On April 11, 2022, AT&T (NYSE:T) and Warner Brothers Discovery (WBD) began trading on the NYSE as separate companies. This is a process that started on May 17, 2021, when T announced it was spinning off its Time-Warner subsidiary to Discovery in exchange for transferring $43 billion in debt to Discovery and subsequent ownership of 71% of Discovery shares.

T shareholders had the option to either immediately sell the TBD shares and take the cash or sell the WBD shares and buy more T, which is what I recommended to my subscribers on April 15. Those who did that have not lost money on the transaction, but those who held on to the WBD shares have suffered some losses.

In this article, I will examine the math of the original transaction and how AT&T shares have done since then. I will also examine the prospects for AT&T now that it is no longer burdened by the enormous weight of Time Warner's $43 billion in debt and the enormous distraction Time Warner represented to management.

Doing The AT&T/Discovery Transaction Math

The new shares of T and WBD started trading on April 11, 2022, after what was technically a 1324:1000 split. At that time T opened at $18.89 and closed at $19.63. WBD opened at $24.08 and closed the day at $24.68.

So theoretically, if you had sold the 0.224 shares of WBD you received for each old T share when it opened on April 11, you would have received for each WBD share $5.39 making the value of the old T share equal to $18.89 + $5.39 or $24.28 versus the previous day's close of $24.14 i.e. no loss at all.

What has happened since April 11 is interesting as the WBD shares have dropped by 27% while the T shares have actually gone up 1% plus a $0.28 dividend on April 13. In fact, AT&T has also handily beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) by 9%.

Seeking Alpha and author

Therefore, at least so far, selling the WBD shares and buying AT&T shares on April 11 was exactly the right thing to do.

AT&T Stock Key Metrics

Because the closing was not at the end of a quarter, the numbers reported by AT&T for Q1 2022 were after adjustments for the closing.

But the good news is the increase in both revenue and earnings compared to the same quarter last year. Cash flow was down, but that would be expected as T invests for the future including rapid fiber rollout and 5G implementation.

AT&T

Management also reiterated that 2023 FCF (Free Cash Flow) should be roughly $20 billion.

CFO Pascal Desroches:

As outlined at our Analyst Day, we expect to generate in the range of $20 billion of free cash flow in 2023. After paying dividends and non-controlling interest commitments, we expect to have at least $10 billion of cash remaining. Source: Earnings Transcript

Perhaps more importantly for future FCFs beyond 2023, the FCF should grow because of the tapering off of investment after the majority of the fiber buildout and 5G capital expenses wind down.

And beyond 2023, this pace of cash generation will be helped by the tapering down of our capital investment. Source: Earnings Transcript

So more cash is coming in the future and that will lead to higher dividends, debt paydown, and possible share buybacks.

If you look at T's projected earnings, it seems to be selling at a very reasonable price. If we take the Q1 earnings of $0.63 and just project it forward for the year we get a very conservative $2.52 per share earnings. With the stock selling at $19.63 that gives a very conservative PE ratio of less than 8X.

And remember that at the last earnings call management projected earnings at $3.10 per share as I wrote about in this article "AT&T: Does Projected 2022 Earnings Of $3.10 Make AT&T A Buy Or A Sell?".

What Is The Long-Term Outlook For AT&T?

Now that AT&T has relieved itself of the burden of Time-Warner, it will be able to concentrate on the business it really knows: the telecommunications business or what I like to call the "phone" business.

With expanded fiber networks and the completion of their 5G network, AT&T's business should grow and grow profitably.

CEO John Stankey:

Over a five-year period, we expect a five-fold data increase on our networks and we plan to capitalize on the growing desire from consumers and businesses for ubiquitous access to best-in-class connectivity solutions. Source: Earnings Transcript

Of course, while a "five-fold" increase in transmitted bits does not necessarily mean a 5-fold increase in revenue or profits, it certainly should represent consistent increases in both which makes the current 8X PE ratio seem more than reasonable.

And with the $40 billion decrease in debt due to the WBD deal closure and more paydown to come, AT&T's financial metrics will only get better going forward.

AT&T

Is T Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

In my opinion, the completion of the Time-Warner spinoff to Warner Brothers Discovery by AT&T represents a compelling investment opportunity.

Think of it this way: while AT&T consistently lost money on the failed Time-Warner experiment it will now make boatloads of profit by transmitting zeta-bytes of WBD products over its ever-expanding 5G network.

Increasing revenue, EBITDA, and FCF while at the same time reducing debt and paying a 5% plus dividend are not reflected in the current T price.

And I think the market is beginning to recognize this fact as every major index is down since April 11 while T is up.

Seeking Alpha

AT&T is a Strong Buy for its high dividend and long-term growth potential.