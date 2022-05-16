Sky_Blue/iStock via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TELL) is a natural gas infrastructure company that is developing a huge 28 million tonnes/annum liquified natural gas export facility. In the current environment of high LNG prices around the world and massive energy hunger in Europe, which seeks to rid itself of Russian energy, Tellurian could be a good long-term investment. That being said, there is substantial execution risk and there are also some question marks when it comes to financing TELL's future projects. In this report, we'll take a look at Tellurian's most recent quarterly results and its longer-term outlook.

Did Tellurian Beat Earnings?

Tellurian Inc. reported its most recent quarterly results, for its fiscal first quarter, in early May. The company recorded a massive revenue increase of close to 200% year over year, although it should be noted that that growth was relative to a pretty low revenue base one year ago. Natural gas revenues totaled $26 million, which is just north of $100 million on an annualized basis. LNG sales were higher than natural gas sales, at $121 million for the quarter. This brought TELL's overall GAAP revenue to close to $150 million for the quarter. That revenue generation wasn't enough to pay for all of Tellurian's expenses, which is why the company recorded a net loss of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

That was worse than expected, as analysts had been looking for a loss per share of $0.02. In reality, the recorded loss was 7x as high. Net losses rose compared to the previous year's period on the back of higher development expenses and higher SG&A costs. Cost of sales rose as well, but that was mostly attributed to the higher recorded revenues from LNG and natural gas sales -- Tellurian produced and sold more, which caused higher expenses.

For shareholders, the quarterly results from today are not all-important, however. Instead, Tellurian's success as an investment mostly depends on its progress with the upcoming Driftwood LNG project and other infrastructure projects.

TELL Stock Key Metrics

Since there is a large need for investment when it comes to Driftwood, Tellurian's current cash position is an important metric to consider. The company held cash and equivalents of $295 million at the end of the first quarter according to its 10-Q. That's not a small amount of cash for a company valued at just $2 billion, but unfortunately, it's by far not enough to pay for the equity portion of Driftwood LNG.

According to management, Driftwood LNG will come with a cost of around $12 billion, just for phase 1. Naturally, the company will finance a significant portion of that amount with debt, currently guiding for around 2/3rds of the total. This still means that around $4 billion of Driftwood LNG's price will have to be financed via cash on the balance sheet or equity/preferred equity that will be issued in the future. Issuing equity to pay for parts of the project has the advantage of no additional interest expenses, but that nevertheless comes at a real cost. Since Tellurian's cash on hand and future cash flows will in all likelihood not be sufficient to pay for the ~$4 billion equity portion of the project, equity issuance will cause significant dilution in the future.

Management has hinted at trying to find ways that will lead to low dilution, which could mean preferred stock issuance or the issuance of convertible notes (which would only be dilutive if shares reach a specific price). That being said, I do believe that it is unlikely that dilution of common shareholders can be avoided completely. Still, if execution is strong and as long as the LNG macro environment remains supportive, TELL could be a compelling long-term investment even with some dilution expected in the coming years.

Currently, Tellurian is producing and selling natural gas via its 1-rig drilling program. That is forecasted to increase production of natural gas to around 220 million cubic feet per day by the end of the current year, which would be a roughly 3-fold increase versus the 2021 exit run rate. With current natural gas prices at multi-year highs in the US, that is expected to result in an ample increase in operating cash flows throughout 2022.

Company presentation

With close to 130 mmcf/d of production being forecasted for 2022, Tellurian could generate natural gas revenue of around $240 million this year, calculating with an average price of $5 for natural gas -- which is considerably lower than the current spot pricing. At $60 million per quarter, this would represent a significant increase versus the Q1 run rate and the revenue being generated in 2021. With higher average natural gas prices, margins should improve as well, which is why it is likely that Tellurian's results during the coming quarters will improve versus what we saw during the first quarter.

What Is Tellurian's Long-Term Outlook?

Tellurian's natural gas program is only a small part of what the company seeks to eventually become. Its model of becoming a fully-integrated natural gas player, with production, pipelines, liquefaction and sells all under one company, bares significant execution risk but could translate into huge earnings down the road. In a November 2021 shareholder presentation, Tellurian noted that Driftwood LNG phase I has the potential to generate more than $5 billion of operating cash flow per year. There is significant commodity price exposure, of course, but even at half that amount, or $2.5 billion, Driftwood LNG would become quite profitable. Relative to an investment of $12 billion, even $2.5 billion would make for a return on capital of more than 20%. When we consider that TELL will be financing a large portion of the project with debt, the return on equity would be way higher -- in the 40% range if interest rates were 10%. Since interest expenses will most likely be way lower, cash returns on TELL's equity would be even higher. If commodity prices remain at the current, elevated levels, cash return on TELL's equity could even be as high as 100%, based on the $5 billion cash flow estimate from management and a $4 billion equity investment.

Tellurian's partners for Driftwood LNG look very solid. Shell (SHEL), the world's leading LNG player, is one of the initial customers for LNG from Driftwood, with investment-grade-rated Vitol and Gunvor being the two other core customers for phase I.

Driftwood LNG is expected to come online in 2026, or four years from now. That's a considerable time commitment for those investing in TELL today, and with major projects such as this one, cost overruns and missed deadlines can't be ruled out -- Chevron's (CVX) LNG projects in Australia, Gorgon and Wheatstone, are good examples for that.

Whether investors will do well in the long run does, I believe, depend to a large degree on whether Tellurian manages to fund its equity portion for Driftwood LNG in a manner that is not overly dilutive. Preferred stock or convertible notes could do that, but it is far from clear whether that will be sufficient to finance the multi-billion dollar gap. If Tellurian is forced to issue a lot of common stock, not only would its share price likely be hit hard in the near term, but equity holders would also see their stake in the company get diluted quite a lot. If Tellurian had to issue $3 billion of new shares, that would mean that for each current share, about 1.5 additional shares would get issued. Each current share's portion of the pie would drop to just 40% of what it is today. Since we don't know yet how TELL will proceed when it comes to that subject, there is considerable uncertainty/risk built into the stock at current levels.

Is TELL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Tellurian's approach to the natural gas value chain is great, and current commodity prices are highly supportive. By far the biggest role in Tellurian's future value is Driftwood LNG, and unfortunately, there are huge uncertainties here. There is execution risk (potential cost overruns, timelines not being met, etc.) and there are question marks when it comes to how Tellurian will finance the equity portion of the project.

That being said, Driftwood LNG could be massively profitable if LNG prices in Europe and Asia remain high, and if dilution is not overly drastic, current shareholders could see their shares rise considerably. If Driftwood does generate $5 billion in cash flow eventually, that asset alone could easily be valued at several dozen billion dollars -- compared to the current market capitalization of around $2 billion, this implies a lot of upside potential if things go right.

In short, one could argue that Tellurian is a company with above-average potential and above-average risk. Whether one likes that type of investment depends on one's personal investment goals, risk appetite, etc.