Joe_Potato/iStock via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Key Takeaways

In our March 16 note on NYSEARCA:SPY, "We're With Warren" (if you missed it, you can read it here), we noted that our November 2021 "the market looks to have hit a local top" call in our flagship subscription service, Growth Investor Pro, had proven righteous, and we said that with SPY's subsequent decline having hit a key retracement level. it looked like a good time to be buying the ETF. SPY is down around 7% since then, which, considering the carnage in high-growth names and the potential upside ahead in SPY itself, isn't too troubling to us.

At the moment, SPY is approaching a lower retracement level - it's not there yet - in staff personal accounts we have been adding to our SPY long holdings as a result. We think a little short-term weakness may persist - best guess there is a little still to go before a local bottom is hit - but we continue to expect the fund to make new highs within a 12-18 month timeframe, and we continue to expect that to mark a medium term high.

That March note also stated that we use SPY as a risk on/risk off indicator for high beta names. We said that we thought it was time to start adding some exposure to the high growth cohort. We have been doing so in staff personal accounts. Some such names now look to have bottomed, others still falling, but there are a number of growth stocks looking like very attractive buys to our eyes - we highlight two of them below.

Retracements Revisited

We can give ourselves a big old high five for calling the top in November 2021. And then a modest beating with brickbats for not being bearish enough on the index declines. We anticipated support for SPY to likely fall into place around $417 (that's the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement of the prior big move up) - that zip code did hold true until early May - at that point we called "phew" which of course led to immediate humiliation - whereupon SPY decided in fact it had a date with the next level down, the 0.382 retracement or around $380. (In our defense, we had said $380 was a possibility, but we thought it lower likelihood than finding support above that level.)

Thus far, SPY continues to threaten engagement with that level. While it has yet to fall that far (so far, the low in this move down has been $385) we remain of the view that it may hit $380 in the coming weeks before then moving up once more.

Here's our take on SPY (you can open a full-page chart, here).

SPY Stock Chart (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

Now, since the 2016 lows, the fund has tracked rather nicely to standard Elliott Wave / Fibonacci patterns. The Wave 1 up / Wave 2 down from 2016 to the COVID crisis lows is a picture-perfect 0.786 retracement (i.e., in Q1 2020 the fund lost 78.6% of the value it had gained in the prior three years or so). Then, we see again a textbook Wave 3 up, petering out at the 1.618 extension of Wave 1 almost to the dollar. Wave 4 down - which in theory one would expect to be relatively shallow given that Wave 2 down was brutal - looks like it could make a local bottom at around the 0.382 retracement, which would again be textbook.

If that .382 level - call it $380 in SPY or say 3800 in the cash SPX index - does hold, then we have a four-wave pattern reversing at textbook levels. And that would give us some confidence to say, well, perhaps the next wave, the fifth wave up, will also (1) happen at all and if it does then (2) terminate at a predictable level.

To our minds that means a bullish target of $495 (that's the 0.382 extension of the combined prior Waves 1+3), a more bullish target of $530 (the 0.5 extension) and a last-dash-before-a-real-crash target of $565 (the 0.618 extension). All these targets assume a local bottom of $380 in the coming weeks.

What If That's All Garbage, Though?

If you were to look outside the window for a moment and conclude that there's nothing in the real world to cause you to be bullish, and that whatever chart method now available for zero dollars per month to any given teenage analyst is not going to turn this thing around? Then you might reasonably expect SPY to trade in a range between say $380-$420 before deciding upon a direction, be that up or down. So for us at least, $380 is a key level. Should the fund drop much below that, we would be concerned about the chances of a new high being struck in the next 12-18 months and instead turn more bearish. A near-term low of $350 (the 0.5 retracement of the big Wave 3 move up) is probably the last chance saloon.

Buy Growth, You Say?

If SPY is moving up, then big tech is moving up, since big tech comprises a substantial part of the top holdings of the fund. Some 25% of the fund is held in technology names, and high growth stocks comprise six of the top nine companies owned (Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA)). One of the reasons SPY has been held back in recent days is the relentless move lower in AAPL. (For more detail, see the Seeking Alpha page summarizing SPY, here.)

If big tech is moving up then we have two names in mind that we think can get dragged up with it. (We could give you all kinds of super high beta names as ideas - and we would be right on some of them! - but in plain sight you have two growth companies trading at value company valuations - we think this is the low-hanging fruit right now).

Meta Platforms (FB) has had its shock and awe moment and is now trading at a very low fundamental multiple of cash flows, despite its continuing high revenue growth rate. And Qualcomm (QCOM) remains a principal beneficiary of the still-early-days rollout of fifth generation mobile - its fundamentals are strong and its stock all beat up. So if you're bullish on SPY - and we are - you could be minded to be bullish - and we are - on FB and QCOM. Here's a quick snapshot of each.

The Value Stock, Meta Platforms (FB)

FB Financials (YCharts.com, Company SEC filings)

27% TTM revenue growth, 40% TTM unlevered pre-tax free cash flow margins, $51bn cash in the bank. Not too shabby. And for this the market is asking you to pay less than 12x TTM unlevered pre-tax free cash flow.

FB - Valuation (Company SEC filings, YCharts)

By way of comparison, the 1% revenue grower Raytheon is for sale at 23x TTM unlevered pretax FCF.

RTX - Valuation (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com)

Feeling Chipper About Qualcomm

Qualcomm (QCOM)? Here are the numbers.

QCOM Numbers (Company SEC Filings, YCharts.com)

34% TTM revenue growth, 25% TTM unlevered pretax cash flow margins, leverage down to almost nothing (0.3x TTM EBITDA). For which you are being asked to pay?

QCOM valuation (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com)

Still way less than for Raytheon! Just 16x TTM unlevered pretax FCF.

In short? We believe FB and QCOM are each attractive on fundamentals and on technicals, rate both at Buy, and own both in staff personal accounts.

We believe SPY is attractive as a long hold, and own it in staff personal accounts.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 16 May 2022