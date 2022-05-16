Google: Attractive After Pullback

400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), more commonly known as Google, is one of the largest and most valuable companies in the world.

Alphabet has never been afraid to try new things. Their acquisition of YouTube, Fitbit, and internal developments famously led to their Pixel phone line, Google Fiber (an ISP), and DeepMind (AI). As stated in the Alphabet founders' letter, "we will not shy away from high-risk, high-reward projects that we believe in, as they are the key to our long-term success."

While Alphabet's core brands are maturing and its hypergrowth is decelerating, they are still growing nicely and are hugely profitable. We believe that the ongoing acquisition of startups and the stranglehold Google has over the internet makes it a good buy.

In 4Q21, the board of directors announced a 20 for 1 split of all classes of company stock, effective for shareholders of record July 1, 2022. We believe that this offers an excellent point to buy into the giant, with a history of innovation and success.

Few other companies have the resources, reach, or diversity of products that Alphabet has, therefore we estimate Alphabet's total fair value is $3,353 per share, pre-split.

Estimated 2023 EPS: $138

Estimated P/E: 24.3

Estimated Growth: 15%

Estimated Fair Value: $138 times 24.3 = $3,353/share (before split).

PEG: 1.62 compared to

S&P 500 PEG = 2.55 = PE of 17.9 / G of 7.0

Alphabet has matured past its explosive growth phase. Nonetheless, they are still growing nicely and are hugely profitable. While difficult to price in, Alphabet's venture capital arm has assisted in the creation of huge companies like Stripe, Uber, and Nest. Some of Alphabet's own offerings like DeepMind and Pixel were strategic acquisitions based on other firms. It is likely that these acquisitions will continue well into the future.

Alphabet delivered consistent growth in earnings per share (at a 3-year CAGR of 32%) with a high gross margin of roughly 55% which we believe is sustainable even as revenues continue to expand.

Alphabet E2022 E2023 E2024 Price-to-Sales 5.7 4.9 4.3 Price-to-Earnings 22.2 18.9 16.6 EV/EBITDA 13.2 11.3 9.8

Products

Alphabet started out of the globally recognized Google search engine. Now the total company is known as Alphabet and has 13 subsidiaries.

The primary revenue driver for Alphabet is still Google Advertising, growing 22.3% year-over-year in 1Q22. The Google advertising suite is the most advanced in the world, and the most highly used in the world, being able to deliver ads to nearly 90% of the world's internet-accessing population. These sets of tools allow firms to embed advertisements through promoted search results, Gmail and YouTube advertisements, and any website using the Google Network advertising service to deliver ads to users, powering over 2 million websites. The exact methodology for advertising is not public but it is suspected to be the most advanced in the world and has come under intense regulatory scrutiny in recent years.

Alphabet remains committed to expanding revenue opportunities beyond simply advertising which is a bonus given its still large increases in advertising revenue. Incoming regulatory probes and changes to advertising laws may hinder the ability of Alphabet to maintain its large revenues in the advertising space, however, because of its place as the distributor of advertisements on its mobile platform Android and across the web as previously discussed, we believe that any shortfalls in advertising revenue could be recouped through pricing changes or just through economies of scale with its massive reach.

In a break from the traditional business model of Google, Alphabet also includes a swath of products and services which have seen a significant level of growth, increasing 21.7% year-over-year in 1Q22.

YouTube Premium is a service that allows YouTube users an ad-free experience on the website, as well as access to originally produced content and a music player, at a price point of $11.99 Per month which is competitive with other mainline SVOD services. Presently, YouTube premium has just over 50 million paid subscribers. While YouTube Premium doesn't offer nearly as much popular exclusive content we believe that it draws in the young demographic well, something that other SVOD services struggle with, by offering an ad-free YouTube viewing experience.

A newer product is YouTube TV, allowing users access to most popular TV channels for $64.99 per month (85 channels included). This originated as FiberTV for Google Fiber customers exclusively, but as the demand for TV streaming over internet grew outside of the markets Google Fiber served, it was given to the YouTube entity for expansion across the United States. Additionally, this service allows users to add on over 25 different channels such as HBO for an additional cost. YouTube TV has 4 million subscribers.

The primary non-advertising revenue driver in FY2021 was the YouTube premium and YouTube TV services. These grew 5% year-over-year in 1Q22.

Fitbit was a bolt-on acquisition by Alphabet in 2021. It was then absorbed into Google's hardware arm, where it will be used to manufacture Pixel-branded smartwatches to compete in the high-end wearable market with Apple. Google's hardware arm also includes various smart devices side from the Pixel line of flagship phones, including Nest home devices (such as smart thermostats). While Google's hardware arm is dwarfed by advertising, the recently introduced Pixel 6 was the fastest-selling Pixel phone ever and has increased consumer awareness, and growing market share. While it doesn't yet hold a torch to Samsung or Apple, Pixel is being branded as the "native" device for Alphabet's Android platform. Especially in "luxury flagship" smartphone markets in the United States and Europe, the Pixel has seen steady growth.

Google Fiber is an initiative started by Google to implement gigabit fiber optic internet in underserved areas. Originally, it began as an experiment in a handful of American cities offering a simple internet package. As demand grew, and Google Fiber outclassed the competition, it began to bolt-on other services such as TV (which became YouTube TV) and home-Phone, to further compete with other ISPs. In just 10 years, it has accumulated 450,000 broadband customers, ever-expanding to new markets.

DeepMind specializes in artificial intelligence development, made famous when it became the first computer to become better than a human at the notoriously difficult game Go. Currently, much of DeepMind's implementations are theoretical, however, Alphabet is constantly evaluating it for new uses. DeepMind is included in the Google Cloud suite of services. Google Cloud was initially launched as an internal competitor to Amazon Web Services, but it has expanded far beyond that and saw 44% year-over-year growth in 1Q22, quickly gaining a toe hold in the market.

With nearly everything being connected now, the explosion of IoT devices and the COIVD-19 pandemic's push toward teleworking has brought it from a niche computational science technology to a contender for market share, as most are already familiar with the Google brand.

Statista

R&D and M&A

The backbone of Alphabet's massive M&A arm is CapitalG and GV; both private equity firms specializing in growth-stage and seed-stage technology firms, respectively. In addition to providing funding, CapitalG also offers advisory services to those classified as growth-stage firms, including access to Google's engineers and technology infrastructure to help them build out their backbone. Some of their most famous investment ventures include Duolingo, Snap, Stripe, Airbnb, Lyft, and Robinhood. Most recently, in March if 2022 Alphabet entered into an agreement to acquire cybersecurity firm Mandiant.

X Development is a research and development facility for internal Alphabet projects. While much of what they presently work on is a closely guarded secret, previous projects include Google's self-driving car prototype, the failed Google Glass, energy storage methods, and energy generation research. X Development also works on things that could become part of Google and other Alphabet subsidiary's main offerings. Presently, Alphabet spends between 10-20% of its revenues on R&D.

Changing Regulatory Landscape

Alphabet is one of the companies at the center of the anti-trust question looming over Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Google. While we do not believe that anti-trust probes will lead to the breakup of Alphabet, it is something to consider. A breakup would undoubtedly be disruptive to the business as a whole but would result in several businesses whose combined value would be at least equal to their current whole value built into the holding company Alphabet.

Arguably more severe, the European Digital Markets Act (DMA) is a proposal slated to be implemented after 2023, in which the EU will ban certain types of "gatekeeping". This includes combining data for companies under one large subsidiary (e.g., Alphabet would be unable to combine YouTube and Google data for advertising targeting), much harsher transparency for advertising partners and how ads are targeted, and prohibiting walled-garden ecosystems of data (such as prohibiting users from exporting their data easily).

The ace-in-the-hole for Alphabet appears to be their fledgling "privacy sandbox" technology. This, ideally, would change the advertising landscape immensely while not compromising the core business of Alphabet. The function of the privacy sandbox is the elimination of most kinds of associable personal user data, instead of relying on associations and trends.

Risk

Alphabet is not afraid to take risks, which can yield both ground-breaking products and losses on cutting-edge R&D projects that fail to produce commercially viable businesses. We believe Alphabet exercises the utmost fiscal responsibility regarding these developments, but it is also worth noting.

As discussed in the previous section, there are looming regulatory probes into Alphabet around the world, which could severely impact Alphabet's bottom line.

Conclusion

Despite being firmly outside of its major growth stage, Alphabet remains a powerhouse of new development on the cutting edge of internet technologies while also being a household name (with "Googling" becoming a verb recently). Despite regulatory probes, Alphabet is well-positioned to survive any limitations on advertising collection with its new privacy sandbox. In 4Q21, the board of directors announced a 20 for 1 split of all classes of company stock, effective July 1, 2022, which presents an opportunity for a cheap entry point.