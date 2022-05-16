Midstream Weekly Recap: Equities Down, Fundamentals Unchanged

LilliDay/E+ via Getty Images

Midstream Sector Performance

Midstream was hammered out of the gate this week, falling 7% on Monday and getting pulled even lower until Friday, when a 4% rally recouped some of the week's losses. Midstream ended the week down 3.9%, which was 1.5% worse than the S&P 500's 2.4% loss.

The week marked the seventh consecutive weekly loss for the S&P 500. Over that timeframe, midstream has held up relatively well, as shown in the chart below. The sector has been one of the few safe havens amid some brutal market conditions.

On the commodity front, WTI was also volatile during the week but ended 0.7% higher, while natural gas fell by 4.5%.

With the sector's earnings season drawing to a close, it was a quiet week for company-specific news. Midstream fundamentals remain unchanged from the prior week, and we view this week's drop as tied to the broader market moves as opposed to any deterioration in fundamentals.

Where There Was News

The most pressing developments for midstream came not out of the financial domain, but out of Washington, D.C., which continued its assault on the oil and gas industry.

Exhibit #1 of this week's dumb political moves came on Wednesday when the Biden administration canceled plans to auction drilling rights in two regions in the Gulf of Mexico and one region off the Alaska coast. Equally concerning was that the Interior Department hasn't proposed any new lease sales. As a result, it could be multiple years until the oil and gas industry is granted a federal offshore lease auction.

This is another move from the administration that will hamper the industry's ability to source domestic supply. Canceling permit auctions ultimately harms oil and gas investment, as it cuts off avenues for growth and thereby incentivizes industry participants to focus on maximizing the profitability of their existing assets. The move also sends the industry a clear message that political and regulatory forces are aligned against it, which further dissuades industry players from making the long-term investments necessary to grow supply.

Exhibit #2 of dumb moves out of Washington came on Thursday when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Democrats would introduce a bill next week aimed at stopping gasoline price gouging. The bill is reported to enable the President to employ administrative actions to make it illegal to increase gasoline prices.

This bill is a doozy even by today's standards, and we couldn't believe the news when we saw it. A hard cap on retail gasoline prices would halt gasoline purchases by retail entities once their wholesale gasoline costs approached the retail price cap. Even if it was imposed for a few weeks, it would send prices higher, foster hoarding, and would lead to domestic fuel shortages and would incentivize U.S. refiners to export gasoline that they couldn't sell domestically.

In such a scenario, it wouldn't be long before U.S. politicians moved to ban refined product exports. Since the U.S. exports 2.9 million barrels per day of refined products to the 84 million barrel per day refined products market outside the U.S., the move would lead to a spike in global refined product prices. It would eventually precipitate global shortages, which would bring about wide-scale economic and social turmoil.

We'd be remiss if we didn't also point out California Governor Gavin Newsom's proposal announced on Thursday that calls for the state to spend $18.1 billion of its budget surplus to send a $400 check to everyone who owns a car.

After considering the implications of these moves, it quickly becomes apparent that politicians are operating in their own fantasyland, completely detached from reality. For whatever reason, they seem to believe that political maneuvering can trump basic supply and demand fundamentals. But the political maneuvering is only making the fundamentals worse.

The effect of their policies has been to subsidize demand while simultaneously hampering the industry's ability to increase supply. What the politicians should be doing is allowing the market to curtail demand and stimulate supply via higher prices. At the same time, they should be doing everything in their power to bring about increased supply. They should be frank about the energy challenges that lie ahead, but they should articulate a long-term plan to manage and eventually overcome those challenges. In doing so they can assure the public that they're pursuing realistic long-term solutions. However, if they continue on their current path, they will sow the seeds of a crisis that leads to their own political demise.

At the end of the day, we expect oil and gas to continue flowing from the wellhead to retail sites Any policy that obstructs that flow is likely to be short-lived, as it will be repealed once its adverse impacts become clear. We also believe U.S. exports will continue uninterrupted because any sustained interruption would exacerbate the global energy crisis already underway.

We don't see a risk of midstream disruptions from the impact of policies and regulations. Midstream will continue to occupy a favored, low-risk position in the petroleum value chain for decades to come. Economic growth, population growth, and impediments to constructing new infrastructure will increase existing midstream asset values. We continue to favor a "barbell" approach to a midstream income portfolio, with industry stalwarts on one side and gathering and processing operators on the other.

Weekly HFI Research MLPs Portfolio Recap

Our portfolio underperformed its benchmark, the Alerian MLP Index, by 1%. Like the index, it was whipsawed by the early-week selloff and then partially recovered on Friday.

Our underperformance was made worse by Martin Midstream's (MMLP) 13.6% selloff on no company-specific fundamental news. The company did have some good news outside of fundamentals, as its Chairman, Ruben Martin, purchased 45,000 units on Thursday and Friday for a total of $190,850, or $4.24 per unit. MMLP units are down more than 30% from their recent highs. At current levels, we rate them as a "Buy."

EnLink Midstream (ENLC) also hurt our portfolio's performance, plunging 12.4% on no fundamental news. ENLC reported an outstanding first quarter, and we rate its shares as a "Buy."

On the positive side, Western Midstream Partners (WES) and Kinetik (KNTK) gained after reporting strong first-quarter earnings during the week, which we reviewed for WES here and for KNTK here.

On Friday, we allocated our first-quarter distributions into USD Partners (USDP), as noted here. We believe USDP has attractive growth prospects. In the meantime, we get paid an attractive and safe 8.1% yield to wait as they play out. USDP also adds some operational diversification to our portfolio. Its counter-cyclical attributes are particularly attractive given our portfolio's heavy weighting in commodity-sensitive gathering and processing operators.

News of the Week

With midstream earnings wrapping up, there was little company-specific news this week.

May 10. Tellurian (TELL) CEO Charif Souki made a podcast appearance to discuss the latest on TELL's Driftwood LNG project. The appearance came after TELL decided not to host a first-quarter earnings conference call. In the podcast, Souki said TELL would continue to spend $150 million per year on upstream capex. TELL is producing 100 mcf/d, and Souki expects the company to reach 300 mcf/d by the end of 2023. As regards Driftwood, Souki intends to make a deal with U.S. E&Ps to raise equity to finance the project. TELL shares remain speculative, with project financing uncertain and significant shareholder dilution a near certainty. We're not fans of TELL, as we have a hard time distinguishing between its achievable prospects and Souki's promotional fluff. We're also not a fan of Souki's egregious compensation practices.

Capital Markets Activity

None.