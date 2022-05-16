Fragile Market Bottom

fazon1/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A bottom in the stock market is most likely to happen when prices, volume, and leverage are falling. But a purge in stocks caused by an unwind of leverage has made the bottom uncertain.

Ironically for a bottom to truly form, volumes have to decline, and this seems unlikely in a highly uncertain environment where risks of a violent unwind of leverage can easily happen.

The Chicago Fed publishes a national financial conditions index ("NFCI"). A sub index is a financial leverage component, consisting out of futures margin, bank-dealer borrowing, repo and other borrowing measures. I

In the recent selloff, financial conditions tightened because leverage dragged down the financial conditions index down rather than a spike in the VIX or a sharp rise in interest rates. That is a material change and worth watching.

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman's prime brokerage divisions reported that "gross leverage" saw its biggest declines since 2020. CFTC's weekly data showed that levered positions in the Nasdaq 100 had collapsed. The Chicago Fed NFCI's financial leverage component has come off hard as well (see Figure 1).

Figure 1

Leverage (normalized scale) (CME, CFTC)

Volumes and open interest, however, for S&P and Nasdaq 100 have risen as long positions were liquidated but new short positions were put on (Figure 2). The current bounce in the S&P and Nasdaq must cause a drop in open interest and volumes meaningfully in order to cement a bottom. As the process of liquidation may continue, further closing of positions that lowers open interest could lead to a rise of cash holdings.

Figure 2

Volumes and open interest S&P/Nasdaq (contracts, 1000s) (CME, CBOT)

A measure of "cash" is the ratio of money markets assets to mutual fund assets and US commercial banks' cash assets. In 2008 and 2020 there was an explosion in cash holdings across the system. In this current selloff, the opposite is happening as money is flowing out of deposits for spending and money market funds show stable to declining assets (see Figure 3).

Figure 3

Money Market assets, bank cash assets (Bloomberg)

Bitcoin, on the other hand, is suddenly playing a pivot role. Levered short positions in Bitcoin futures have been rising since mid-2020. Those short positions are now positively 'correlated' with the call and put options volume for FAANG stocks. The connection between Bitcoin and FAANG is about leverage that has caused a profit taking in benchmark names like Apple (AAPL) (Figures 4).

Figure 4

Bitcoin shorts and FAANG Options (CME, Bloomberg)

The weekly correlation of FAANG individual stocks with Bitcoin is as high as 0.75 for Apple and as low as 0.1 for Meta Platforms (FB) (Figures 4 and 5). Correlation between Bitcoin and tech stocks was negative during the last rout in late 2018.

Today, however, there is positive correlation that is moving closer to 1.0 for Apple. Given the company's 7% market cap weight in major indices and 10 to 12% weight in large equity index ETFs, a correlation of closer to 1.0 could be considered as a sign of financial stresses broadening.

Apple's bellwether reputation could be significantly undermined by an unwind of leverage in Bitcoin caused by Fed tightening.

Figure 5

Correlation of FAANG stocks and Bitcoin (Bloomberg)

Valuations of big-Tech companies are moving fast to the mid to low digits, but there is still room to go. The Nasdaq's forward multiples are dropping to 24 times and 15 times earnings estimates for the next two years.

Apple, however, is trading "sticky" at 22.5 times earnings for the next two years, in which the bulk of Fed tightening is likely to happen. Correlation is about a negative wealth effect caused by (over) exposure to levered and unlevered assets like Bitcoin and Apple.

Thus far, the unwind has been painful but "orderly" because the VIX is below 40 and Treasury yields have not dropped like a stone. Notably, bank stocks are down half of the selloff during 2007-08 that preceded the financial crisis.

Yet, the technical downside risk for Bitcoin and big-Tech is material. Trend lines are subjective in technical analysis, but the Bitcoin chart below Fig 5 offers a unique perspective. There are two major downtrends in Bitcoin that are converging. Each point to the same low on the downside: $10K for Bitcoin.

Given the digital asset/currency's significantly positive correlation with Tech and other financial assets, a further breakdown of Bitcoin can increase the risk of financial stresses as seen in 2020 and 2008.

Figure 6