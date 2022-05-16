HNI Corporation's Outperformance Should Continue

alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

HNI Corporation's (NYSE:HNI) stock price has outperformed the broader market since we recommended buying it in March declining only ~1% versus S&P 500's (SPY) ~11% decline. The company recently posted better than expected Q1 22 results with both revenues and EPS beating consensus estimates and management provided an upbeat commentary on the outlook. We continue to maintain our bullish stance on the company and believe that HNI should benefit from strong remodeling activity and the reopening of offices in metro cities. To meet this demand, the company is taking steps to expand capacity at its plants and address the labor shortage in the market by utilizing its workforce effectively. Moreover, the company is responding to inflationary pressures by raising prices, which should improve operating margins as the price/cost differential turns positive.

Recent Quarter Earnings

HNI Corp. reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 earnings and maintained a positive fiscal 2022 outlook. Net sales for the quarter were $572.33 million, up ~18% Y/Y, beating the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. EPS fell 8.3% year over year, from $0.36 to $0.33 (vs. the consensus estimate of $0.23). The increase in net sales was due to ~15.6% Y/Y organic growth and a $14 million favorable impact from the acquisition of residential building product companies in 2021. Due to lower operational productivity and lower gross margins, the adjusted operating margin fell by ~120 basis points from ~4.8% in Q1 2021 to ~3.6% in Q2 2021. As a result, EPS decreased year over year during the quarter.

Top-line Growth Drivers

The Residential Building Products segment grew ~13% organically, while a $14 million contribution from previous acquisitions boosted the segment's Y/Y net sales growth to ~20.8%. The strong demand in the new construction and remodel-retrofit channels accounted for the majority of the increase. Orders were up ~25% organically Y/Y in the first quarter as a result of strong demand in the end markets. The rising mortgage rate and decreasing affordability are concerning, but current demographic trends, historically low housing inventories, and high backlogs should counteract these concerns to some extent. The LIRA (Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity) index has been rising since Q3 FY20 and is expected to be in the mid to high teens in the next four quarters, indicating the remodeling industry's strength to continue at least for the next four quarters. HNI's vertically integrated business model and remodeling market growth initiatives, such as raising customer awareness through TV shows (e.g., Rock the Block), reimagining the fireplace, and expanding the electric category along with strong backlog order levels should further help the segment's growth.

LIRA index (Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity) (Joint Centre for Housing Studies of Harvard University)

In Q1 FY22, the Workplace Furnishing segment's net sales increased ~16.7% Y/Y, owing to higher volume from SMB business, contract, and international customers, partially offset by lower e-commerce volume due to restructuring activities. During the quarter, revenue adjusted for restructuring activity increased by ~25% year over year. The segment's orders increased ~10% year over year, owing to price realization and strength in the SMB market, partially offset by continued softness among contract customers. The contract channel's orders have been slower to ramp up in 2022, but this should improve due to easier comps and the reopening of offices in metro cities, which will strengthen the order pipeline. The Workplace segment had a 50% Y/Y increase in its backlog order which should support the revenue growth moving forward.

Within the Workplace Furnishing segment, HNI is making investments in its plants and facilities. The company recently opened a seating facility in Mexico which is currently up and running and should be operated at full capacity by the third quarter of 2022. The company is also moving multiple production lines to HNI facilities with better labor dynamics and making some operational changes to make its existing labor force more productive. The new capacity, combined with operational layout changes, should drive segment volume growth and support the company's Y/Y net sales guidance of high teens to low 20s.

Margin Expansion

The operating margin of the Workplace Furnishing segment was down at -1.8% in Q1 2022 compared to -0.8% in Q1 2021 due to higher investment costs, higher SG&A, and inflationary cost pressures, partially offset by higher volumes and price hikes. Inflationary pressures have become more intense in recent quarters, prompting the company to respond with additional rate hikes. In the first quarter of 2022, this resulted in a positive $2 million price/cost differential. The company expects a positive price/cost in the second half of 2022, with $30 to $35 million in the third quarter and $15 to $20 million in the fourth quarter.

Given the margin differences between the two segments, these price increases will be more focused on the Workplace Furnishing segment than the Residential Building Products segment. The Workplace Furnishing segment will account for approximately $35 million of the $45 to $55 million positive price-cost, while the Residential Building Products segment will account for the remainder. The restructuring initiative to exit lower profit margin business in the eCommerce channel as well as exiting small Workplace Furnishing brands should further support the margin improvement of the segment. The Residential Building Products segment's operating margin fell 350 basis points to 18.4% in Q1 2022 from 21.9% in Q1 2021. While the company implemented price increases in this segment, it was not able to offset the inflation completely. So, price-cost was negative for this segment which combined with the impact of acquisition spending impacted margins. However, looking forward, with further price increases and increased volume, the segment's margins should improve.

HNI's Adjusted Segment Operating margin (GS Analytics Research, Company data)

Valuation & Conclusion

HNI Corp. is currently trading at 13.51x FY22 consensus EPS estimates and 11.19x FY23 consensus EPS estimates which is lower than its five-year historical adjusted P/E (FWD) of 17.02x. The company's focus on improving topline growth in both the segments and margin improvement in the Workplace Furnishing segment gives us confidence in its future growth prospects. The stock is trading at an attractive valuation and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hence, we maintain our buy rating.