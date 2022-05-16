Cristi Croitoru/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

After our recent initiation of coverage of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY, OTCPK: RYAOF), today, we present its recent quarter release. Our internal team is still confident in Ryanair's Gamechanger strategy which "equals more seats, less fuel, and other costs, incremental capacity at airports, and lower tariffs that lead to more traffic and more profit in a positive circle". We highlighted this virtuous circle in our previous publication and we once again recognize Ryanair as the leader in low-cost routes.

Q1 Results Update

Looking at the quarterly numbers and thanks to air traffic recovery, Ryanair, the largest European airline by the number of passengers, has reduced its net loss in Q1 to €355 million against a billion euros in the previous year's first quarter. Turnover nearly tripled to €4.8 billion, with a sharp increase in the number of passengers carried: 97 million, still below the pre-pandemic 149 million. For the year 2022/2023 Ryanair expects 165 million passengers and to be "reasonably profitable". Net debt is also positive, down to €1.45 billion (€2.28 billion in the previous year) and the company expects to be net cash positive by March 2024, despite cumulative investments of €4.3bn over the next two years.

Snap Ryanair Q1 Results

However, looking ahead, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary pointed out that it is "impractical, if not impossible" to provide a reasonable or accurate range of earnings guidance through the second half of the year, in light of the potential risks due to the Ukraine war and COVID-19.

O'Leary also admitted that bookings have improved in the past few weeks, but he is also a little worried that competitors are talking too much about the summer recovery. More caution is needed to face the winter with the prospect of a possible economic downturn. However, once again, our internal team thinks that Ryanair would still thrive if any of its markets were to fall into recession thanks to its lower cost base and ability to offer lower fares than its competitors.

Still Pretty Optimistic

Ryanair believes that the fares for this summer "will be slightly higher than those of the summer 2019 season". Most passengers are still booking their flights at the last minute and the booking curve is slowly returning to normal. The carrier covered 80% of kerosene purchases and they added 15 new bases with +770 new routes. Taking this into consideration, Ryanair has a unique competitive advantage versus its peers.

Ryanair Hedge Fuel (Ryanair Q1 Results)

Conclusion and Valuation

After the accounts, our internal team updated our forecasts on volumes, prices, and fuel. Now we expect an underlying net profit at the end of the current year of €1 billion, assuming that passenger volumes reach 110% of the levels for the year 2020 in fiscal year 2023 and 125% in fiscal year 2024 respectively. The reduction in estimates is mainly due to higher-than-expected costs and consequently, our target price falls from €20 to €19.

