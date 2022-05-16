Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Summary

Shares of the popular fast-casual restaurant chain Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) are currently down 38% YTD as a broader market sell-off of high multiple companies and inflationary pressures for key products such as beef and chicken has led to the significant decline relative to the S&P 500. Despite revenues growing rapidly for Shake Shack once again post-pandemic, the company is still facing a lot of headwinds. Higher costs and limited pricing power in the fast-casual restaurant sector continue to wreak havoc on margins.

Given its high valuation relative to the S&P 500 Index based on historical price to earnings (P/E), Shake Shack could be susceptible to additional declines. As economic growth across the world continues to show signs of slowing with the possibility of a recession occurring, consumer spending for higher-priced fast-casual dining could be challenged. I believe Shake Shack's current valuation is stretched even after the recent 40% decline and although revenue growth continues to show strong improvements, it won't matter if margins remain negative.

Shake Shack's Expansion Plans Are Impressive

During the latest earnings call on May 5th, 2022, CEO Randy Garutti was able to clearly articulate Shake Shack's plans for the remainder of the year in terms of growing revenue. Shake Shack plans to open 40 to 45 company-operated stores and 23 to 27 licensed stores by the fourth quarter. Additionally, the company is continuing to announce new international expansions, with plans to license and open stores in countries such as Thailand and Malaysia. Unsurprisingly, Shake Shack's revenue growth has been impressive and has returned back to its pre-pandemic levels.

Figure 1: Shake Shack's Revenue Growth By Quarter %

Data by YCharts

Figure 2: Shake Shack's Revenue Growth By Quarter $

Data by YCharts

While the revenue figures speak for themselves, investors should still ultimately prioritize one thing in the long run: profits. While no one can predict how long these elevated inflation levels will last or if higher beef prices are here to stay, it is going to negatively impact Shake Shack for quite some time. So far, management has been able to limit margin declines by raising menu prices, which have increased about 7% since last year. However, if costs remain high for the foreseeable future, Shake Shack will likely need to keep raising prices if it wants to get profit margins back to its 2019 levels of 3-4%.

Will Customers Continue To Accept Price Hikes?

Shake Shack is considered to be a premium fast-food chain, with menu prices considerably higher than other fast-casual chains. In March alone, Shake Shack increased its menu prices by approximately 3.5% and third-party deliveries by 5% according to CFO Katie Fogertey. Menu prices have now increased by about 7% YoY to help combat inflation. While these price increases helped improved gross margins a bit (about 50-60bps) during the latest quarter, the company is still dealing with elevated prices for its key products, including beef, chicken, dairy, and packaging. It's hard to know for certain right now how this may impact customer retention, and management was clear on the call there are a lot of uncertainties that lie ahead. In my opinion, I believe Shake Shack could be close to hitting a price threshold where customers will reconsider where they go for a quick bite to eat. There are many alternatives at lower price points from companies that have higher operating margins. As an example, a basic single-patty Shackburger is currently priced at $5.29, well above other fast-food chains. Add in fries and a shake and the bill could easily run up over $15. For those curious, you can check out this site to compare prices across many different fast-food restaurants. Figure 3 shows a quick comparison of some other popular chains across the U.S.

Figure 3: Fast Food Menu Price Comparison

Places to Eat Near Me

While it is difficult to predict where that inflection point is for Shake Shack in terms of pricing, I think the most important thing to remember is that companies in this sector have a more challenging time passing any costs along to the consumer. Competitors like the companies listed above in figure 3 are offering similar products at a much lower price point currently.

Rising Interest Rates May Negatively Impact Shake Shack's Valuation

Historically speaking, higher multiple growth companies are the most negatively impacted as interest rates and inflation rise, which everyone knows we are experiencing now. Although Shake Shack has already declined by 38% YTD and 64% since its highs set in early 2021, it doesn't mean it can't fall further. Like many other high growth names, there have been significant declines from all-time highs, and a lot of it can be contributed to rising interest rates markets are expecting for the remainder of 2022.

Figure 4: Shake Shack's Share Price Performance

Data by YCharts

Rising interest rates could potentially cause high multiple companies such as Shake Shack to be discounted at a lower price. Based on analyst estimates, earnings per share are expected to remain under $1 for at least the next three years as Shake Shack continues to focus on revenue expansion. Despite these low-profit estimates, Shake Shack has boasted a high valuation for quite some time.

Figure 5: Shake Shack's Net Profit Margin By Quarter %

Data by YCharts

Right now Wall Street analysts are expecting EPS to be $0.17 in 2023, $0.45 in 2024, and $0.41 in 2025 with revenues growing at a CAGR of 15.4% through that three-year period, which is fair given Shake Shack's expansion plans mentioned earlier. These EPS estimates imply that Shake Shack is still trading at a 2025 forward P/E over 100x. While the forward EPS may appear low, Wall Street appears to be factoring in Shake Shack's expansion plans which will continue to negatively impact margins over the next few years. However, for valuation purposes, if we assume that Shake Shack is able to hit its revenue estimates of $1.6 billion in 2025 (nearly doubled 2022's estimates) and improve profit margins back to its 2019 levels of 3.3%, the company would earn around $50 million in net income. With 39,142,397 Class A shares outstanding as of March 30th, 2022, this implies an EPS of $1.27/share. While this is well above analyst estimates (I'm not including other factors such as higher interest expense due to additional debt, inflation expectations, continued expansion costs, etc.), it would still imply a relatively high valuation when compared to the S&P 500 historical P/E averages of 15-20x. At 20x its 2025 forward EPS of $1.27, Shake Shack would trade at roughly $26/share or 43% below its current share price of $46.

Conclusion

Shake Shack is a tough company to evaluate. On one hand, it seems like a no-brainer to buy. It's one of the most popular fast-casual chains in the world with revenues soaring as the world returns to normal post-pandemic. Seeing shares down 64% from their highs set last year makes it an appealing investment. However, investors should consider monitoring how Shake Shack is able to handle these rising costs in the coming quarters. It's also important to remember that even prior to inflation surging, Shake Shack struggled to garner any momentum in generating profits as it continues expanding. The company is already running a relatively low-margin business model, and no matter how much revenues grow, it doesn't mean that it is a good company to invest in. At some point, Wall Street is going to want to see bottom-line results to justify Shake Shack's high valuation. That patience may just run out by the end of this year when factoring in rising opportunity costs (Fed funds rate may hit 2.75-3%) and even more negative profit margins from higher costs due to inflation. The risks outweigh the impressive expansion plans, and I believe there could be a substantial re-valuation for Shake Shack if management cannot show margin improvement, assuming inflation does not subside in the near term.