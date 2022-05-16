The VIX May Soon Spike Providing Stocks A Short-Term Bottom

olaser/E+ via Getty Images

Volatility may be ready to explode higher in the coming weeks based on betting in the options markets. The VIX index (VIX) has stagnated recently despite the S&P 500 falling sharply. Since April 25, it has traded from 25 to 35, while the S&P 500 has fallen 6.5%.

An actual break out in the VIX has been widely missing during this stock market sell-off, one clue that offers investors that capitulation type of moment. But to this point, that capitulation event has not materialized because the VIX has been unable to get that big push higher.

Historically speaking, the VIX index tends to get that big spike higher during true market bottoms, which has not happened yet. This current period resembles the fall of 2018 when the VIX just consolidated sideways for weeks until that final spike higher in December.

From October 2018 through December of that year, the VIX was oscillating back and forth between 16 and 28, and then in late December, the VIX made that final spike higher, which led to the ultimate market bottom. Since January 2022, the VIX has been rangebound between 20 and 35, waiting for the last higher spike.

TradingView

Perhaps the time for that spike is getting closer because recently that trading range has compressed and is now much smaller, just 25 to 35.

TradingView

Betting On A Spike

The options market is placing bets that spike happens between now and June 15. On May 16, the open interest level for the VIX 40 calls rose by more than 10,000 contracts. The data shows the majority of the calls were bought on the ASK for $3.20 per contract and implies that the VIX is trading above 43.20 by the expiration date for the trader to earn a profit. Additionally, the options for the June 15 60 calls rose by almost 20,000 contracts, and the data shows the calls were bought on the ASK for $0.66 per contract and would need to see the VIX trading above $60.66 by the expiration date. Finally, the VIX 65 calls saw their open interest rise by more than 17,000 contracts and were bought for around $0.44 per contract.

If the VIX index were to even spike above 43, it might be enough to offer the capitulation that is needed to at least put in a short-term bottom in the S&P 500.

Catalyst For The Spike

The Fed minutes next could certainly help to pull this type of capitulation moment forward. In recent months, the Fed Minutes has served as a sell-the-news type of event, especially leading into the Fed meetings. In January, the VIX rose sharply heading in the Fed meeting, with the same thing happening again heading into the May meeting. The upcoming release of the May minutes next week could create enough anxiety that, leading to the June FOMC meeting, we could again get a sudden rise in the VIX.

TradingView

This window between now and mid-June may provide the market the opportunity needed to get the VIX high enough to offer that capitulation moment over the near term, at least enough to put in a short-term bottom in stock prices.