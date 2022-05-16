Manuel Milan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We recently reviewed Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY, OTCPK:NSANF) and Renault (OTC: RNSDF, OTCPK: RNLSY) and provided useful insight to navigate the current turmoil. Last time we were saying that the French automaker has fallen "more than 30% surpassing the loss of its entire Russian market, we firmly believe that management teams will need to show the investor community some positive results, especially regarding profitability. Even if the turnaround case is very compelling and given the fact that Renault is currently trading at the lowest multiple compared to its peers, we initiate coverage with a neutral rating and a target price of 25 euros per share". Today marked an important day for the automotive house with the group just announcing the agreement to sell its Russia subsidiary and its controlling interest in AVTOVAZ.

This was also announced by the Minister of Commerce of Moscow a few days ago, and Renault just confirmed the news today. More in detail, Renault will sell its 67.69% stake in AVTOVAZ to a Russian scientific research institute and its Renault Russia subsidiary to the city of Moscow. The figures were not disclosed, but according to what was declared by the exponent of the Russian government, at least for AVTOVAZ it will be a symbolic amount, equal to two rubles. The agreement provides for an option right to repurchase the stake within six years, repaying any investments made.

"The closing of these transactions is not subject to any conditions, and all required approvals have been obtained" the Group said. Renault CEO Luca de Meo called the decision "difficult, but necessary. We are making a responsible choice towards our 45,000 employees in Russia" preserving the group's performance and its ability to return to the country in the presence of a different geopolitical context.

Conclusion and Valuation

Renault, 15% owned by the French government, is the most exposed European carmaker in Russia and announced in March that it would suspend production in the country due to the outbreak of the war.

The company has already announced that it has set aside €2.2 billion in its budget to cover the costs of leaving Russia. Since February 24th, the day the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, it has lost 27% of its value. With this announcement, the CEO also confirmed 2022 estimates already expressed in March and April, with a consolidated operating margin of around 3% and a "positive" cash flow from the automotive sector based on lower vehicle production of about 300 thousand units. He also said that the group is still ahead of the intermediate objectives of the "Renaulution" business plan, announced in January 2021. The plan envisages an operating margin of 3% and approximately €3 billion of cumulative operating free cash flow by 2023. As we already mentioned, Renault is less diversified at a geographical level than its European competitors, and we favor other OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen (below is our sector coverage).