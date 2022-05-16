Carlyle Group: Undervalued With Improving Technicals

Summary

  • Shares of Carlyle Group have been under pressure this year, leading to a low valuation.
  • Investors could shift preferences toward alternative assets, which would be a major boon for CG.
  • The technical take is bullish, with shares holding key support.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is among the world's biggest alternative investment asset managers. It operates in three segments: global private equity, global credit, and global investment solutions. It has offices across the globe and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Founded in 1987, its shares have traded since 2012.

Bullish Thesis: Shifting Investor Preferences

I assert that Carlyle is well-positioned for growth in the alternative investment space. Consider that stock valuations are still somewhat elevated versus long-term averages while bond yields, despite rising dramatically this year, remain low compared to history. Once investors sneak a peek at their Q1 and Q2 investment brokerage statements and performances, they might call up their advisors to request positions in alt strategies.

S&P 500's Long-Term CAPE Valuation Ratio

S&P 500 cape ratio

Multpl.com

Carlyle's Valuation: Cheap

According to The Wall Street Journal, CG trades at just 5-times last year's earnings. The $14 billion market cap stock in the Financials sector (XLF) recently missed the consensus earnings estimate despite rising assets under management (AUM). Investors are also paid to wait when owning CG shares considering its dividend yield is a strong 3.5%, per the WSJ. On the most recent quarterly earnings call, CG reiterated robust +40% annual fee-related earnings growth, according to Bank of America Global Research.

CG valuation

WSJ

Eyeing The Price Multiple

Investors should monitor growth from its recent acquisition of Fortitude as well as growth away from private equity deals. Shares could return a hefty amount for the bulls should the firm's P/E multiple drift toward the overall market's 19-times last year's earnings valuation. You can find all the latest S&P 500 earnings information in the John Butters weekly earnings insights report from FactSet.

Stock Market Valuation: 19x TTM

S&P 500 trailing PE

FactSet

Key Corporate Events To Watch

On the corporate event data outlook, according to Wall Street Horizon, CG pays its quarterly dividend on May 17. Later this month, a key shareholder meeting takes place on May 31. Traders should be on guard for possible volatility around this corporate event. Finally, the company's Q2 earnings date is unconfirmed for July 27, per Wall Street Horizon.

CG events

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

Taking a look at the technicals, a bullish case can be made here, too. There is clear long-term support at the $25 level. Shares bounced from here earlier this month.

CG long-term chart

Stockcharts,com

Near-term, CG needs to recapture the $41 level for some upside momentum to really build.

CG short-term chart

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I contend that investor interest in alternative assets will be a tailwind for Carlyle Group. The stock is cheap right now and shares have bounced off long-term support. I'd like to see the stock climb above the $41 level to confirm upward momentum, but a long-term investor should consider owning this beaten-down stock in the Financials sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

