Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) reported after the closing bell on May 10th, 2022, and the digital asset custodian missed EPS by $2.82, printing a loss of $1.96 per share versus the $0.86 estimate, while revenue also missed printing $1.17 billion in revenue versus the estimate of $1.48 per share.

The stock traded lower after the report, falling as low as $40 with the overall negative tone to the major indices last week, only to rebound and close at $67 with Friday, May 13th's rally.

There was little to cheer about in COIN's Q1 '22 earnings: just about every metric was negative, and what was really impressive (in the pejorative sense) about COIN was the degree to which 2022 and 2023 EPS estimates were reduced:

COIN EPS and Revenue Estimate Revisions

EPS estimate revisions for COIN (IBES data by Refinitiv )

It's rather puzzling that 2024 still shows a $2.07 positive EPS for the year when all the bottom-up quarterly estimates are negative, which is data not shown.

Readers should focus on the 2022 and 2023 trends now and leave the outer years until there is more clarity.

COIN revenue estimate revisions (IBES data by Refinitiv )

The estimate revisions post the earnings report for COIN don't look as bad as the EPS reductions, but they are still material.

User Metrics

As someone who does quite a lot of fundamental work on any company owned for clients, here is the user metrics tracked, all the data of which is found in the quarterly earnings report:

Coin user metrics (COIN quarterly earnings reports )

The one metric that I think is important going forward is the split between retail and institutional trading volume. Like the discount brokers of the late 1990s, which back then were all driven by retail investors, once the 1990s ended, that volume dried up rapidly, and it took years of "asset-gathering" by the Schwab's, Fidelity's, Ameritrade's and E-trade's to replicate that volume and fees.

In COIN's earnings preview the webinar or conference call that was sponsored by the CFA Society of Chicago was referenced and the trader from Solana (SOL-USD), noted during that call he thought that 99% of all coins and NFT's would eventually be worthless. He also mentioned that "stablecoins" weren't (in his opinion) all that stable, which was prescient given Terra (UST-USD) / Luna (LUNA-USD) from last week.

But on the call were two other professionals who came out of traditional investment management who were working with traditional asset managers to devote a greater portion of their assets to bitcoin and crypto.

My own opinion is this process could take some time, but will be absolutely necessary to gain credibility for digital assets. The few comments these two traditional asset management professionals made gave the impression the institutional market was going to require a LOT more transparency into execution and custody of digital assets.

Valuation

Having never traded any bitcoin or crypto at all (or any other digital asset for that matter), the COIN IPO got my interest since it was "crypto-risk" and it was in traditional common-stock form with EPS and revenue estimates and financial reporting and a cash-flow statement.

The explosion in bitcoin, crypto and digital asset trading in 2020 and 2021 was nothing short of phenomenal: by my spreadsheet calculations, COIN generated $10 bl in free-cash-flow ("FCF") in 2021, but as alluded to in the preview looking at the forward estimates for COIN FCF wasn't as inspiring, here's what the forward FCF estimates look like today as of May 15, 22:

2025 : $786 million

: $786 million 2024 : $1.376 billion

: $1.376 billion 2023 : $896 million

: $896 million 2022: $644 million

Data source: IBES by Refinitiv

At 3x revenue, and negative EPS estimates forecast for the next 2 years as well as 34x cash-flow valuation ($22 bl market cap versus the $644 ml cash-flow estimate), the next year looks grim for COIN. Morningstar cut its fair value estimate on COIN following earnings from $225 to $130 per share.

After modeling the financials for COIN, the one thing that impressed me was that the amount of free-cash-flow that COIN generates relative to cash-flow from-ops is impressive. COIN's capex as stated in the Q's and earnings reports has been just 15 - 2% of cash-flow, which is an impressive FCF margin. The number of employees that are being added every quarter is an issue, which are undoubtedly being expensed, but I wonder if part of that headcount compensation should be capitalized.

Summary / Conclusion

In the earnings preview attached above, but included here again, the readers comments - and I'm sure many of the comments were from digital asset traders, etc. etc. the binary nature of the comments from "COIN is viable" to something along the lines of Mr. Buffett's ("I wouldn't give you $25 for the whole crypto market") probably indicates the truth about the long-term viability of digital assets is somewhere in between.

It's almost becoming a generational "thing."

With the Federal Reserve and the PBoC (People's Bank of China) currently studying "digital based currencies" I think it proves the viability of bitcoin (and maybe only bitcoin) as a medium of exchange and hence "some store of value."

To value COIN, and to spend that amount of time that, I would likely assume the NFT and the coins (stable or otherwise) businesses are eventually worthless and then see what bitcoin trading and custody could generate over the discounted-cash-flow period.

The drop in bitcoin from roughly $20,000 in 2017 to nearly $2,000 kept me from taking anything close to a material position for clients in COIN, but I'm also not ready to completely discount the viability of digital assets going forward. The guidance for Q2 '22 and the comparison against COIN's Q2 '21 quarter, which was the strongest quarter in its history, will likely keep the stock range-bound for a while.