Sankar Das Gupta (SDG), deserves credit for how he has managed to navigate tricky waters by providing personal guarantees on much of Electrovaya's debt. A recent 700% pay rise to Sankar (total compensation in 2020 was $197,000 rising to $1.6 million in 2021) and a very unusual related party transaction plus a shelf registration are causes for concern.

Despite all this, I rate Electrovaya as a solid buy and think it could deliver a healthy return on my recent investment in the next two years. Perhaps by organic growth or perhaps as a takeover target.

In this article, I will first outline the Bullish thesis, then delve into the intellectual property and products they offer before turning to the financials and the areas of concern around debt, dilution, and shareholder compensation.

Electrovaya: The Bull Case

Electrovaya has developed a patent-protected Lithium-Ion battery that the world's largest forklift truck manufacturer (Raymond-Toyota) has adopted as its primary fuel source for heavy usage electric forklifts.

The Raymond arrangement signed in 2020 and slated to begin this year is happening:

January 2022: Electrovaya announced it received $6 million in purchase orders from one fortune 100 company (through Raymond). They expect a similar number from the same customer later in the year, for delivery this year.

April: announced a further Raymond $9.6 million order for general sales.

May: SDG announced in the Q2 earnings call that they now have $25 million of purchase orders in hand.

Electrovaya is confident it will deliver $21-$25 million worth of batteries (earnings call SDG para 2) this year and turn EBITDA positive. In 2021 Electrovaya recorded revenue of $11.6 million, implying a +100% increase in sales this year.

Can they actually deliver this performance? Quarter 1 results suggest it is possible. looking at the figures from Q1 2020 and comparing with Q1 2021

Changes Q1 (Author-generated data - Seeking Alpha)

Revenue was up 126% but SG and A plus R and D were up far less. The issue was margin it fell rather drastically. This was addressed during the earnings call, the explanation given was that inbound costs rose but they could not be passed on due to contracts. We were informed that new sales will be at a higher price that will bring the margin back above 30%. If Electrovaya can keep these costs under control and bring margin in at 30% on these revenue forecasts they would be EBITDA positive this year.

I believe this sudden ramp up in sales will continue for the next 2-3 years, and I am forecasting revenue of $134 million in 2024 with earnings of $25 million. (based entirely on the Raymond deal).

Giving a target price for Electrovaya is not easy, it does not have any independent analyst coverage so we must start from a blank page. It is difficult to generate a DCF and the only companies we could compare it to QuantumScape (QS) and SolidPower (SLDP) both already billion dollar companies.

We could look at multiples of 2024 revenue (I generally invest on a 2-year time frame), EQUIVISTA suggests that companies in the middle of the pack with a fair shot at success would use a multiple of 3-5 giving Electrovaya a valuation of around $402 million a 350% increase. We could take this as a baseline case.

The Products

My investing plan is all about finding companies with a competitive advantage in the products they sell. I believe that the research conducted by Raymond Toyota over 18 months when they looked at the Electrovaya battery confirms that it has a significant competitive advantage in a market valued in the tens of billions of dollars. The technology is patent protected and it is being delivered in volume meaning that the advantage may be sustainable over the coming years.

Electrovaya, managed by a well-educated group of engineers and scientists, has spent the last decade developing its battery technology and protecting it with patents. The critical development uses ceramic material in an NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) lithium-Ion battery. In 2020, Raymond Toyota conducted significant testing of the Electrovaya battery and published a white paper showing their results. The Raymond whitepaper tests the Electrovaya battery against its major competitors and finds it superior in heavy usage applications. The battery delivers increased performance, faster charging, a longer life cycle, improved power density, and a significantly lower cost of ownership when compared to its competition. Electrovaya batteries in forklift trucks appear capable of 1 million hours and have a million-mile service projection.

I have put two of the charts from the Raymond White paper below. The first shows the advantage the Electrovaya battery has in life cycle length.

Battery Life Cycle (Raymond Toyota White Paper)

This second graph shows the increased usable life of the Electrovaya battery leading to a very impressive ROI for companies that buy this tech.

Life of Raymond Trucks with an Electrovaya battery (Raymond-Toyota White Paper)

The Forklift truck market is growing with a CAGR of 6% and is expected to be more than $100 billion within a decade. The Electrovaya battery is used in the heavy-duty market, accounting for more than 50% of the total (Class 3 and 4). Electrovaya's partner Raymond-Toyota has the largest share in the US market and Toyota Material Handling is a tier 1 supplier worldwide where a handful of companies have more than 50% of the market.

The white paper on the Raymond website makes the advantages of Electrovaya's technology clear, and an ROI calculator makes the business case. The ROI is often a matter of months. This ROI will likely drive sales even in an economic downturn as companies look for efficiency savings.

I expect the Raymond - Electrovaya relationship to drive revenue in the coming years and deliver the earnings and revenue I have forecasted.

Electrovaya announced in a business update that they have entered into an agreement on a manufacturing facility in the US to increase capacity and continue to meet the growing demand from Raymond Toyota.

Other Markets

The ceramic NMC battery will have other markets outside of forklift trucks. In October 2021, Electrovaya announced the launch of its electric bus battery, and has since announced a collaboration with Vicinity Motors a Canada-based electric bus maker.

At the recent earnings SDG said they do not expect any volume this year from this product as they believe the market is currently tiny but expect it to grow in the not-too-distant future. The CEO said:

Our technology should become the standard for any heavy-duty vehicles.

He implied that they intend to service both markets and have the capacity already to produce enough batteries.

EV Cars And Solid-State Batteries

Raj Das Gupta, COO, presented Electovayas position on the general EV market for passenger cars. At the earnings call, he said:

Electrovaya's strategy is to enter through a technology leap.

Several start-ups and existing battery makers are trying to get this Solid-State Battery tech to market it is a hot area for battery research. (Toyota, Panasonic, and Samsung are leading the way but the majority of Car manufacturers seem to be involved; a more complete list and some background to this market is available from ResearchandMarkets). The piece at ResearchAndMarkets suggests this market will grow with a CAGR of 89.5%.

Autoweek covers the potential benefits of solid state in this article(less degradation, safer, faster charging, extended range.) The article also looks at where the different start-ups have managed to get.

The two leading start-ups are QuantumScape (QS) and Solid Power (SLDP), it is helpful to compare their published information against Electrovaya.

QuantumScape (earnings call)

16-layer cell that has run through 500 cycles at room temperature with +80% retention.

Solid Power (earnings call)

single layer cell 85% retention through 400 cycles, currently having technical difficulty with the 20-c version

Electrovaya

4-layer cell that runs through 300 cycles with 95% retention at room temperature with no pressure.

Electrovaya is not that far behind in their research, and they have the enormous advantage of experience. They have been manufacturing batteries for commercial sales for many years. In the earnings call, the COO made it clear that they are designing the production process in parallel with the research being done and expect to be able to go into full commercial operation when the product is ready.

The solid-state battery is more of a long shot; I have not built it into any forecasts yet, but clearly, it has potential.

QuantumScape has a market cap of $4.7billion and is forecasting only sales of samples in 2022. Solid Power has a market cap of $1.4 billion and is forecasting revenue of $3 - $5million in 2022.

Electrovaya has proven that it can get new battery tech to market and develop relationships with tier 1 companies, it has battery sales considerably higher than both QS and SLDP perhaps it is not unreasonable to use these companies to value Electrovaya? If we do Electrovaya is a multibagger capable of a tenfold return.

Electrovaya Financials

This graph says it all, Electrovaya has been in a negative equity situation for several years.

Electrovaya Debt vs. Equity (Author-generated Data - Seeking Alpha)

I put this time line together which shows the management's steps to keep this venture afloat. The data comes from the footnotes in the annual reports and is worth a quick look. It must have been very stressful; it includes bridging loans with 12% interest, millions of shares and warrants issued almost annually for promissory notes and short-term funding: mortgages, remortgages, shareholder guarantees, and liquidated subsidiaries.

After all of the management effort, the balance sheet is still a bit of a mess.

Electrovaya Assets vs. Liabilities (Author Data from Seeking Alpha)

Electrovaya has a shelf registration in place this from Markets Insider explains the situation.

On December 7, 2021, the Company filed a final base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. The base shelf prospectus is valid for a 25-month period, during which time the Company may offer and issue, from time to time, common shares, warrants, units, subscription receipts, debt securities, or any combination thereof, having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million.

Expect further dilution to address the balance sheet issues.

Director Pay And Related Transactions

SDG is now in his 70s and has struggled with Electrovaya for some time. As mentioned in the first paragraph, his total pay rocketed last year, and his family has an unusual income of $25,000 per month from Electrovaya.

Electrovaya labs are developing the solid-state battery technology I mentioned above. This division I find pretty unusual, it was people and space rented from an unnamed facility, and the Gupta family (both CEO and COO) has now bought that facility. The family continues to receive the $25,000 a month rent. The agreement with the unnamed facility was signed in May 2021 and the Gupta family bought it 2 months later.

The information came from page 33 of the 2021 annual report.

Conclusion

The Bull case for Electrovaya is clear, excellent products with a sustainable competitive advantage. The Raymond Toyota deal looks like the Goose about to lay a golden egg.

Research into solid-state batteries is going well and could deliver a game-changing technological leap in the EV car market.

The owners might be getting ready to cash out and the intellectual property of Electrovaya could be worth a great deal to an acquisitive customer or competitor.

The Bear case is just as clear, negative equity and expensive debt could suck the life out of Electrovaya before it makes the most of its products. A shelf registration means significant dilution is likely.

I have mentioned in previous articles lessons I learned from my father who was a great stockpicker. "If a company has got sales, then everything else can be fixed," he said many times and was right more times than he was wrong.

I am long Electrovaya and this is my forecast for the next couple of years, I am hoping to see the share price follow a similar path.