Ildo Frazao/iStock via Getty Images

Executive Summary:

Everyone wants to outperform the market. Why trading faster, isn't the answer to strong returns.

I highlight how Warren Buffett's timing isn't the reason why he outperforms the market.

Come to the realization that if you don't want to own the company for 12 months, don't buy the stock for a day.

The market gives you cues, influences our decision, and we often don't even pick up.

Don't let those cues and hunches lead your investment decision.

I conclude by noting practical investment insights.

Warren Buffett's Comments On Oil

Warren Buffett was asked at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting about his oil purchases. And obviously, buying Occidental Petroleum (OXY) at a multi-year high seems counterintuitive to what one would consider value investing.

Isn't that momentum? Hasn't Occidental already run up a lot already? Surely, the stock is due for a pullback?

There are many considerations for why Buffett's investment in oil, and my own, will not work out.

But then, this got me thinking further, and another topic of discussion that popped up during the Berkshire meeting was Buffett's market timing strategies.

Looking back and thinking this through, it appears that Buffett's timing of when to get into stock is often at least six months out.

Above I highlighted the case of Occidental, six months too late!

On the other side of the equation, if you look back to when Buffett was aggressively buying shares in 2008, the same can be seen. Buffett was six months too early!

In both instances, Buffett's timing is off. The best returns were either in the rear view mirror or cheaper prices were yet to come.

And this got me thinking, what is Buffett's investment strategy? Clearly, it's not in market timing.

So I seriously believe that his edge comes from the fact that everyone thinks that they can out-invest Buffett by trading around positions.

A Moment Of Truth?

Be honest with yourself, have you been drawn into looking at charts and second-guessing your investment thesis? I know I have.

You get two different dynamics. In the first instance, you get the share price going down and this causes a lot of pain, stress, unease, and doubt.

And in the second instance, there's another stock that's much more attractive and available at a ''better price."

The grass is always so much greener on the other side. And you end up selling out of one to chase around the second. Why? Because of a hunch.

Buying On Aa Hunch, After You've Been Primed

Michael Mauboussin wrote a book called Think Twice. In it, he relates a case study where customers in a supermarket are 70% more inclined to buy either French or German wine depending on whether French or German music respectively was playing in the background.

But the interesting aspect of the case study is that while customers acknowledge that either the French or German music was playing in the background, 86% of the customers denied that the tunes had any influence on their purchase.

This goes to show that so often we're primed into action even though we're not totally aware.

We're taking cues in the market, oftentimes, when we don't even know we're taking cues. Investing off hunches that have nothing to do with the business fundamentals.

Holding Period Needs To Be One Year At Least

How often do we hear that holding periods need to be at least one year?

And everyone is a buy-and-hold investor for as long as the share price is going up.

The problem is that when the share price starts falling, that's when people start to ask difficult questions about their investment. Where there was compliancy and trust, now there's doubt and fear.

The overarching drivers are now short-term oriented and charged! It's all about second guessing, with the pain of being wrong being particularly acute during the sell-off. Investment time frames are now dramatically shorter.

It has become a battle of egos with the market, where rationality and equanimity are the losers, and trading is less rational, with more leverage, and increasingly reckless.

Ironically, I believe that when things are going crazy, and the market is falling, it's helpful to spend that time thinking through the business impact over the next 12 months.

Has the business materially been affected in 90 days? Has something changed fundamentally with the company?

Hence why I say, if you don't want to be a shareholder in a business for at least one year, there's no reason to own the stock for one day.

What Practical Insights Can We Take Away From This?

I believe that the biggest mistake that I made in the past year was this. I was buying stocks that kept on falling in price.

I kept thinking to myself, this is down 30%, that's surely a bargain. At every step, that was my thinking. I was doubling down so aggressively into stocks that were absolute losers. Losers in every shape of the word. But I kept buying on the ''new promise."

Here's what I now believe is the only prudent strategy. As I look forward to 2023, do I have a reasonable amount of confidence that the business' EPS will grow substantially over this year and into the next? And what kind of multiple to free cash flow am I paying for this business?

This doesn't mean that I must have full visibility into 2023. But at least as we exit 2022, and move into 2023, do things still look really strong? There's always going to be the doubt that after a noticeably strong year, certain companies' prospects fall off the cliff next year, particularly cyclical companies.

There's always that moment of doubt. And that's fine. It's better to have doubts before buying, then doubt after buying.

And this got me thinking further about Warren Buffett's purchase of Occidental. It's not that he thinks that energy prices will remain as high as they currently are into 2023.

It's simply that he thinks that even if oil prices cool down, given the very strong 2022, these companies will have tools are their disposal to reward shareholders.

The companies clearly have staying power. Why? Well, to state the obvious, these companies have just survived a multi-year bear market. Furthermore, Occidental, and others, have very strong balance sheets.

Also, crucially, relative to the prices that you are getting elsewhere, the valuations are a screaming bargain. Yes, there are moments when something comes out of China and these stocks all sell off. And these sell-offs can last a few days or even a few months.

But having the stamina to see them through to the other side is where the money is at. To be fully focused on money means to have stamina. While understanding that no investment strategy works all the time.

But sticking with companies that are making strong ''clean'' free cash flows right now is a good strategy to embrace.

This is something that I find really important. I hope you find it useful too.

The Takeaway

Investing is all about strong convictions loosely held. The ability to try as difficult as it might be to not only reach conclusions but to keep an open mind and leave space to think again and adapt as facts change.

Very often a company has a quarterly earnings result and nothing actually dramatically changes in intrinsic value even though the share prices sell off meaningfully.

It's very important to try to think independently of the share price. Remember, rarely do companies change their trajectory over a 90-day period.