Apple: Mature Tech Problems
Summary
- Apple faces a long list of headwinds to growth rates in the June quarter, primarily led by the China lockdowns.
- The company wasn't growing at a fast clip pre-Covid, and the market doesn't appear to remember such a scenario.
- The stock has the growth prospects of a mature tech company warranting a valuation closer to $100, but Apple is unlikely to fall this far.
After warning Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) investors for the last year, the mature tech giant has finally been hit by the weak stock market. The company continues to report sequentially weaker sales growth, and the China lockdowns are likely to impact results for the June quarter and possibly going forward. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock priced for strong growth while Apple has matured to the point where slow growth is the best possible outcome in the years ahead.
Slowing Growth
Apple beat FQ2'22 analyst revenue targets by $3.3 billion, but the reported growth rate was down to only 8.6%. The mature tech giant has seen growth dip from 11.2% to start the FY to expectations for 1.7% growth in the June quarter.
The market is starting to realize that Covid pull forwards were real, and Apple is set up to face tough comps. Once investors adjust to this new reality, one can't value the tech giant based on growth rates in excess of 10% and definitely not 20%. The most important takeaway from the above chart is the cyclical nature of the results of Apple with sales growth stuck below 20% in the years pre-Covid.
The company shifted into Services to strip out the cycles of a product-focused business, but this category is only a fraction of revenues. Since most Services are related to the iPhone, Apple will struggle to ever turn a $1,000 iPhone into Services exceeding this cost.
This leads the market into the issues the tech giant highlight along with the FQ2'22 earnings report. Apple faces major headwinds with supply constraints hurt by the lockdowns in China, costing the company up to $8 billion in sales this quarter. The CFO even suggested on the FQ2'22 earnings call these sales could be lost forever during the period where supply constraints, China lockdowns and paused Russian sales hitting revenues as follows:
We believe our year-over-year revenue performance during the June quarter will be impacted by a number of factors. Supply constraints caused by COVID-related disruptions and industry-wide silicon shortages are impacting our ability to meet customer demand for our products. We expect these constraints to be in the range of $4 billion to $8 billion which is substantially larger than what we experienced during the March quarter.
The COVID-related disruptions are also having some impact on customer demand in China. With respect to foreign exchange, we expect it to be a nearly 300 basis point headwind to our year-over-year growth rate. Additionally, we paused, all sales in Russia during the March quarter. This will impact our year-over-year growth rate by approximately 150 basis points.
To summarize, Apple could see up to an $8 billion revenue hit from supply constraints along with weak customer demand in China and a combined 450 basis point hit from foreign exchange rates and the sales pause in Russia. One has to actually wonder how the mature tech company will hit the consensus estimates for 1.7% revenue growth in the quarter.
The key here is that China alone is the third-largest market for Apple last FQ3, and Apple pretty much didn't factor in any weakness from the ongoing Covid lockdowns this quarter. The country produced $14.8 billion in FQ3'21, and China just reported weak April economic numbers with retail sales falling 11.1% and industrial production dipping 2.9.
The country was close to being as meaningful to the tech giant as all of Europe. The economic data in April and ongoing Covid lockdowns suggest a very weak quarter of Apple sales in China.
Mature Tech Valuations
Apple investors need to come to grips with the tech giant being a mature growth company. The promises in EVs and AR/VR are far more hype than reality while the stock is more likely to be valued in the future like more mature tech stocks.
The market predicts Cisco Systems (CSCO) should grow revenues by 6% this FY, and the stock only trades at a forward PE multiple of 14x. Apple is hardly forecast to top the Cisco Systems growth rates going forward, but the stock still trades at 24x forward EPS estimates. Intel (INTC) had similar growth rates in the past, yet the chip giant now has limited growth and trades at only 12x forward EPS estimates.
The market doesn't want to value Apple in a similar manner as Cisco or Apple due to the recent big growth. Prior to the Covid pull forward in 2020 and 2021, Apple struggled to generate consistent growth with the numbers no more impressive than Cisco Systems and Intel. The more volatile numbers don't make Apple more attractive.
The market doesn't want to come to terms with the current analyst revenue growth targets of 7.7%, 5.5% and 4.2% over the next 3 years. The guidance for the current quarter would suggest the estimate for FY22 is actually far too high.
With this limited growth going forward, Apple should trade more like a mature tech company. The stock shouldn't trade at 24x EPS targets with EPS growth not set to top 10%. Apple might not dip to the P/E multiples of Cisco or Intel, but a happy medium is the much more likely outcome. Investors need to realize that 15x FY23 EPS target of $6.53 isn't even $100 for a stock currently trading close to $150.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that Apple is far too expensive for a mature tech stock. Outside of Covid pull forwards, the tech giant grew at rates similar to more mature tech stocks and in a much more volatile and unappealing manner. Apple probably won't trade down to $100, but the stock sure has the growth manners of a mature tech stock warranting such a level.
