"This business is a science in many ways…but more than anything, it's an art." Steve Wynn to the author 1990

We have been tracking Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) since 2016. Here is a history of our guidance on SA:

Nov. 22, 2016: BUY Price at writing: $24.89 Our PT $30

April 18, 2017: Price at writing: $29. Our PT reached. BUY

August 29,2017: $34, our guidance BUY.

November 17,2017: Price at writing: $45.50 BUY

Price at this writing at pandemic endgame: $68.80

Our guidance: Price average if you are in the stock, BUY if you are not as we see more runway ahead.

Above: A strong buy-on-the-dip scenario, with low risk.

The rationale: MCRI management are masters in the arts of casino management, understanding how you run and grow these businesses which are unlike no other. So the question is this: by standard investor metrics, it is fair to state that MCRI is fully valued at $68.80 a share now? Or is there runway ahead?

Its intrinsic value (DCF) is estimated (growth exit 5 years) at $93.80 a share producing a potential upside of 36% at its current trade.

Adjusted EBITDA growth reflects savvy management:

2010 $2.95m with a margin of 21.6%

2021: $137.3m with a margin of 34.7% (obviously includes pandemic impacted years).

Balance sheet highlights

Cash: $33m

Term loan: $90m

Long-term debt 2019: $195m, almost entirely used for Colorado expansion and Reno capex.

Long-term debt: 2021: $88m.

No borrowings under an existing $790m facility.

Current ratio: 0.67

Net leverage: 0.4X as if 12.21/21

FCF for 2022 will be used as needed to pay down debt and pursue normal capex.

Operations summary: MCRI operates two casino hotels:

1) Atlantis Reno/Sparks: 60,000 sf of casino, 818 rooms taking a market share of 15.7% from this most mature of all Nevada gaming markets. 2) Monarch Black Hawk 60,000 sf of casino space, 516 rooms. It operates sports books in both properties, generating customers from its database with no ambitions to chase expensive revenue and designed to be profitable going forward.

Above: The Atlantis in Reno, expanded to meet a market with a powerful, surging future (company presentation).

Above: MCRI's Black Hawk property is off and running in a market with every growth imperative at its back (company presentation).

Characteristics in common: Both markets share a similar demographic thrust, which is a clear expression of MCRI's tight management focus on operations and expansion imperatives:

Both markets have strong population growth trends. Between 2010 and 2020, Reno/Sparks has grown 15.3% and Denver, 30 miles west of Black Hawk, its key feeder market, 16.5%. This growth against a national average for the decade of 7.4%.

The 2020+ pandemic has accelerated flight from California and other high tax, deteriorating lifestyle cities of the west that is ongoing. Both markets have enjoyed diversification in their economies driven by the arrival of both a working populace attracted by tech/light manufacturing that skews younger as well as younger retirees from refuge states seeking relief from taxes, urban sprawl and lifestyle possibilities better attuned to their values. Median household income for Denver is $83,000, 30% above the US average.

Recognizing the potential of its flagship market in Reno, Atlantis has been expanded and is continuing to absorb capex facility boosts as the economy grows. It is the same mentality that triggered the interest of management in 2012 when it bought the street casino at Black Hawk for $76m with an acquisition multiple of 6.7X at sale and after one year's continuing operation by MCRI, reduced to 4.9X.

Black Hawk was clearly underserved with hotel rooms and still is. As of 12/21, there were 21 casinos in Colorado, housing 1,651 hotel rooms (within 7 properties) 163 table games 7,983 slot machines, 49 poker tables. The addressable population within reasonable driving distance from Black Hawk is ~3.3m.

MCRI's head-to-head competitor is Ameristar, a property of similar size and scope (PENN).

Zoning prohibits any new casino location closer to Denver than Monarch. Available land in general is limited as well.

The road ahead that bodes bullish for MCRI stock despite its being fully valued according to current metrics

For 2021, MCRI generated net revenues of $395m, delivering an adjusted EBITDA OF $137m with a margin of 34.7%. In terms of the sector in general, its stock price punches way above its weight in terms of total market size, penetration and market cap. In many ways, it trading range is similar in its rationale to that of Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN). It is small by comparison to major competitive giants. It operates in lower visibility states, it produces strong EBITDA performance over long periods of time. It has a small outstanding, a large institutional following.

Interestingly enough, CHDN shares trade at ~4X the price of MCRI at $193 with roughly 4X the revenue. What this tells us, I believe, is that CHDN is probably over-valued due to its legacy branding. However, were MCRI to expand by merger or acquisition, applying its successful operational performance standards to date to eyeball a growth arc to $1b or more, it would attract a similarly bullish sentiment from Mr. Market, as to its valuation.

For perspective: MCRI has a market cap of $1.29b vs. $7.37b for CHDN. Both are relatively small gaming companies in terms of their national property footprints. Yet price-wise and performance based, both appear to punch above their weight.

What distinguishes MCRI in our view from most other operators in the sector is the 30% of the stock held by the Farahi family interests. To me, skin in the game long term is the ultimate measure of what moves management to make good decisions over time (CHDN insiders hold 11%). During the reign of the late Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) materially benefitted from his personal skin in the game that propelled decision making unimpaired by outside pressures.

Given its price and the premium one would expect shareholders (including the Farahi family) to demand in a buy out, I do not see that as the igniting prospect for MCRI going forward. What I do see far more likely is the company on the hunt for a merger partner with a similar management focus bringing it to the next stage of growth. Right now, it is just about at the end process of absorbing the Colorado property to generate the accretive EBITDA that satisfies its goals. So I believe that sometime by late this year, management will begin a serious quest for an acquisition or a merger partner with an operator of similar or somewhat larger size. Another of my long-term favorites is Full House Resorts (FLL). There is a very good fit there or for other companies of that size and footprint.

FLL has its major footprints in Mississippi and Indiana. It has just started early-stage development of a $500m integrated resort and entertainment complex in the northern Illinois city of Waukegan, cheek by jowl to Chicago. FLL has $180m in existing revenues. When its new project opens in 2024, its revenue base could easily double.

There are other potential merger partners for certain. What will drive MCRI management to its next big move will be the ability to leverage its expertise in managing growth and margins in a geography that has comparable demos to their existing properties. It is a fair assumption at this point that, given its slow-and-steady-wins-the-race mantra, that whatever route it chooses to propel its next stage of growth, will be a smooth ride over well-reckoned terrain that benefits investors.

The strategy here in our view is that holders are best guided to stay put even if they were relatively late entries in the stock. In that case, it's a clear signal to accumulate on any dip ahead and price average. For investors not in the stock yet, even though the stock is fully valued, we are perfectly comfortable guiding BUY, MCRI belongs in a well-balanced gaming portfolio with a present-growth scenario for its two existing properties and the real possibility of a merger deal in the near future.