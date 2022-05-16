The VIX May Soon Spike Providing Stocks A Short-Term Bottom
Summary
- The VIX index has been stuck in a range since the end of April.
- Options betting suggests the VIX spikes above 40 between now and June 15.
- A VIX spike is one of the piece missing from a short-term bottom in stocks.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Reading The Markets. Learn More »
Volatility may be ready to explode higher in the coming weeks based on betting in the options markets. The VIX index (VIX) has stagnated recently despite the S&P 500 falling sharply. Since April 25, it has traded from 25 to 35, while the S&P 500 has fallen 6.5%.
An actual break out in the VIX has been widely missing during this stock market sell-off, one clue that offers investors that capitulation type of moment. But to this point, that capitulation event has not materialized because the VIX has been unable to get that big push higher.
Historically speaking, the VIX index tends to get that big spike higher during true market bottoms, which has not happened yet. This current period resembles the fall of 2018 when the VIX just consolidated sideways for weeks until that final spike higher in December.
From October 2018 through December of that year, the VIX was oscillating back and forth between 16 and 28, and then in late December, the VIX made that final spike higher, which led to the ultimate market bottom. Since January 2022, the VIX has been rangebound between 20 and 35, waiting for the last higher spike.
Perhaps the time for that spike is getting closer because recently that trading range has compressed and is now much smaller, just 25 to 35.
Betting On A Spike
The options market is placing bets that spike happens between now and June 15. On May 16, the open interest level for the VIX 40 calls rose by more than 10,000 contracts. The data shows the majority of the calls were bought on the ASK for $3.20 per contract and implies that the VIX is trading above 43.20 by the expiration date for the trader to earn a profit. Additionally, the options for the June 15 60 calls rose by almost 20,000 contracts, and the data shows the calls were bought on the ASK for $0.66 per contract and would need to see the VIX trading above $60.66 by the expiration date. Finally, the VIX 65 calls saw their open interest rise by more than 17,000 contracts and were bought for around $0.44 per contract.
If the VIX index were to even spike above 43, it might be enough to offer the capitulation that is needed to at least put in a short-term bottom in the S&P 500.
Catalyst For The Spike
The Fed minutes next could certainly help to pull this type of capitulation moment forward. In recent months, the Fed Minutes has served as a sell-the-news type of event, especially leading into the Fed meetings. In January, the VIX rose sharply heading in the Fed meeting, with the same thing happening again heading into the May meeting. The upcoming release of the May minutes next week could create enough anxiety that, leading to the June FOMC meeting, we could again get a sudden rise in the VIX.
This window between now and mid-June may provide the market the opportunity needed to get the VIX high enough to offer that capitulation moment over the near term, at least enough to put in a short-term bottom in stock prices.
Join Reading The Markets Risk-Free With A Two-Week Trial!
Investing today is more complex than ever. With stocks rising and falling on very little news while doing the opposite of what seems logical. Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise delivering stock ideas and market updates, looking for opportunities.
We use a repeated and detailed process of watching the fundamental trends, technical charts, and options trading data. The process helps isolate and determine where a stock, sector, or market may be heading over various time frames.
To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page
This article was written by
Mott Capital Management writes short-to-medium-term focused articles on where stocks may go. We do not write articles on investing for the long-term. In a typical article, we will tell readers where Mike thinks a stock may go over a short period of time. This allows readers to understand why a stock may be rising or falling based on an analysis of fundamental, technical, and options trading activity.
We do not trade stocks for compliance purposes and to provide our readers with an unbiased opinion. Mike is a long-term growth investor and discloses if he holds a position in his long-only portfolio.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.