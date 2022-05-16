blackdovfx/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Buy investment rating to The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). ALL refers to itself as "as the holding company for Allstate Insurance Company" which provides insurance services relating to "autos, homes and personal property" according to its FY 2021 10-K filing.

Allstate's first-quarter earnings didn't come in above consensus financial projections. But ALL'S automotive insurance business showed a QoQ improvement as seen with its combined ratio, while its homeowners insurance business has proven to be fairly resilient against the threat of inflation. I rate Allstate as a Buy, as I find it to be undervalued with catalysts like auto insurance price increases.

Did Allstate Beat Earnings?

Allstate didn't achieve an earnings beat for the first quarter of 2022, and this is evident if one reviews ALL's post-results announcement stock price performance.

Based on the company's Q1 2022 10-Q filing released after market close on May 4, 2022, ALL's diluted earnings per share from continuing operations dropped by -71% from $7.78 in the first quarter of last year to $2.24 in the recent quarterly reporting period.

Allstate's actual Q1 2022 EPS ended up being -24% below the Wall Street's consensus financial estimate of $2.95. ALL highlighted at the company's recent post-results announcement investor call that its core "auto insurance generated a slight underwriting loss" thanks to "the negative impact of inflation, which is largely in auto insurance." The Allstate brand's automotive line combined ratio jumped from 80.0% in Q1 2021 to 102.3% in Q1 2022 as per its first-quarter earnings presentation. The automotive business accounted for approximately 71% of Allstate's underwriting income last year as per its 2021 10-K.

As such, it is understandable that Allstate's shares decreased by -2% from $133.68 as of May 4, 2022 (earnings release) to $131.58 as of May 5, 2022. ALL last traded at $128.19 at the end of the May 15 trading day, and this implies that ALL stock has declined about -4% since disclosing 1Q 2022 earnings.

But ALL's stock price performance could have been much worse if not for some positive metrics that I will touch on in the subsequent section.

ALL Stock Key Metrics

Allstate's shares have actually tracked the broader market closely in the last one month as per the chart below. Although ALL initially underperformed the S&P 500 following its Q1 2022 earnings announcement on May 4, 2022, the stock eventually closed the gap between itself and the market index in the past one week or so in terms of price performance. There were some metrics disclosed in tandem with its Q1 2022 results release that suggest Allstate didn't perform that badly as the earnings miss would have implied.

ALL's One-Month Historical Share Price Performance

Seeking Alpha

One key metric is the QoQ (Quarter-on-Quarter) improvement in ALL's automotive business combined ratio from 103.9% in Q4 2021 to 102.3% in Q1 2022. While Allstate's auto combined ratio was still above 100% in the recent quarter, the QoQ decline points to the fact that changes in pricing have had some positive impact.

Allstate noted at its Q1 2022 earnings briefing that it "shifted towards rate increases, which ramped up significantly in the last six months" taking into account that "inflation spiked in Q2 and Q3 of last year." ALL has set a goal of having its auto business' combined ratio go to the mid-90s percentage range by continuing to implement price hikes to deal with inflationary pressures.

Another key metric is the combined ratio for Allstate's homeowners insurance business. Homeowners insurance is the second most important business line for ALL as it contributed around 18% of Allstate's 2021 underwriting profit as indicated in its fiscal 2021 10-K filing. Unlike the auto insurance business, ALL's homeowners business line achieved a combined ratio of under 100%, or more specifically 83.3%, in Q1 2022.

Homeowners insurance was a bright spot for Allstate in the first quarter of this year, as this business line seemed to be relatively less affected by inflation as compared with automotive. At its first-quarter earnings call, ALL explained that its homeowners insurance "products have the sophisticated pricing features needed to respond to" inflationary cost pressures, which is attributable to the company's efforts in restructuring its "homeowners business over a multiyear period."

In summary, the market did react negatively to Allstate's below-expectations earnings. However, ALL's stock price performance in the past one to two weeks have been largely aligned with that of the market index, and I think this is due to the positive metrics for Allstate I discussed above.

What To Expect After Earnings

There are two things that investors are looking out for or expecting after Allstate's Q1 2022 earnings.

The first thing is the subsequent improvement in ALL's automotive business combined ratio (mid-90s percentage target) as the company raises auto insurance prices over time to more than compensate for the rise in costs as a result of inflation. This has been mentioned in greater detail in the preceding section.

The second thing is that used vehicle prices might have already peaked. According to a May 6 CNBC news article, the "Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, declined 1%" MoM (Month-on-Month) in April 2022. Automotive supply was constrained during the worst of COVID-19 and the like, which drove used vehicle prices through the roof and that shouldn't be sustainable going forward.

ALL mentioned at its prior Q4 2021 investor briefing on February 3, 2022 that "used car values began increasing in late 2020 and accelerated in mid-2021 in a total increase of 68% beginning in 2019. OEM parts and labor rates have also accelerated in 2021" and noted that "severity, a significant majority on the physical damage lines" is "driven by the price of cars."

As indicated earlier, the underwriting loss for the automotive insurance business was a drag on Allstate's 1Q 2022 bottom line. To generate a profit for its automotive business line, Allstate has to see higher automotive insurance pricing and lower severity helped by declining vehicle prices, and these are what investors are expecting post-earnings.

What Is Allstate's Long-Term Outlook?

Allstate's long-term growth strategy is pretty straightforward; it involves grabbing a greater slice of the market that it is operating in, and providing more services as indicated in the chart below.

ALL's Growth Strategy

Allstate's Q1 2022 Earnings Presentation

ALL has done reasonably well in executing on its growth strategies as evidenced by recent disclosures.

As per its Q4 2021 earnings media release, Allstate expanded its share of the automotive insurance market by around +100 basis points inorganically thanks to the "acquisitions of National General for $4 billion and SafeAuto for $262 million in 2021."

Separately, Allstate continues to widen its range of products and services. In its FY 2021 10-K, ALL noted that it offers "protection solutions such as accident and health insurance, protection plans that cover consumer electronics, mobile phones." At the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on March 8, 2022, ALL disclosed that it now has "a broadened product suite, including (protection solutions for) appliances and furniture." Looking ahead, there is room for Allstate to extend its protection services to other product categories.

I am positive on Allstate's long term outlook, as I like what I see about the company with respect to market share growth and the introduction of new services.

Is Allstate Stock At A Fair Valuation?

Allstate is undervalued, and not at a fair valuation now.

ALL is currently valued by the market at 13.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E as per S&P Capital IQ. In comparison, Allstate's closest peer, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), trades at a consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E multiple of 21.0 times, which is equivalent to a +62% premium.

PGR has always traded at a higher valuation multiple than ALL historically due to the former's relatively higher ROE (as per S&P Capital IQ). But I see the current valuation discount between the two as being too wide, and I expect Allstate's forward P/E multiple to expand as and when it makes further progress with its growth plans discussed in the preceding section.

Is ALL Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

ALL stock is a Buy. Its valuations are undemanding, and there are both short-term catalysts (e.g. increase in auto insurance prices) and long-term growth drivers (e.g. introduce more protection services for different products) in place for the stock.