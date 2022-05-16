Dennis Diatel Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Meme stock GameStop (NYSE:GME) is on yet another wild ride. Despite the fact that the company has very little, if any, intrinsic value remaining, shares have been on the rise even in what is a rather difficult market more broadly speaking. Some speculators are likely optimistic about some new initiatives the company is pushing, such as the upcoming launch of its NFT marketplace, or recent improved demand for the software category of products the company sells. But beyond that, it's likely that the rest of the speculation is nothing more than a game of the greater fool. To be fair, there is always some possibility that GameStop can pull off a miraculous recovery if current initiatives prove to be successful. But such moves should be considered moon shots, with any other outcome likely resulting in the eventual failure of the enterprise. For speculators, this might be perfectly acceptable. But for real investors, GameStop is not the kind of company to seriously consider buying into at this time.

GameStop stock - Beware the allure

Buying into shares of a company just because they are rising, or buying into any asset just because it is rising, can be tempting. When market sentiment is in favor of such an investment, easy money can be made. But if it's not backed by fundamentals, the end result is predictable. Examples include, but are not limited to, the South Sea Bubble, Tulipomania, the bicycle mania of the 1890s, the Australian land bubble of the late 1800s, and so many other speculative events. Of course, it's easier to point to periods of widespread exuberance, but isolated investment examples like GameStop have certainly existed since time immemorial.

When I last wrote about GameStop, it was March 15th of this year. In my article, I said that the company had no significant value to it. I did acknowledge that the low level of debt and excess cash on its books meant that near-term risk for the company was limited. But I also said that investors should anticipate pain moving forward. Absent some major change in its business model, I just don't see the company surviving for the long run. But because of how far shares had fallen, I decided to rate the company only a 'sell' prospect as opposed to the 'strong sell' I had rated it in prior articles. Since the publication of the aforementioned article, the S&P 500 has decreased in value by 3.9%. By comparison, shares of GameStop have jumped by 19.8%. Of course, this does nothing to change the fact that my prior articles about the company were spot on. From the publication of my December 2021 article, shares are still down by 38.4% compared to the 14.2% decline the S&P 500 has seen. And if you go back to June of last year, GameStop is still down 58.4% compared to the 5.3% decline the broader market experienced.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Based on this return disparity, you might think that the picture for GameStop, fundamentally speaking, has shown significant signs of improvement. But I don't believe that would be an accurate description of what has transpired. In the latest quarter for which data is available, the fourth quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year, sales did increase year over year, climbing to $2.25 billion compared to the $2.12 billion seen one year earlier. Software sales were particularly impressive, with revenue up 7.4% year over year. Even better was the revenue associated with the collectibles the company sells. Revenue there was up 22.4% year over year. By comparison, hardware sales had increased by just 2.2%.

GameStop

Although revenue improved, the company's bottom line suffered tremendously. The firm went from generating a net profit of $80.5 million in the final quarter of 2020 to generating a loss of $147.5 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Operating cash flow went from a positive $164.8 million to a negative $110.3 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have decreased from $149.1 million to negative $122.5 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company went from a positive $50.3 million to a negative $126.9 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Outside of the fundamentals, some investors might point to the company's upcoming NFT marketplace launch, which should take place no later than the end of July of this year. In that vein, the company also partnered up with Immutable X for the creation of a $100 million fund of IMX tokens that could result in GameStop receiving up to another $150 million worth of tokens upon hitting certain milestones. Though the NFT marketplace could end up being a significant value creator for the enterprise, there is no data by which to judge its potential right now. So buying into the company based on this value proposition is an incredibly speculative thing to do. Banking on the collectibles sales of the company is also not a great idea because they represent only a small portion of overall revenue. The software angle, meanwhile, is far more promising. But we are also stuck with the fact that, in the first quarter of the 2022 fiscal year, overall video game sales in the US declined by 8%. For the month of March alone, sales dropped 15%, with hardware sales down 24% while content sales are down 13%. So even though the company experienced some positive results on this front in the fourth quarter of last year, it is not feasible to expect this to continue at a time when the broader gaming market is struggling.

One really positive thing about GameStop is the fact that the company has cash in excess of debt of $1.28 billion. That does leave it quite a bit of wiggle room for the foreseeable future. But to see whether the company's valuation makes sense even with this cash on hand, all we need to do is run a sample scenario. In 2021, for context, GameStop generated operating cash flow of negative $434.3 million, while EBITDA was negative to the tune of $236.9 million. Any company with consistently negative results like this is not likely to survive for very long. But if we assume the company does survive and that it's worth trading for where shares are today, that would mean that, with a (very lofty) EV to EBITDA of 20, the company would need to generate EBITDA of $311.8 million. The last time the business was at or above that point was in 2018 when it generated EBITDA of $384.5 million. But the video game industry has changed a lot since then, and the company had an extra 1,257 stores in operation globally compared to the 4,573 it has in operation today. So, in short, the recovery the company would have to experience to justify current pricing at even incredibly generous trading multiples would represent a remarkable turnaround compared to the business we know today.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, GameStop appears to be in just as much trouble as it was when I last wrote about the firm. Yes, there were some bright points in its latest quarter and the company is working on an interesting initiative regarding NFTs. But at the end of the day, there is nothing about the company, fundamentally speaking, that justifies shares trading anywhere near what they are trading for today. Because of this, combined with the recent increase in price that shares have experienced, I have chosen to revise my rating on the company down to 'strong sell'.